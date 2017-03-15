GOP House Intelligence chair admits if you take Trump's wiretapping tweets 'literally,' then 'clearly the president was wrong'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential election. "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes said, weeks after President Trump leveled the accusation against Obama in a series of tweets.
Nunes said it's clear Obama wouldn't "physically go over and wiretap Trump Tower," leaving Americans with a tough choice. "Now you have to decide, as I mentioned to you last week, are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president was wrong," Nunes said. He suggested a less literal interpretation may be that Trump was discussing his concerns about the possible surveillance of him or his associates.
Watch Nunes' comments below. Becca Stanek
House Intel Chair Devin Nunes: "Are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president is wrong."—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/6inD1Nd89J
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 15, 2017
The U.S. women's national hockey team announced Wednesday that it would not report to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship this year, citing an ongoing wage dispute with USA Hockey. The women were supposed report to Plymouth, Michigan, on March 21 for competition set to begin later this month.
"We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought," team captain Meghan Duggan said. The women have been engaged in negotiations with USA Hockey that they say have made insufficient progress, as the players seek contracts in all years, not only ones in which Olympics take place. A law firm representing the women's team said USA Hockey typically pays each player $1000 per month for the six months of an Olympic residency — but pays "virtually nothing" during the rest of the four years in between Games, espnW reported, "despite its expectation that in each of the non-Olympic years, the players train full-time and compete throughout the year."
One player said the national team is a "full-time job" and that sometimes participation "becomes a decision between chasing your dream or giving into the reality of the financial burden." A spokesman for USA Hockey did not respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets, though SB Nation notes USA Hockey could be fined $15,000 by the IIHF for withdrawing from the event. Read the full statement from the U.S. women's team below. Kimberly Alters
US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/qEXVyoKE6y
— Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) March 15, 2017
Jeff Sessions, asked if he gave Trump 'any reason to believe' he was wiretapped by Obama: 'Um, no'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday he did not give President Trump "any reason to believe" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, as Trump has claimed. "Look — my answer, um, no," Sessions said, when asked whether he'd had a chance to "brief" Trump on campaign-related investigations or had suggested evidence of wiretapping existed in his conversations with the president.
AG Sessions was just asked if he ever gave Trump a reason to believe he was wiretapped.
"Um, look, um, answer's no." pic.twitter.com/QUp70g6nIy
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 15, 2017
Sessions went on to explain that because he was "active" in the Trump campaign, he was barred from any investigations involving the campaign. Sessions occasionally served as a Trump surrogate during the election. "Even though you may have had nothing whatsoever to do with anything improper, you should not investigate your own campaign, so I have recused myself and am unable to comment on any of these details," Sessions said. Becca Stanek
The year 1291 A.D. was a dark year for Christian Crusaders in the Holy Land. When the Crusader capital of Jerusalem was lost to Saladin in 1187, the Haifa Bay port of Acre became the new landing site for European soldiers, knights, and horses as well as an international trading hub for the export of sugar, spices, glass, and textiles back to Europe. But by the spring of 1291, an Egyptian sultan, Al-Ashraf Khalil, had moved in with 100,000 cavalry and foot soldiers to banish the Crusaders from the Holy Land once and for all.
Marine archeologists have now discovered the remains of a treasure-laden Crusader ship that they have reason to believe was one of many vessels that tried to flee Acre when the sultan stormed the city, Haaretz reports. The wood on the ship dates back to between 1062 and 1250 A.D. but among the keel and planks that remain the archaeologists also discovered 30 gold coins.
#Crusader Shipwreck, Sunken Cargo & Gold Coins Discover by Archaeologists in #Acre https://t.co/hnr3hpaqG9 @Medievalists @MideastMedieval pic.twitter.com/0o8PayuXbC
— Philippe Bohstrom (@PhilippeBostrom) March 10, 2017
These coins are the key to linking the wreck to the fleeing Crusaders. Robert Kool of Israel Antiquities Authority identified the coins as "florins," which were minted in Florence beginning in 1252. Historical eyewitnesses from the Siege of Acre recorded that nobles and merchants would use such valuables to bribe boats owners in the hope of buying their escape. Among the wreckage, archaeologists also found ceramic bowls and jugs from places like southern Italy, Syria, and Cyprus.
