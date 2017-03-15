Two Russian spies indicted over 2014 Yahoo data breach, Justice Department reveals

Two Russian spies were among the four charged in the massive Yahoo data breach in 2014, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Two Russian Federal Security Service officers, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, and the other two hackers have been indicted in the cyber attack that affected 500 million Yahoo user accounts. Though this is not the first time the Justice Department has charged Russian hackers with cybercrime, The Associated Press noted this "is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials."
The Department of Justice said in a statement the hack targeted "Russian journalists, U.S. and Russian government officials, and private-sector employees of financial, transportation, and other companies." Personal data including names, email addresses, and passwords were stolen, but Yahoo has maintained financial information was not taken.
Though Russian government-sponsored hackers are also thought to be behind hacks on Democratic organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign, a person "familiar with the matter" told Reuters the Yahoo breach is not believed to be related. Becca Stanek
This is what one Adélie penguin looks like:
Now picture 3.6 million of those little guys. That's how many Adélie penguins Antarctic scientists didn't even know existed until they recently figured out how to better count the water-loving birds.
Previously, researchers believed there were just 2.3 million Adélie penguins living on the eastern Antarctic coastline. During a recent recount (which involves closely examining penguin feces), the scientists revised that number to 5.9 million, which totals between 14 and 16 million Adélies in all of Antarctica.
"The reason [the population count is] higher is we have incorporated the non-breeding component of the population," explained Australian Antarctic Division seabird ecologist Dr. Louise Emmerson on Wednesday, as reported by The Huffington Post. "The non-breeders are essentially an invisible component of the population. The breeders are very well-behaved. They come to the islands and sit around on eggs and we can count them easily. But these non-breeders are foraging out in the water where we can't see them. They may visit from time to time but they are essentially invisible to us."
The update is significant for conservation efforts, since the scientists can tweak their understanding of how much krill and fish are needed to support the population. "An estimated 193,500 tons of krill and 18,800 tons of fish are eaten during the breeding season by Adélie penguins breeding in East Antarctica," said Emmerson.
Now that's more like it. Jeva Lange
The U.S. women's national hockey team announced Wednesday that it would not report to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship this year, citing an ongoing wage dispute with USA Hockey. The women were supposed to report to Plymouth, Michigan, on March 21 for competition set to begin later this month.
"We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought," team captain Meghan Duggan said. The women have been engaged in negotiations with USA Hockey that they say have made insufficient progress, as the players seek contracts in all years, not only ones in which Olympics take place. A law firm representing the women's team said USA Hockey typically pays each player $1,000 per month for the six months of an Olympic residency — but pays "virtually nothing" during the rest of the four years in between Games, espnW reported, "despite its expectation that in each of the non-Olympic years, the players train full-time and compete throughout the year."
One player said the national team is a "full-time job" and that sometimes participation "becomes a decision between chasing your dream or giving into the reality of the financial burden." A spokesman for USA Hockey did not respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets, though SB Nation notes USA Hockey could be fined $15,000 by the IIHF for withdrawing from the event. Read the full statement from the U.S. women's team below. Kimberly Alters
US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/qEXVyoKE6y
— Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) March 15, 2017
GOP House Intelligence chair admits if you take Trump's wiretapping tweets 'literally,' then 'clearly the president was wrong'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential election. "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes said, weeks after President Trump leveled the accusation against Obama in a series of tweets.
Nunes said it's clear Obama wouldn't "physically go over and wiretap Trump Tower," leaving Americans with a tough choice. "Now you have to decide, as I mentioned to you last week, are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president was wrong," Nunes said. He suggested a less literal interpretation may be that Trump was discussing his concerns about the possible surveillance of him or his associates.
Watch Nunes' comments below. Becca Stanek
House Intel Chair Devin Nunes: "Are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president is wrong."—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/6inD1Nd89J
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 15, 2017
Jeff Sessions, asked if he gave Trump 'any reason to believe' he was wiretapped by Obama: 'Um, no'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday he did not give President Trump "any reason to believe" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, as Trump has claimed. "Look — my answer, um, no," Sessions said, when asked whether he'd had a chance to "brief" Trump on campaign-related investigations or had suggested evidence of wiretapping existed in his conversations with the president.
AG Sessions was just asked if he ever gave Trump a reason to believe he was wiretapped.
