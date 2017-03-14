The Late Show imagines Russia hacking into the NCAA March Madness bracket unveiling

On Sunday, the NCAA unveiled its March Madness brackets — and on Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert's writers dreamed up a scenario where Russia tipped the scales. "The numbers and stats have been crunched, the RPIs have been analyzed, and the results are all stored on a highly secure server that's impossible to hack," said CBS Selection Show anchor "Gary Nanafanafoferry." The overall No. 1 seed is Villanova, the defending champions, announced co-anchor "Larry Boberry." "They will be going up against the No. 9 seed — and this is a surprise — the Russian army." "I did not see that coming," said Nanafanafoferrry, staying in sportscaster character.
"I believe this will be the first time a foreign army will be competing in this tournament," Boberry deadpanned. "The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them, because it will be five players against 850,000 battle-tested soldiers." "Not to mention the Russian army has a great defense, and also nuclear weapons," Nanafanafoferrry replied, suggesting you might want to put the Red Army in the Final Four on your own office-pool bracket.
If that whetted your appetite for Russian hacking humor, Colbert fake-interviewed notorious Russian election hacker "Guccifer 2.0" later in the show about his texting relationship with Trump confidante Roger Stone. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert started off Monday's Late Show with the GOP's health-care plan, which had a bit of a setback earlier in the day. "So far it is popular with everyone — except doctors, hospitals, the insurance industry, patients, the elderly, Democrats, Republicans, and, what's the word, mortals," he said, and the Congressional Budget Office analysis on Monday only made things worse, estimating that 24 million people will lose insurance. When the audience booed, Colbert turned to gallows humor: "Keep in mind, that's 24 million people by 2026, and without health insurance, a lot of those people won't live that long."
He turned to the ongoing saga over President Trump's tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower. "Now Trump offered no evidence, and then demanded Congress go out and find some evidence," Colbert said. "Well, today is the deadline set by Congress for the Justice Department to hand over anything that might exist. So far — brace yourselves — nothing." Almost nobody is willing to back up Trump's claim, which Colbert didn't find all that shocking. "To believe Trump's claims, you'd need a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth," he said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to clean things up, explaining that Trump didn't really mean what he wrote. But "Spicer wasn't the only member of Team Trump cleaning up the tweetstorm," Colbert said, playing the clip of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway suggesting Obama was eavesdropping on Trump using a specific kitchen appliance. "It's true, microwaves that turn into cameras," he said. "How do you think we film this show? Jim, show them Camera 3 over here."
After "Conway's microwave comment heated up online," Colbert said, she tried to explain them away on CNN Monday morning, saying she isn't Inspector Gadget and isn't in the evidence business. "Okay, who has that evidence job?" Colbert asked. "It would be nice to know if Obama was spying on everyone through the popcorn setting on our microwaves." A ding sounded, bringing to mind the old adage about mystery novels and guns only being casually introduced in early chapters if they are going to be used later in the book. "Excuse me, my Hot Pocket's done," Colbert said, putting the microwave camera prop to use. "By the way, President Obama, I miss you," he whispered into the microwave. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, the Justice Department requested more time to comply with a request from the House Intelligence Committee to turn over any evidence to back up President Trump's unsupported accusation that former President Barack Obama tapped his Trump Tower phones during the election. The House committee agreed, giving the Justice Department until March 20, threatening to use its subpoena power if the DOJ misses its deadline again.
On CNN Monday afternoon, Jake Tapper threw up his hands. While the House Intelligence Committee waits, he said, "we as a nation, we've had to live in this farce for the last nine days, where defenders of the president have twisted themselves into pretzels to try to suggest the possibility that the tweets weren't preposterous by rejiggering the facts of the tweets to try to make this wild and unfounded claim by the president seem to live somewhere in the vicinity of the neighborhood of possible."
Specifically, Tapper was talking about Monday's White House briefing, and he broke out "Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Trump-to-English dictionary" to translate the latest attempt to gingerly walk back Trump's explosive tweets. Trump "'didn't mean Obama had his wires tapped at Trump Tower, he meant the Obama administration may have conducted surveillance during the election of some people, including some who may have spoken to people on campaigns or had communication with those campaigns,'" Tapper translated. "Those are two completely different things. One is false, and one is true, but other than the word 'Obama' they have little in common." Sometimes, he added, "revisionism is so blatant it's not revisionism, it's just a complete rewrite."
"The White House is now spending its energy and your tax dollars trying to change demonstrably false assertions into perfectly understandable beliefs tangentially related to the original lie," Tapper concluded. "And in doing so, they're squandering their own credibility and they're wasting time defending the indefensible instead of devoting time to, say, improving your lives." Peter Weber
On Monday night, Britain's Parliament gave final approval to a European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, handing Prime Minister Theresa May unrestricted authority to trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union and negotiate the terms of the cleaving without further input from lawmakers. The House of Commons had approved the bill in February, and on Monday it rejected two amendments approved by the upper House of Lords — one guaranteeing EU citizens the right to live in Britain and the other giving Parliament a final vote on the Brexit deal. On Monday night, after the lower house ping-ponged the bill back, the House of Lords approved it without the amendments.