In the end, Acre fell to the sultan after 100 years of Frankish rule, with the final defenders, a group of Knights Templar, ultimately crushed beneath the fortress after refusing to abandon it. At the siege's end, the Catholic Church abandoned the Jerusalem Crusades. Jeva Lange
Sen. Graham demands answers on Trump wiretapping claims: 'The longer it takes to answer that question the more suspicious I get'
In multiple television interviews Wednesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) made it clear he won't let the Trump administration get away without providing evidence to back up President Trump's baseless claims about wiretapping. Graham warned that if the FBI does not respond soon to his letter demanding answers about Trump's allegation former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, Congress would "flex its muscles."
Graham and fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote a letter to FBI Director James Comey earlier this month requesting proof of a "FISA warrant that would be necessary to tap the phones at Trump Tower and spy on the Trump campaign," The Washington Examiner reported. If such a warrant exists, Graham wants to know why. "When I first heard it, I thought it was just a wild claim," he said of Trump's accusation, leveled against Obama via Twitter earlier this month. "I don't know. If it's not true, just tell me it's not true. Why's it taking so long to get the answer?"
Graham threatened Congress would "issue a subpoena to get the information" if Comey doesn't answer his letter by Wednesday. He also warned the committee would "hold up the deputy [attorney] general's nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign" — a threat that's also been made by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
"The longer it takes to answer that question, the more suspicious I get," Graham said. Becca Stanek
Nobody has lost more money because of President Donald Trump's rise to the White House than Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim, Bloomberg reports. As Mexico's richest man, his personal fortune stood at about $67 billion on June 15, 2015, the day before Trump launched his presidential campaign. His wealth has dropped to about $51 billion since then, because the president's tough stance on trade has hurt the value of the peso and, by extension, Slim's Mexican assets.
There is one upside to that $16 billion loss though, Bloomberg notes: "The very same forces that are shrinking his fortune are, oddly enough, also boosting his popularity at home — to the extent that he is now talked about wistfully as a candidate in next year's presidential election." A January poll by El Universal found Slim is considered the best possible candidate to face off against Trump's aggressive policies toward Mexico, including his aggressive deportation agenda and plans to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, both unpopular actions among Mexicans.
Read more about Slim's "longshot candidacy" for the Mexican presidency at Bloomberg.
American banks made a record $171 billion in profit last year, up nearly 5 percent from 2015, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That's even more than the banking industry was making before the financial crisis, when Wall Street was making big money off the housing bubble, The Wall Street Journal notes. There were only five bank failures in 2016, the lowest number since 2007.
The impressive profits, together with President Donald Trump's heavy deregulation agenda, have sent bank stocks soaring since the election.
Despite widespread disappointment over MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's handling of a scoop about President Trump's 2005 tax return, Vox points out that there is one big takeaway from all the hullabaloo: Trump "has proposed a tax plan that would have made his tax bill much, much lower."
It all comes down to the alternative minimum tax, which acts as a counterweight to wealthy people's deductions, credits, and the like. "The AMT added $31.3 million to [Trump's] total tax bill [in 2005], bringing his overall effective tax rate to about 25 percent," Vox writes, up from what otherwise would have been an effective tax rate of less than 3.5 percent.
As president, Trump has proposed eliminating the AMT altogether, which his tax returns show would have personally saved him $31.3 million in 2005. Additionally, because Trump's companies are "pass-throughs," meaning that shareholders are taxed on the income rather than the company paying corporate income tax, Trump's proposal to bring down pass-through income taxes would also have helped him personally save money.
As Vox puts it, the 2005 tax return shows that "Republican tax reform efforts won't just benefit Donald Trump the way they benefit all rich people. He would be helped an unusual amount, owing to the particulars of his tax situation, with his high AMT burden, and large amount of pass-through income." Read the entire analysis at Vox. Jeva Lange