Anti-terrorism operations in New York City could be 'hobbled' by President Trump's budget, NYPD commissioner warns

President Trump's budget proposal could seriously undercut the New York City Police Department's anti-terrorism operations, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio estimated the budget jeopardizes $190 million of federal funding devoted to fighting terrorism in New York City, where NBC News reporter Tom Winter noted "nearly 3,000 have been killed from terrorism ... in the past 25 years."

The NYPD boasts an extensive intelligence program, which O'Neill warned could be "hobbled," even though New York City remains the "nation's top terror target." NBC News has reported the NYPD has placed "detectives in big city police departments across the globe amid the growing terror threat from groups like ISIS, part of a growing effort to exchange threat information with international partners in real time." "Training for bomb squad, active shooter training, and intel analysts all could be cut" under the new federal budget unveiled Thursday morning, Winter tweeted.

Trump's budget blueprint calls for cuts to almost all federal agencies, while boosting spending on defense and border security.