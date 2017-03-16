McDonald's just tweeted — and quickly deleted — that Trump is a 'disgusting excuse of a president' with 'tiny hands'
The McDonald's official corporate Twitter account took a brief break from tweeting about ice cream cones and hamburgers Thursday morning to weigh in on American politics. In a tweet that survived less than 20 minutes before being deleted, someone used the Twitter account to broadcast their disdain for President Trump — and his "tiny hands" — to the fast food giant's 151,000 followers:
The tweet — which was liked and retweeted more than a thousand times during its short existence — was also pinned on the McDonald's page.
Trump wasn't always on McDonald's bad side. In fact, back in 2002, America's commander-in-chief appeared in an ad alongside McDonald's character Grimace:
McDonald's has yet to comment on its Thursday morning Twitter activity. Becca Stanek
Update 10:29 a.m. ET: McDonald's tweeted later Thursday morning that its account had been "compromised" and an investigation was underway.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.
Once kept far from the public eye, formerly classified footage of U.S. nuclear tests made in the 1950s and 1960s is now available on YouTube via the Lawrence Livermore National Lab. There are about 60 clips already published as of this writing, many of them less than a minute long, and thousands more to come.
The films were originally used by nuclear scientists, who analyzed them one frame at a time to create nuclear prediction models that remain in use half a century later. Back then, researchers "actually had to eyeball what the answer was or what the measurement was," said Greg Spriggs, who is directing a project to reanalyze the footage using far more accurate computer technology at the Lawrence Livermore facilities.
Spriggs said the films should be public to remind people "of the immense energy that's produced with a nuclear detonation, and hopefully ... nobody will ever want to use these things or attack the United States." Watch that energy in action during a test called Operation Hardtack, below. Bonnie Kristian
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the unlikely source of an anti-Trump feminist rallying cry when he shut down Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with the highly quotable (and tattooable) line "nevertheless, she persisted." In a move that, in retrospect, was probably inevitable, Entertainment Weekly reports Chelsea Clinton is now writing a children's book about "inspirational women in American history" titled — you guessed it — She Persisted.
"I wrote this book for everyone who's ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who's ever been made to feel less than," said Clinton. She Persisted includes the stories of 13 women, such as Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Sally Ride, Oprah Winfrey, and "a cameo by another important female figure." Wonder who that might be.
Clinton added, “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power."
It was only a matter of time. Check out the cover, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, below. Jeva Lange
Here's the cover of @ChelseaClinton's "She Persisted" picture book, coming next month pic.twitter.com/fNP9Y9pgT1
One of the first lessons of majoring in political science, I can tell you from experience, is that "liberal" and "conservative" are extremely malleable terms, denoting very different perspectives in different times and places. In modern Europe, for example, a "liberal" typically is someone with views Americans would call "fiscally conservative."
But that malleability happens on a smaller scale too, reveals a recent study published in the Public Library of Science, an academic journal. As the researchers explain at The Washington Post, they found we all have a fairly local "political reference point," which is our conception of what is politically "normal" or average. So, for example, "if you live in a very red state, what seems middle-of-the-road and therefore moderate will likely be different than if you lived in a deeply blue state."
In practice, this means that red-state "liberals" and blue-state "conservatives" actually have a lot in common, even though they consider themselves polar opposites. What seems like a liberal view in Alabama might be conservative territory in Oregon, and though our binary labeling system suggests deep political polarization, geographic variation means many Americans have more in common politically than they may believe. Bonnie Kristian
The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament kicks off Thursday with 16 games at four different sites across the country. Games begin as early as 12:15 p.m. ET, when No. 5 Notre Dame faces No. 12 Princeton, with the 9:57 p.m. ET matchup between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Nevada closing out the opening day.
The American Gaming Association estimates around 40 million people fill out more than 70 million March Madness brackets every year, and that employers lose as much as $1.3 billion to employees who are distracted by the games, Fox Business reports. The first round often offers some of the best opportunities for surprise victors: Watch out for an upset when No. 4 Butler faces off against No. 12 Winthrop at 1:30 p.m. ET, or when No. 12 Middle Tennessee takes on No. 5 Minnesota beginning at 4 p.m. ET. (You can read more about what to watch, and where the potential upsets could be, at Yahoo Sports).
Games are available for streaming on Apple products; via CBS All Access; and through Amazon, Roku, Microsoft Windows 10 mobile, and Xbox One. The single-elimination bracket culminates April 3 with a championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Jeva Lange
Noted climate change skeptic Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) claimed Thursday morning on CNN's New Day that President Trump's budget plan will prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from "brainwashing our kids." The 2018 budget proposal released Thursday morning calls for cutting the EPA's budget by about 30 percent, slashing its funding from $8.3 billion to $5.7 billion.
Inhofe, the former Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chair who infamously brought a snowball to the Senate floor in 2015 to prove a point about global warming, insisted the Trump administration wants to "deliver the services" of the EPA and "make things clean" — just without all the "propaganda." "We're going to [get rid of] all this stuff that comes out of the EPA that's brainwashing our kids, that is propaganda, things that aren't true," Inhofe said.
Inhofe did have one good thing to say about the EPA though: He conceded the Clean Air Act amendments "were very successful" and "have worked." "Our air is cleaner, the pollution is down in spite of the fact that we drive twice as many miles," Inhofe said, suggesting that the success of those amendments proves the EPA's work regulating carbon dioxide is done.
Watch a snippet of the interview below. Becca Stanek
Republican Senator @JimInhofe accuses the EPA of "brainwashing our kids" https://t.co/s5hq5fTJ5O
Trump administration justifies cuts to arts programs by arguing they 'sound great' but aren't actually 'helping anybody'
The Trump administration's budget proposes the elimination of all funding to programs including the National Endowment of the Arts, Meals on Wheels, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a decision Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended Thursday by citing coal miners and single moms, Politico reports.
"When you start looking at places that we reduce spending, one of the questions we asked was can we really continue to ask a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these programs? The answer was no," Mulvaney told the hosts of Morning Joe on Thursday. "We can ask them to pay for defense, and we will, but we can't ask them to continue to pay for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting."
The Trump administration has proposed raising spending on the Defense Department by $54 billion and setting aside $2.8 billion for the Mexico border wall in the fiscal year 2018. Trump would also cut funding entirely for the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Legal Services Corporation, the Chemical Safety Board, Amtrack long-distance routes, the Energy Star program, and other agencies and programs. Health, education, and workforce funding would see $25 billion in cuts. And as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting gives money to NPR and PBS, those programs could also expect to feel a squeeze.
"A lot of those programs that we target, they sound great, don't they? They always do," Mulvaney said. He added: "They don't work. A lot of them simply don't work. I can't justify them to the folks who are paying the taxes. I can't go to the autoworker in Ohio and say 'please give me some of your money so that I can do this program over here, someplace else, that really isn't helping anybody." Jeva Lange
Just hours after U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ruled Wednesday in favor of Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order to restrict travelers from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., a second judge, in Maryland, has struck down another provision of the order.
U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang's restraining order is narrower than Watson's, and it targets a portion of Trump's order that prevents citizens of the six majority-Muslim countries from being able to be issued a visa. Like Watson, Chuang claimed that statements made by Trump and his advisers proved "President Trump's animus toward Muslims and intention to impose a ban on Muslims entering the United States."
The ban was slated to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, but the federal judges' rulings block it nationwide.
"Let me tell you something, I think we ought to go back to the first [executive order] and go all the way," Trump told a rally in Nashville on Wednesday. "The danger is clear, the law is clear, the need for my executive order is clear." Jeva Lange