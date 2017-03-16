Where is Sean Spicer?

At the time of publication, Sean Spicer is one hour and two minutes late to his press briefing.
People are starting to wonder where he might be:
For whatever it's worth: Spicer may be too busy to make it to his own press briefing, but he apparently still has time to tweet. Jeva Lange
Update 3:04 p.m ET.: He's here!
Haitian immigrant Denis Estimon remembers how isolated he felt when he first immigrated to the U.S. Now a popular senior at Boca Raton Community High School, Estimon is making sure no other student ever has to sit alone at lunchtime. Estimon has started a club called "We Dine Together," whose members seek out wallflowers in the courtyard and strike up a conversation. The club has sparked hundreds of unlikely friendships since it formed last fall, and jocks and geeks now sit side by side. "It's not a good feeling, like you're by yourself," said Estimon, of his own experience. "That's something that I don't want anybody to go through." Christina Colizza
Live from beyond New York, it's Saturday night!
Saturday Night Live will broadcast live across the United States for the first time in its 42-season history, Variety reported, with the final four episodes of its 42nd season all set to air live in each time zone. The show will stick to its usual broadcast time of 11:30 p.m. Eastern time and 10:30 p.m. Central time, but will also simultaneously air at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time and 8:30 p.m. Pacific time. In the past, only the broadcasts in Eastern and Central time zones were live on TV.
The change goes into effect April 15, when Jimmy Fallon hosts the show, and will continue for the final three episodes of the season: May 6 with Chris Pine, May 13 with Melissa McCarthy, and May 20 with Dwayne Johnson.
This season of SNL is shaping up to be its most watched in 24 years, and the network is hoping to capitalize on that momentum. It will also spin off its "Weekend Update" segment into four primetime specials this summer.
For those who don't like change, SNL will repeat at 11:30 p.m. in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, so you can still watch your previously recorded broadcast should you so desire. Kathryn Krawczyk
The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement Thursday reporting there were "no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016." The statement by committee chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and committee vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) was released almost two weeks after President Trump tweeted — without offering any evidence — that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election. Trump demanded a congressional investigation.
Just last night, Trump still refused to back off his claims despite doubt mounting on Capitol Hill. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired Wednesday night, Trump insisted the word "wiretap covers a lot of different things," and promised "some very interesting items" would be "coming to the forefront over the next two weeks." Becca Stanek
Newly released documents reveal Michael Flynn earned $68,000 from 'Russia-related entities' in 2015
Michael Flynn, President Trump's ousted national security adviser, apparently earned almost $68,000 from "Russia-related entities" in 2015, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing documents recently released by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.):
The records show that the bulk of the money, more than $45,000, came from the Russian government-backed television network RT, in connection to a December 2015 trip Flynn took to Moscow. Flynn has acknowledged RT sponsored his trip, during which he attended a gala celebrating the network's 10th anniversary and was seated near Russian President Vladimir Putin. His speaker's bureau took a cut of the fee.
The newly released documents show that Flynn was also paid $11,250 that year by the U.S. subsidiary of a Russian cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky Lab, and another $11,250 by the Russian charter cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Airlines. The cyberfirm said the payment came for a speech Flynn delivered in Washington. [The Washington Post]
The latter two engagements took place in the summer and fall of 2015, while the RT speech occurred in December 2015 — just months before Flynn was tapped as an official adviser to Trump's campaign. The Washington Post noted RT "receives Kremlin funding" and is "part of a network of propaganda outlets that help popularize a pro-Russian perspective on the news." The U.S. intelligence community found in January that RT likely "played a role" in Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.
The new revelations come amid an investigation of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, including Flynn's alleged connections. Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it emerged that he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his discussion of sanctions with a Russian ambassador. Earlier this month, Flynn filed paperwork that indicated he worked as a foreign agent while he was advising Trump's presidential campaign. Flynn's company reportedly made $530,000 for its lobbying work on behalf of a Turkish firm.
