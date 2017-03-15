Trump calls ruling blocking travel ban 'unprecedented judicial overreach'

During a rally in Nashville Wednesday night, President Trump called a federal judge's ruling that blocks his second attempt at a travel ban "an unprecedented judicial overreach."

After his first executive order that barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States was blocked, Trump signed a second executive order that his administration said addressed the concerns of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a Seattle federal judge's halt on the first ban. On Wednesday evening, hours before the revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii placed a nationwide hold on the order. This incensed Trump, who told the crowd in Nashville he believes "we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way. That's what I wanted to do in the first place." He also vowed to "take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win." Catherine Garcia