These Tennessee protesters shouted down a counter-protester in the most charmingly Southern way possible
A group of protesters demonstrating against President Trump's then-forthcoming speech in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday dealt with a pro-Trump counter-protester in their midst with classic Southern hospitality. As the man wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap began shouting into the crowd, they responded with a hearty chant of "Bless your heart!"
For those unfamiliar with the subtle and varied nuances of "bless your heart," it is a "tremendously flexible phrase" whose meaning can range from sincere sympathy to cutting dismissal. In this case, its usage as "a passive-aggressive way to call you an idiot" is probably about on the mark. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Thursday deemed Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) a "little bit unhinged" following McCain's recent claim that Paul is "working for" Russian President Vladimir Putin. McCain lobbed the accusation at Paul on the Senate floor Wednesday after Paul left the room in an apparent display of opposition to McCain's request for the Senate's unanimous support of Montenegro's bid to join NATO. Paul has a record of taking a stand against interventionist foreign policy. "He has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians," McCain said. "So, I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin."
During an appearance Thursday morning on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Paul was asked for "a little context around that." "What's your reaction to Sen. McCain's characterization of your objection?" Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist asked Paul. "Well you know, I think he makes a really, really strong case, you know, for term limits," Paul said. "I think maybe he's past his prime, I think maybe he's gotten a little bit unhinged."
Watch the segment below. Becca Stanek
Sebastian Gorka is President Trump's top terrorism adviser, but before coming to the United States from Hungary he allegedly took an oath of loyalty to an elite group that the State Department lists as having been "under the direction of the Nazi government of Germany," leaders of the order told the Forward.
The order, known as Vitézi Rend, collaborated with Hitler during World War II and deported thousands of Jews to the Nazis. While it is no longer known to commit violence, "this is a group that advocates racialist nativism," retired immigration judge Bruce Einhorn said. If Gorka actually did take an oath to the group, he would have been required to disclose it on his U.S. immigration application; he became a naturalized citizen in 2012, but members of Vitézi Rend are "'presumed to be inadmissible' to the country under the Immigration and Nationality Act," the Forward writes.
Suspicions about Gorka arose after Trump's inauguration, where he apparently wore a Vitézi Rend medal on his lapel; Gorka said it was his father's, and was intended to honor his legacy. Vitézi Rend leader Kornél Pintér claims Gorka took the oath to the organization, having been introduced by his father. Gyula Soltész, another high-ranking member, confirmed Gorka's allegiance to the group.
Gorka himself has used the name "Sebastian L. v. Gorka" in academic papers and even when testifying before the House Armed Services Committee. Vitézi Rend members identify themselves with the "v" initial only after having taken the oath.
Gorka has not responded to media requests for comment. "Gorka is part of an administration issuing travel bans against countries and people as a whole,” said Einhorn. "For someone who is part of this effort to not answer your question [about his membership] and yet support what's going on in the West Wing where he works is the height of hypocrisy."
Additionally, experts on terrorism have raised questions about Gorka's credentials for being Trump's adviser on the topic. "His doctoral dissertation has been dissected by various academics who say he is not an expert in their field, has never lived in a Muslim-majority country, does not speak Arabic, and has avoided publishing any serious, peer-reviewed academic research," the Forward writes. "Gorka's doctoral superviser in Hungary, András Lánczi, is an expert on political philosophy and Hungarian politics, but has never worked on terrorism, counter-terror, or Islam-related research." Read the entire report at the Forward. Jeva Lange
A discussion on President Trump's controversial immigration executive order quickly turned into a yelling match on Wednesday's episode of CNN Tonight. The debate started to go off the rails within the first minute, when former federal prosecutor John Flannery claimed a fellow panelist, Harvard Law School's Alan Dershowitz, supported Trump's travel ban because he thought it would benefit Israel. "Our dear colleague, Alan Dershowitz, I think, hopes that this may secure Israel," Flannery said, referring to Trump's revised executive order that temporarily bans people from six predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S.
Dershowitz quickly interrupted Flannery, demanding to know what he was "talking about." "You're lying through your teeth," Dershowitz told Flannery. "I never said a word about Israel. You know, when you focus on everything I say about Israel it really raises questions about your own bigotry and bias, so let's get to the point and just keep your mouth shut."
