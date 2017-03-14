Did a Politico article cause Trump to drop everything to prepare for 2.5-inch 'blizzard'?

President Trump took unprecedented action to prepare for the 2.5 inches of snow that sprinkled Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The Washington Post reported that just 45 minutes after Politico published a story titled "Will Trump bungle first big snow threat like Obama did?" on its website Monday, Trump called up D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office to request a meeting about the city's snowstorm preparations:
To say the request came as a surprise at City Hall, two blocks from the White House, would be an understatement.
Presidents have over the years invited D.C. mayors to ceremonial and political events, but no one could recall a D.C. mayor being summoned to the Oval Office to brief the president — not for Nor'easters that paralyzed the city; not when a 2011 earthquake damaged city landmarks; not even after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
"I don't think I've ever heard of such a thing," said D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D), who has represented Ward 2 since 1991. [The Washington Post]
Bowser said it seemed like Trump's heart was in the right place, though her aides indicated the meeting seemed "hastily arranged," The Washington Post reported. The invitation came at about 4 p.m. and Bowser was told to be at the White House by 6 p.m.
"It was a new administration that was dealing with its first storm of the East Coast and its first decision around federal workers," Bowser said. "His intent was making sure that all of the players knew each other and we have the right contacts and that if there were things the [federal] government could be doing, that they were being done." Becca Stanek
Defending Republicans' health-care proposal Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared "there is no one who doesn't benefit" from the plan. Spicer's claim came on the heels of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's report released Monday that found more than 24 million additional Americans may no longer have health insurance by 2026 under the GOP-backed American Health Care Act.
"This is it," Spicer said of the GOP plan. "If we don't get this through, the goal of repealing ObamaCare and instituting a system that will be patient-centered is going to be unbelievably difficult."
Spicer: "This is it. If we don't get this through, the goal of repealing Obamacare is...going to be unbelievably difficult." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/KsLw4odpSE
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 14, 2017
When pressed to answer how the CBO's estimates square with President Trump's pledge to ensure every American is insured, Spicer insisted Trump's "goal" is to make health insurance "available to everybody." "Would you concede that there will be some coverage losses, perhaps in the millions?" CNN's Jim Acosta asked Spicer. "Sure," Spicer said, "except you have to look at the current situation." Becca Stanek
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's defense lawyers are arguing that the famous drug lord's prison conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan are making his health deteriorate and could lead to him going "crazy," The Washington Post reports. Guzman is the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel and he was extradited to New York City on President Obama's last full day in office. Guzman previously escaped from federal prison in Mexico twice; he has pleaded not guilty to 17 counts related to running the cartel.
Guzman's attorneys said Guzman sits in a windowless cell for 23 hours a day with the lights always on and his meals slipped through the door. He is given one hour alone in an exercise room with a treadmill and a stationary bike. The lawyers said on weekends Guzman spends all 24 hours alone in his cell, and that guards took away his clock — the only way he'd been able to tell night from day.
The attorneys argued for Guzman to be removed from solitary confinement and allowed to visit his wife, claiming that his "physical and mental health have deteriorated further since his arrival in the United States." The defense also argued that his constitutional right to hire private lawyers and exercise the freedom of religion and speech are being violated.
"I don't think it's tenable for him to live that way for the year or more it will take to try this case," said one of Guzman's lawyers, Michael Schneider. "We run a real risk of him going crazy."
The defense team said that Guzman is suffering from "difficulty breathing and ... a sore throat and headaches. He has recently been experiencing auditory hallucinations, complaining of hearing music in his cell even when his radio is turned off." Jeva Lange
The European Union's top court ruled Tuesday that private companies can ban employees from wearing the Muslim headscarf, the BBC reports. EU law forbids private companies from discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief, but the court found that "an internal rule ... which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical, or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination."
The Open Society Justice Initiative, which backed the complaints brought by women in France and Belgium, said that the ruling "weakens the guarantee of equality that is at the heart of the EU's anti-discrimination directive" and will "exclude many Muslim women from the workplace."
