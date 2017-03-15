Ben Affleck announces he was in rehab

In a short post on Facebook, Ben Affleck announced Tuesday that he has "completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront." Affleck, 44, previously went through rehab in 2001, before marrying estranged wife Jennifer Garner. He thanked his "co-parent" Garner for having "supported me and cared for our kids" as he took "the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," and said he had been motivated to seek help so he could "be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step." Peter Weber
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads off to Asia with just one reporter in tow, from a conservative site
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs Wednesday for a three-nation, four-day visit to Asia, starting in Japan, moving to South Korea, and finishing in China. The focus of all three stops is expected to be North Korea, which has ratcheted up tensions in the region by test-firing several medium-range ballistic missiles toward Japan.
In Tokyo, Tillerson will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, and will seek to reassure Japan that the Trump administration will stay engaged. He will carry similar assurances about North Korea to Seoul, which is in political upheaval after the impeachment and removal of President Park Geun-hye last week. Her successor after May 9 elections is expected to be a liberal candidate seeking a more conciliatory posture toward Pyongyang. In Beijing, Tillerson will lay the groundwork for President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Washington, and he's expected to urge China to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear belligerence.
Breaking with 50 years of tradition, Tillerson isn't bringing the diplomatic press corps with him on his airplane, or even a few "pool" reporters, as he did on his first two official trips abroad. Originally, the State Department said that Tillerson, who has kept an unusually low profile, would travel with no reporters, citing his small plane and calling it a cost-saving measure — though reporters pay market price for their seats, costing taxpayers nothing. But now he is flying with one journalist, Erin McPike of the conservative Independent Journal Review. The State Department Correspondents' Association said Wednesday that it is "disappointed" Tillerson isn't bringing even a single pool reporter on his plane.
U.S. reporters will still cover Tillerson's three stops, flying commercially and meeting up with him in each capital. You can watch three of them, from CNN, offer a preview of Tillerson's Asia trip in the video below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert returned to the CBO analysis of the GOP health-care bill on Tuesday's Late Show, focusing on its architect, House Speaker Paul Ryan. With criticism mounting of the plan, Ryan seemed pretty serene, saying that the CBO score exceeded his expectations. "Really?" Colbert asked. "Twenty-four million people losing their health care exceeded your expectations? You sound like the most optimistic guy in the Donner party. 'Oh, everything's great — I expected to eat my grandma miles ago.'"
But "Paul Ryan's headache is just beginning," Colbert said, because Breitbart News is now out to get him. "So, why would Breitbart, a far-right website, go after Ryan at this vulnerable time?" he asked, rhetorically. "Well, it turns out, they think the new health-care plan isn't conservative enough, because 'it does not repeal ObamaCare.' Yeah, 24 million people losing health insurance doesn't go far enough; they want health care as the founders intended: dying at 35 of Scrivener's Dropsy."
Colbert ended his monologue with the news that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used an email alias at ExxonMobil to "discuss climate change on the sly." Colbert was bemused: "So in the Trump administration, you can be a sexist, or a white supremacist, but you're going to want to keep your science talk on the DL." The best part of the story is his alias, "Wayne Tracker," he said. "ExxonMobil says that the Wayne Tracker email wasn't used to hide climate change discussions. Well of course not. Wayne Tracker is a great name for your sexy novel about emailing cowboys. In fact, I happen to have a copy of that book." You can hear Colbert read excerpts from The Adventures of Wayne Tracker in the video below. Peter Weber
Italian, Danish musicians en route to SXSW detained at U.S. airports and deported, amid visa confusion
Musicians from Canada, Egypt, Britain, Italy, and Denmark are among the scheduled South by Southwest performers who have been barred from the U.S. over the past week, mostly due to questions over what now constitutes a valid visa for playing unpaid showcase performances.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) told Billboard on Monday that members of "internationally recognized entertainment" groups "must apply for and be granted a P-1 visa," not a B-1 visa for tourists — though B-1 visas were allowed in the past. SXSW, in Austin, dismissed that statement as an advisory "boilerplate email response," telling Pitchfork the festival "remains confident that the vast majority of consular officers and CBP officials understand and respect the need for, and the principle of, showcasing at promotional events such as the official SXSW event."
