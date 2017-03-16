Senate Intelligence Committee: 'No indications' of wiretap at Trump Tower

Live from beyond New York, it's Saturday night!

Saturday Night Live will broadcast live across the United States for the first time in its 42-season history, Variety reported, with the final four episodes of its 42nd season all set to air live in each time zone. The show will stick to its usual broadcast time of 11:30 p.m. Eastern time and 10:30 p.m. Central time, but will also simultaneously air at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time and 8:30 p.m. Pacific time. In the past, only the broadcasts in Eastern and Central time zones were live on TV.

The change goes into effect April 15, when Jimmy Fallon hosts the show, and will continue for the final three episodes of the season: May 6 with Chris Pine, May 13 with Melissa McCarthy, and May 20 with Dwayne Johnson.

This season of SNL is shaping up to be its most watched in 24 years, and the network is hoping to capitalize on that momentum. It will also spin off its "Weekend Update" segment into four primetime specials this summer.

For those who don't like change, SNL will repeat at 11:30 p.m. in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, so you can still watch your previously recorded broadcast should you so desire. Kathryn Krawczyk