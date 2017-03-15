Trump calls ruling blocking travel ban 'unprecedented judicial overreach'

During a rally in Nashville Wednesday night, President Trump called a federal judge's ruling that blocks his second attempt at a travel ban "an unprecedented judicial overreach."
After his first executive order that barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States was blocked, Trump signed a second executive order that his administration said addressed the concerns of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a Seattle federal judge's halt on the first ban. On Wednesday evening, hours before the revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii placed a nationwide hold on the order. This incensed Trump, who told the crowd in Nashville he believes "we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way. That's what I wanted to do in the first place." He also vowed to "take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win." Catherine Garcia
A Fox News Poll released Wednesday shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Planned Parenthood, ObamaCare, and Vice President Mike Pence are all viewed more favorably than President Trump.
Favorable ratings from Fox poll:
Bernie +29
Planned Parenthood +25
Warren +8
Pence +4
Obamacare +3
Trump -9
Ryan -10 pic.twitter.com/EVvBY5OFx7
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 15, 2017
The poll of 1,008 registered voters was conducted March 12 to 14, and found that 43 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, with 30 percent strongly approving and 45 percent strongly disapproving. Respondents were asked to say if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several people, groups, and items, and Sanders came out on top, with 61 percent having a favorable reaction and 32 percent unfavorable, followed by Planned Parenthood (57 percent favorable, 32 percent unfavorable); ObamaCare (50 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and Pence (47 percent favorable, 43 percent unfavorable). Only 44 percent had a favorable view of Trump, compared to 53 percent with an unfavorable view.
If Trump is to do only one thing during his presidency, 33 percent want him to create jobs, while 23 percent want him to destroy the Islamic State, 10 percent want him to cut taxes, nine percent would like to see him repeal and replace ObamaCare, three percent want him to reduce federal regulations, and three percent want him to build a border wall. The participants were also asked about Trump's use of Twitter, and only 16 percent approve, with 50 percent disapproving and 32 percent wishing he would be more cautious. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ruled in favor of Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order to restrict travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees from entering the United States.
The ban was slated to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, but this ruling blocks it nationwide. Several states, including Maryland and Washington, worked to stop the ban, with Hawaii arguing that it would hurt the tourism industry and keep residents from being able to have relatives from the affected countries visit. Catherine Garcia
President Trump apparently doesn't back off his wiretapping claims in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that will air in full Wednesday night. A snippet of the interview that circulated Wednesday afternoon revealed that when Trump is asked about his claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, Trump insists the word "wiretap covers a lot of different things." "I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," Trump apparently says.
It's unclear what those "items" may be, seeing as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted earlier Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Trump has yet to provide any evidence either. "Are you going to take the tweets literally?" Nunes said, referring to Trump's string of tweets leveling the accusations against Obama. "If you are, then clearly the president was wrong."
Trump's full interview with Carlson airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News. Becca Stanek
The United States military has drafted plans that, if approved by Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Trump, could deploy as many as 1,000 additional troops to Syria ahead of an offensive on Raqqa, The Washington Post reports. Raqqa, which lies in northern Syria, is the de facto capital of the Islamic State.
The discussed deployment could potentially double the number of American forces in Syria, although they would not, at least initially, serve a combat role. The exact number of troops that would be deployed relies on other variables, like the number of allies contributing to the campaign.
The U.S. troops are intended to support Kurdish and Arab fighters as advisers and coordination experts. The White House is also expected to lift Obama-era caps on the number of troops that can be placed in Iraq and Syria: currently 5,000 and 500, respectively.
Defense officials also said there is talk of embedding U.S. forces with Syrian Kurds or Arabs, possibly putting soldiers a step closer to direct combat roles. "Basically, you would have a force bolstered by allies with U.S. leadership," explained a senior U.S. official.
In the past, Trump has slammed reports about military operations. "Whatever happened to the element of surprise, right?" he said. "What a group of losers we have." Jeva Lange
A London-based tour operator will soon offer people the chance to dive down to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic. Starting May 2018, the company Blue Marble Private will begin taking groups of nine people on eight-day journeys that culminate in a firsthand look at the ship that sunk in 1912 after a scrape with an iceberg on its maiden voyage.
The trip will begin off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, where the group will take a helicopter to an "expedition support yacht" set up near the wreckage, The Telegraph reported. After days of adjusting to the environment and learning about the logistics of the dive, Business Insider reported a "specially-designed titanium and carbon fiber submersible" will lower divers — accompanied by a crew of experts — into the water as deep as 13,000 feet.
But the chance to swim over the shipwreck won't come cheap. The trip is estimated to cost $105,129 per person — which Business Insider noted is the "equivalent to what a first class passenger would have paid to board the Titanic." Becca Stanek
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point following a steady stream of upbeat employment and inflation data. The short-term rate is now at a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent.
It is the second time in three months and the third time in 15 months that the Fed has raised the interest rate, after holding it near zero for almost a decade during and after the Great Recession. Any further hikes this year are expected to be "gradual," The Associated Press reports. Jeva Lange
This is what one Adélie penguin looks like:
Now picture 3.6 million of those little guys. That's how many Adélie penguins Antarctic scientists didn't even know existed until they recently figured out how to better count the water-loving birds.
Previously, researchers believed there were just 2.3 million Adélie penguins living on the eastern Antarctic coastline. During a recent recount (which involves closely examining penguin feces), the scientists revised that number to 5.9 million, which totals between 14 and 16 million Adélies in all of Antarctica.
"The reason [the population count is] higher is we have incorporated the non-breeding component of the population," explained Australian Antarctic Division seabird ecologist Dr. Louise Emmerson on Wednesday, as reported by The Huffington Post. "The non-breeders are essentially an invisible component of the population. The breeders are very well-behaved. They come to the islands and sit around on eggs and we can count them easily. But these non-breeders are foraging out in the water where we can't see them. They may visit from time to time but they are essentially invisible to us."
The update is significant for conservation efforts, since the scientists can tweak their understanding of how much krill and fish are needed to support the population. "An estimated 193,500 tons of krill and 18,800 tons of fish are eaten during the breeding season by Adélie penguins breeding in East Antarctica," said Emmerson.
Now that's more like it. Jeva Lange