CBP officials did not agree with SXSW when members of the Canadian-Egyptian hardcore band Massive Scar Era tried to cross into the U.S. near Seattle on Sunday using B-1 visas plus other documents. British jazz band United Vibrations said Monday that its visa-free travel status had been revoked, barring brothers Yussef, Ahmed, and Kareem Dayes from traveling to Austin for SXSW. United Vibrations, like the Egyptian members of Massive Scar Era, questioned whether their names or religion were behind the CBP actions, though a Canadian member of Massive Scar Era was denied entry, too.
Visa problems aren't a new thing for foreign bands wanting to perform in America, or at SXSW — Adele had to cancel a 2008 SXSW appearance because her band didn't have the correct visas. But detaining, handcuffing, and deporting musicians doesn't seem like business as usual.
Danish artist ELOQ said Monday that he'd been "denied entry" to the U.S. "even though I was informed by SXSW I had the right visa," then was "handcuffed and detained in a small very bright room plus a very unpleasant jail cell for 23 hours" (though he later tweeted that he will be performing in Austin on Friday, so apparently he got his visa straightened out). The Italian band Soviet Soviet shared a similar story on Friday, saying they had been stopped by CBP at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, told their visas were not valid for SXSW, and then "treated like criminals," handcuffed, sent to jail for the night, then deported to Italy. "We were relieved to fly back home and distance ourselves from that violent, stressful, and humiliating situation," the band said. Peter Weber
For three years, Victor Hubbard waited on a corner in Clear Lake, Texas, rain or shine, hoping that his mother would pick him up.
He didn't know that Ginger Sprouse noticed him, and always wondered why he was standing there. She finally stopped to talk to him, and he opened up to her, letting her know that he has a mental illness and all he wanted to do was connect with his mother again. Sprouse, a chef and restaurateur, knew other people in the community were curious about Hubbard's story, so she started a Facebook page called "This Is Victor." She shared information on Hubbard and his life, and soon, donations began to roll in. Hubbard was given a free eye exam, food, and clothes, and hundreds gathered at a block party fundraiser in his honor.
Sprouse was able to get Hubbard, 32, access to mental health help and prescriptions, and she hired him at her restaurant. Hubbard's uncle found him through the Facebook page and drove to visit him, and days later, he finally reunited with his mother. "I got to talk to her and I really feel like I accomplished something," he told KHOU. Now, he's living with Sprouse and her family. "She came around and she kind of saved me," he said. "She helped me. It's like grace." Catherine Garcia
It turns out Sean Hannity isn't the only person at Fox News who has a bone to pick with newspapers. On Tuesday's Fox & Friends First, host Heather Childers had a brief segment on the pressing topic of newspaper apparel — or, as Childers put it: "Media bias on full display: Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti–President Trump rhetoric." That rhetoric is: "Journalism Matters," from the Los Angeles Times; "Speaking Truth to Power Since 1847," from the Chicago Tribune; and "Democracy Dies in Darkness," from The Washington Post.
Media bias on full display! Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-Trump rhetoric (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/rfjZ15vt2C
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017
You can draw your own inference about what that says about Fox News and/or Trump. Peter Weber
Iraqi government forces are fighting to capture the Iron Bridge in Mosul, Iraq, from the Islamic State, and if they are successful, they will control three of the city's five bridges.
The Iron Bridge links western Mosul with eastern Mosul, crossing the Tigris River, and on Tuesday, government troops were within 330 feet of the structure, Reuters reports. Federal police also killed the ISIS commander of Mosul's Old City, Abu Abdul Rahman al-Ansary. The battle for Mosul began in October, and most ISIS leaders have left the city.
Residents escaping the fighting say in the areas still controlled by ISIS, food is scarce, and militants are telling them they need to go with them as they flee their neighborhoods. Mosul is the last ISIS stronghold in Iraq, and as many as 600,000 civilians are still living under ISIS rule. Government troops have captured eastern Mosul and have taken back 30 percent of the west from militants. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told CNN on Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey will tell him on Wednesday whether or not the FBI is investigating ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Whitehouse and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Whitehouse said that during a March 2 meeting with the senators, Comey promised to confirm if the investigation exists and if so, its scope. Catherine Garcia