May has said she plans to to invoke Article 50 of the EU charter by March 31, formally beginning the Brexit process. Hours before Parliament voted, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to hold a second Scottish independence vote to give Scots a chance to stay in the EU, opening the possibility — if May approves the Scottish referendum — that England could both leave the EU and dissolve its 300-year-old union with Scotland. Peter Weber
Over the past couple of weeks, it's become clear that "lying is such a central feature of the Trump administration that many in D.C. just take it for granted," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "But there's one issue where Trump's lies could have very real consequences for millions of people, and that's health care." Trump's bizarre claim that former President Barack Obama ordered his phones wiretapped has caused hilarious contortions from White House aides, Meyers said, but Republicans can't camera-in-a-microwave their way out of this health-care conundrum.
"As a candidate, Trump claimed repeatedly that he had a great health-care plan that would be easy to implement, but as president he discovered that things aren't quite so simple," Meyers said, playing some clips. "'You know what the plan is — this is the plan'? Basically, Trump's take on health care is an Abbott and Costello routine." Trump's vision for an ObamaCare replacement isn't the same as House Speaker Paul Ryan's, but since he doesn't appear to understand the basics of insurance, he farmed out the legislation to Ryan — and then went all-in to back it, including inviting rebelling conservatives to the White House for pizza and bowling. "That's right, Trump is trying to sway members of Congress with an 8-year-old's birthday party," Meyers said, breaking out his Trump voice: "'Also, good news! Steve Bannon has agreed to be a terrifying clown.'"
The bill faces stiff resistance, but it has already passed through two of three committees — before the brutal CBO score on Monday showed the plan reducing the number of insured by 24 million people. Meyers showed some of the wackier moments of the overnight committee hearings, including the discussion of taxing the sun. "Yeah, why don't they tax the sun?" Meyers asked. "Is it because we already know that an orange ball of gas would never pay its taxes?"
"Even Donald Trump won't put his name on this thing, and one reason for that might be that he's worried people won't like it as much as ObamaCare," Meyers said. "In fact, today, Trump blamed the media for ObamaCare's rise in popularity in the polls," and for Obama's rise in popularity, too. "I love how Donald Trump can't figure out why Obama is suddenly so popular," he concluded. "It's you, dude. It's you." Watch below. Peter Weber
Aside from attaboys from former KKK leader David Duke and white supremacist site Stormfront, reaction to Rep. Steve King's (R-Iowa) tweet Sunday that "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies" has been less than glowing. The head of Iowa's Republican Party disavowed King's tweet on Monday, Iowa GOP strategist David Kochel called it an "articulation of full-on white nationalism," and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said Ryan "clearly disagrees and believes America's long history of inclusiveness is one of its great strengths."
On Fox News Monday evening, Ryan said he hoped King misspoke. On Fox News Monday night, King said he had not, reiterating points he made earlier on CNN. Tucker Carlson began by noting the bipartisan backlash against King's tweet and Ryan's comment to Bret Baier. "Did you misspeak, and what did you mean?" he asked. "No, Tucker, I didn't misspeak at all. I said exactly what I meant," King said. The U.S. and Europe "have to do something to increase our birthrate, or the vacuum that's created will be filled by people that don't believe in our values here in Western civilization."
"We're at this place now in America where we're seeing people marching in the streets that are pushing back against the American culture, the American civilization," King said. America over the past 25 years has downplayed assimilation and promoted "multiculturalism and diversity, as if that were our strength."
Carlson said King was "defensible and probably right" on that, but "the problem with the tweet was that is suggested there was a racial component to American identity. Do you think that there is?" King said yes, because the left keeps talking about race as well as gender, income inequality, and sexual orientation, but "we are all God's children, we are all created in His image ... What I should have done, Tucker, if I had more characters in that tweet, just added: 'We can't, you can't rebuild our civilization with somebody else's babies — unless we adopt them.'"
King's solution, other than mass adoption, included making everyone in the U.S. speak English so "we can communicate with each other, we can do it instinctively. And on top of that, English is essentially a carrier of liberty, and it expresses freedom and liberty more effectively than any other language on the planet." (Sorry, France, Greece, ancient Rome, and other cradles of Western civilization.) Watch below. Peter Weber
The White House and House Republicans had spent days preparing to cast doubt on the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's estimates about the costs and benefits of the American Health Care Act, their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and when the CBO score came in worse than expected on Monday in terms of health insurance coverage, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price followed through. "We disagree strenuously with the report that was put out," Price said following a Cabinet meeting with President Trump. "It's just not believable is what we would suggest."
The CBO's projected 24 million fewer people covered under health insurance, though, is actually slightly rosier than an internal White House analysis of the GOP health-care plan, Politico reports. Under the Trump administration's analysis, 26 million people would lose coverage over the next decade under the AHCA, including 17 million people who would lose Medicaid coverage, 6 million leaving the individual market, and 3 million people losing their employer-sponsored plans. In all, 54 million Americans would be without health insurance by 2026, the White House estimates, almost double the number estimated under current law.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney have argued that the goal of the law is affordability rather than expanding coverage, even though Trump repeatedly promised both — affordable health coverage for everyone. Ryan has also been trying to sell wary conservatives on the plan's "de-federalizing an entitlement," by making states pay more for Medicaid coverage and sharply reducing federal support. Peter Weber