"Um, look, um, answer's no." pic.twitter.com/QUp70g6nIy
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 15, 2017
Sessions went on to explain that because he was "active" in the Trump campaign, he was barred from any investigations involving the campaign. Sessions occasionally served as a Trump surrogate during the election. "Even though you may have had nothing whatsoever to do with anything improper, you should not investigate your own campaign, so I have recused myself and am unable to comment on any of these details," Sessions said. Becca Stanek
The year 1291 A.D. was a dark year for Christian Crusaders in the Holy Land. When the Crusader capital of Jerusalem was lost to Saladin in 1187, the Haifa Bay port of Acre became the new landing site for European soldiers, knights, and horses as well as an international trading hub for the export of sugar, spices, glass, and textiles back to Europe. But by the spring of 1291, an Egyptian sultan, Al-Ashraf Khalil, had moved in with 100,000 cavalry and foot soldiers to banish the Crusaders from the Holy Land once and for all.
Marine archeologists have now discovered the remains of a treasure-laden Crusader ship that they have reason to believe was one of many vessels that tried to flee Acre when the sultan stormed the city, Haaretz reports. The wood on the ship dates back to between 1062 and 1250 A.D. but among the keel and planks that remain the archaeologists also discovered 30 gold coins.
#Crusader Shipwreck, Sunken Cargo & Gold Coins Discover by Archaeologists in #Acre https://t.co/hnr3hpaqG9 @Medievalists @MideastMedieval pic.twitter.com/0o8PayuXbC
— Philippe Bohstrom (@PhilippeBostrom) March 10, 2017
These coins are the key to linking the wreck to the fleeing Crusaders. Robert Kool of Israel Antiquities Authority identified the coins as "florins," which were minted in Florence beginning in 1252. Historical eyewitnesses from the Siege of Acre recorded that nobles and merchants would use such valuables to bribe boats owners in the hope of buying their escape. Among the wreckage, archaeologists also found ceramic bowls and jugs from places like southern Italy, Syria, and Cyprus.
In the end, Acre fell to the sultan after 100 years of Frankish rule, with the final defenders, a group of Knights Templar, ultimately crushed beneath the fortress after refusing to abandon it. At the siege's end, the Catholic Church abandoned the Jerusalem Crusades. Jeva Lange
Sen. Graham demands answers on Trump wiretapping claims: 'The longer it takes to answer that question the more suspicious I get'
In multiple television interviews Wednesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) made it clear he won't let the Trump administration get away without providing evidence to back up President Trump's baseless claims about wiretapping. Graham warned that if the FBI does not respond soon to his letter demanding answers about Trump's allegation former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, Congress would "flex its muscles."
Graham and fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote a letter to FBI Director James Comey earlier this month requesting proof of a "FISA warrant that would be necessary to tap the phones at Trump Tower and spy on the Trump campaign," The Washington Examiner reported. If such a warrant exists, Graham wants to know why. "When I first heard it, I thought it was just a wild claim," he said of Trump's accusation, leveled against Obama via Twitter earlier this month. "I don't know. If it's not true, just tell me it's not true. Why's it taking so long to get the answer?"
Graham threatened Congress would "issue a subpoena to get the information" if Comey doesn't answer his letter by Wednesday. He also warned the committee would "hold up the deputy [attorney] general's nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign" — a threat that's also been made by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
"The longer it takes to answer that question, the more suspicious I get," Graham said. Becca Stanek
Nobody has lost more money because of President Donald Trump's rise to the White House than Mexican telecom tycoon Carlos Slim, Bloomberg reports. As Mexico's richest man, his personal fortune stood at about $67 billion on June 15, 2015, the day before Trump launched his presidential campaign. His wealth has dropped to about $51 billion since then, because the president's tough stance on trade has hurt the value of the peso and, by extension, Slim's Mexican assets.
There is one upside to that $16 billion loss though, Bloomberg notes: "The very same forces that are shrinking his fortune are, oddly enough, also boosting his popularity at home — to the extent that he is now talked about wistfully as a candidate in next year's presidential election." A January poll by El Universal found Slim is considered the best possible candidate to face off against Trump's aggressive policies toward Mexico, including his aggressive deportation agenda and plans to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, both unpopular actions among Mexicans.
Read more about Slim's "longshot candidacy" for the Mexican presidency at Bloomberg.