In the French case, Asma Bougnaoui worked as an engineer at the IT firm Micropole and was fired in 2009 after a customer complained to her supervisors that there be "no veil next time" and Bougnaoui refused to remove it, The Washington Post reports. But because there was not an official policy in place that banned headscarves at Micropole prior to the complaint, the court said that "the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the services of that employer provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered a genuine and determining occupational requirement."
However, in the Belgium case, Samira Achbita was hired as a receptionist at a multinational security company in 2003, when she did not wear a hijab. In 2006, she requested she be allowed to do so but was dismissed due to the firm already having a "neutrality" policy in place that prohibited visible religious signs.
The European Union court's ruling is nonbinding and ultimately falls to the discretion of courts in France and Belgium. In France, laws already ban Muslim headscarves in public service jobs. Jeva Lange
Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment will make a cameo on primetime TV this summer, NBC announced Tuesday. "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host four 30-minute primetime specials of the SNL comedic news segment over the summer, with other SNL cast members expected to make appearances.
"SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn't want them to take the summer off," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. SNL has seen its highest ratings in five years this season, largely due to the presidential election and iconic impersonations by Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin.
"Weekend Update" specials previously aired on primetime in 2008 and 2009. The first episode of this round will air Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Becca Stanek
Trump's close friend Christopher Ruddy just wrote an op-ed calling for the president to implement Medicaid for all
President Trump's close friend and Newsmax media CEO Christopher Ruddy penned an op-ed Tuesday calling for "an upgraded Medicaid system to become the country's blanket insurer."
"This is notable because, among other things, [Ruddy] has Trump's ear," wrote NBC's Bradd Jaffy.
In outlining a seven-step "game plan" for Trump, Ruddy suggested the president stick "to his own gut on health-care reform" and "tie Medicaid funding to states with the requirement each pass legislation to allow for a truly nationwide health-care market."
This is notable because, among other things, @ChrisRuddyNMX has Trump's ear. Here's what he suggests on health care. https://t.co/nmnLRZIqej pic.twitter.com/ZSxn4GbAlM
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 14, 2017
As it stands now, the proposal is at odds with the House GOP health-care bill, which seeks to end federal funding to expand Medicaid in 2020.
"Trump won the presidency by trusting his own instincts and ignoring the GOP establishment, including its views on health care," Ruddy wrote, adding: "The clock is ticking for Trump's first 100 days." Jeva Lange
America isn't the only democracy that has chaotic elections. In France, conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is officially facing preliminary charges Tuesday after allegedly paying his wife thousands of euros for parliamentary assistant work she might not have actually done.
Fillon — who The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry describes as "a kind of French Marco Rubio" — previously said he would drop out of the race if the charges were formally brought against him, but he later walked back the promise after claiming his Republican party does not have an alternative to him as a nominee, The Republic reports.
French elections occur in rounds; if a candidate does not win the first election on April 23, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held May 7. Once a favorite, Fillon's chances have dimmed, with independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen edging ahead.
Fillon has maintained his innocence throughout the "fake jobs" scandal and even as many abandon his campaign, he has vowed to fight on. "There is only one thing that exists in a democracy: It's the people’s will," Fillon said in a press conference Monday. "The French will choose." Read more about the French election — and the surprising clout of Fillon's challenger, Macron — at The Week. Jeva Lange
For the first time in five years, pirates hijacked a commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, Somali officials said Tuesday. The Aris 13, an oil tanker with eight crew members aboard, sent out a distress call Monday evening while in an area overseen by the U.S. Navy's 5th fleet.
Shortly after the ship's captain reported being approached by two skiffs, the ship changed course and headed toward the port town of Alula instead of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, its original planned destination out of Djibouti. More than two dozen men reportedly boarded the ship, though it was not immediately clear if the ship was hijacked by pirates or by local fishermen upset about illegal fishing off the Somali coast.
A barrage of pirate hijackings off the Somali coast in 2010 and 2011 prompted international intervention. Until this week, there had not been an attack on a major commercial vessel since 2012. Becca Stanek