Cummings enclosed the newest documents about Flynn in a letter to Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and FBI Director James Comey. In the letter, Cummings suggested Flynn, a retired military officer, "violated the Constitution by accepting tens of thousands of dollars from an agent of a global adversary that attacked our democracy." Becca Stanek
March Madness might have already begun, but for workers at the Defense Department, watching games will have to wait until after work. The IT service for the Pentagon cautioned employees that "it is important to remember that we share a single network and visiting non-mission essential websites degrades network performance for everyone," CBS News reports.
The email to employees added: "Please keep in mind; if you're streaming video to watch your favorite player shooting free throws, you're consuming network resources that could be served to support the Warfighter." For the good of America, do not turn on Princeton vs. Notre Dame! Don't watch on this one either!
Everyone else, of course, go right ahead. Jeva Lange
You think the 2016 election season was rough? In the ancient city of Tlaxcallan, located in what is now modern day Mexico, archaeologists have discovered signs of an early democracy where potential rulers first had to serve as warriors, and then were subjected to a trial of punches and kicks (while naked) in a public city square. But that wasn't all, Science writes:
After this trial ended, the candidate would enter the temple on the edge of the plaza and stay for up to two years, while priests drilled him in Tlaxcallan's moral and legal code. He would be starved, beaten with spiked whips when he fell asleep, and required to cut himself in bloodletting rituals. But when he walked out of the temple, he would be more than a warrior: He would be a member of Tlaxcallan's senate, one of the 100 or so men who made the city's most important military and economic decisions. [Science]
For many years, archaeologists believed ancient democratic societies were exclusive to Europe, but Tlaxcallan, built around A.D. 1250, shows signs that it was a collective civilization where rulers were made, not born. The city's governors lived in modest homes rather than palaces and distinguishing the wealthy from the poor based on goods alone is difficult due to relative income equality among the residents. "This is like Superman's Bizarro World," said archaeologist Lane Fargher. "Everything is the inverse of what you expect for Mesoamerica."
While most other ancient cities in the region had great kings and massive pyramids, palaces, and plazas, Tlaxcallan was assembled without a clear hierarchy or central meeting place. Plazas, for example, were scattered throughout the city, and Fargher believes the rulers would meet in a grand building less than a mile outside of town, indicating a dispersal of power.
"Democracy isn't a one-shot deal that happened one time," Purdue University archaeologist Richard Blanton explained. "It comes and goes, and it's very difficult to sustain." Read more about how archaeologists are learning to recognize the signs of early democracies — and the possibility that there were other collective societies in ancient Mesoamerica — at Science. Jeva Lange
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney explains President Trump's proposal is a 'hard power' budget
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters Wednesday he'd describe President Trump's 2018 proposal as a "hard power budget." "It is not a soft power budget," Mulvaney said. “This is a hard power budget and that was done intentionally."
Trump's budget plan unveiled Thursday morning proposes a $54 billion boost in defense spending, as well as an increase in border security spending. "The president very clearly wants to send a message to our allies and our potential adversaries that this is strong power administration," Mulvaney said. He noted the budget will likely include "a request for $1.5 billion as the first installment for Trump's promised wall" on the U.S.-Mexico border.
To offset the Trump administration's renewed focus on defense, the budget calls for deep cuts to most federal agencies' budgets. The Environmental Protection Agency's budget will be slashed by as much as 30 percent, though Mulvaney claimed Wednesday the "core functions of the EPA can be satisfied with this budget." John O'Grady, head of the union that represents EPA employees, said the EPA is "already on a starvation diet, with a bare-bones budget and staffing level." As for proposed cuts at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Mulvaney said those were part of Trump's effort to "get rid of programs that don't work."
Trump's budget proposal has a slim chance of becoming reality, as Republican leaders have already indicated major parts of the blueprint would not survive Congress. Mulvaney said Trump will release a full budget in May, which will include a "10-year projection" on the border wall. Becca Stanek