Flannery insisted the ban is "transparently against Muslims," a reason similar to what a federal judge in Hawaii cited Wednesday when he blocked Trump's order, deeming the ban an attempt to "disfavor a particular religion." Dershowitz, a constitutional analyst, argued his belief that the ban is constitutional — though still "bad policy" — had nothing to do with his stances on other issues. "You can't believe anything I say because I'm a Jew and a Zionist?" Dershowitz said. "For shame on you sir. I never want to be on the show with this bigot again."
Watch the explosive debate below. Becca Stanek
Once kept far from the public eye, formerly classified footage of U.S. nuclear tests made in the 1950s and 1960s is now available on YouTube via the Lawrence Livermore National Lab. There are about 60 clips already published as of this writing, many of them less than a minute long, and thousands more to come.
The films were originally used by nuclear scientists, who analyzed them one frame at a time to create nuclear prediction models that remain in use half a century later. Back then, researchers "actually had to eyeball what the answer was or what the measurement was," said Greg Spriggs, who is directing a project to reanalyze the footage using far more accurate computer technology at the Lawrence Livermore facilities.
Spriggs said the films should be public to remind people "of the immense energy that's produced with a nuclear detonation, and hopefully ... nobody will ever want to use these things or attack the United States." Watch that energy in action during a test called Operation Hardtack, below. Bonnie Kristian
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the unlikely source of an anti-Trump feminist rallying cry when he shut down Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with the highly quotable (and tattooable) line "nevertheless, she persisted." In a move that, in retrospect, was probably inevitable, Entertainment Weekly reports Chelsea Clinton is now writing a children's book about "inspirational women in American history" titled — you guessed it — She Persisted.
"I wrote this book for everyone who's ever wanted to speak up but has been told to quiet down, for everyone who's ever been made to feel less than," said Clinton. She Persisted includes the stories of 13 women, such as Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Sally Ride, Oprah Winfrey, and "a cameo by another important female figure." Wonder who that might be.
Clinton added, “The 13 women in She Persisted all overcame adversity to help shape our country — sometimes through speaking out, sometimes by staying seated, sometimes by captivating an audience. With this book, I want to send a message to young readers around the country — and the world — that persistence is power."
It was only a matter of time. Check out the cover, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, below. Jeva Lange
One of the first lessons of majoring in political science, I can tell you from experience, is that "liberal" and "conservative" are extremely malleable terms, denoting very different perspectives in different times and places. In modern Europe, for example, a "liberal" typically is someone with views Americans would call "fiscally conservative."
But that malleability happens on a smaller scale too, reveals a recent study published in the Public Library of Science, an academic journal. As the researchers explain at The Washington Post, they found we all have a fairly local "political reference point," which is our conception of what is politically "normal" or average. So, for example, "if you live in a very red state, what seems middle-of-the-road and therefore moderate will likely be different than if you lived in a deeply blue state."
In practice, this means that red-state "liberals" and blue-state "conservatives" actually have a lot in common, even though they consider themselves polar opposites. What seems like a liberal view in Alabama might be conservative territory in Oregon, and though our binary labeling system suggests deep political polarization, geographic variation means many Americans have more in common politically than they may believe. Bonnie Kristian
McDonald's just tweeted — and quickly deleted — that Trump is a 'disgusting excuse of a president' with 'tiny hands'
The McDonald's official corporate Twitter account took a brief break from tweeting about ice cream cones and hamburgers Thursday morning to weigh in on American politics. In a tweet that survived less than 20 minutes before being deleted, someone used the Twitter account to broadcast their disdain for President Trump — and his "tiny hands" — to the fast food giant's 151,000 followers:
The tweet — which was liked and retweeted more than a thousand times during its short existence — was also pinned on the McDonald's page.
Trump wasn't always on McDonald's bad side. In fact, back in 2002, America's commander-in-chief appeared in an ad alongside McDonald's character Grimace:
McDonald's has yet to comment on its Thursday morning Twitter activity. Becca Stanek
Update 10:29 a.m. ET: McDonald's tweeted later Thursday morning that its account had been "compromised" and an investigation was underway.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.
