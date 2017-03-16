New York City EMT killed after being hit by stolen ambulance

A New York City EMT was killed Thursday night and another critically injured when a man took control of an ambulance and ran them over, the New York Daily News reports.
The EMTs, both women, were struck in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx at around 7:10 p.m. One had severe head trauma, the Daily News reports, and they were rushed to Jacobi Hospital. At the hospital, one of the EMTs died, and the other remains in critical condition. A suspect is in custody. Catherine Garcia
When incredibly hot lava hits extremely cold snow, it can result in a phreatomagmatic eruption, sending ash, steam, and rocks exploding into the air. On Thursday, this rare event took place at Italy's Mount Etna, sending onlookers running for safety.
At least 10 people were injured by flying debris, including tourists, journalists, and a scientist. A BBC News crew was filming Europe's most active volcano when it spewed out lava and and steam that reached temperatures of more than 1,800 degrees, and journalist Rebecca Morelle wrote on Twitter that a "volcanologist said [it was] the most dangerous incident experience in his 30 years," adding, "Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam — not an experience I ever, ever want to repeat." Morelle also tweeted a photo of her colleague Rachel Price's jacket, which had a "massive hole" in it after rock burnt through it. Catherine Garcia
As one does in the workplace, Fox News host Sean Hannity pulled out a gun and pointed it straight at contributor Juan Williams last October, three people with knowledge of the incident told CNNMoney.
The pair had just finished sparring on air when Hannity pointed the gun and turned the laser sight on, the individuals said. They said he was just "showing off," CNNMoney reports, but it was enough to rattle Williams and those who witnessed the incident, and his colleagues reported what happened to Fox News executives. The matter made its way to Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of Hannity's friends. A Fox News spokesperson told CNNMoney the incident was referred to the legal and human resources departments, but didn't mention if Hannity was reprimanded. Fox News said in a statement to The Week that "the situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger."
Hannity and Williams are both downplaying the encounter. "While discussing the incident of firearms, I showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only," Hannity said in a statement. "Every precautionary procedure that I have been trained in since the age of 11 was followed. I've had a conceal carry permit in five states for all my adult life. Any other interpretation of this is outright false reporting." Williams said in his own statement that "the incident is being sensationalized — everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way. It was clear that Sean put my safety above all else and we continue to be great friends." Catherine Garcia
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney claims Meals on Wheels is 'not showing any results.' Meals on Wheels says otherwise.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Thursday defended President Trump's budget proposal's plan to slash funding for programs like Meals on Wheels, insisting the food delivery program is among those "not showing any results." "We can't do that anymore. We can't spend money on programs just because they sound good," Mulvaney said of the program that provides meals for the impoverished elderly.
In a statement Thursday, Meals on Wheels noted Trump's budget cuts could have serious implications for its network that operates more than 5,000 local programs, though it pointed out further details on the budget have yet to be released. "So, while we don't know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programs would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced health-care expenses," said Meals on Wheels America CEO and President Ellie Hollander.
The Washington Post's Christopher Ingraham highlighted that numerous peer-reviewed studies have found "home-delivered meal programs to significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, and reduce food insecurity and nutritional risk among participants." Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spent nine minutes of the Thursday press briefing rehashing reports about the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Spicer, asked about the Senate Intelligence Committee leaders' joint statement Thursday reporting "no indications" of wiretapping at Trump Tower, insisted President Trump "stands by" his baseless claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election.
"There's a ton of media reports out there that indicate something was going on," Spicer said, denying that the Senate Intelligence Committee leaders' statement constituted "findings." Spicer then began reading a series of reports from The New York Times, Fox News, and other media outlets, none of which provided evidence directly backing Trump's claims. Many of the reports Spicer used to make his point notably relied on anonymous sources, the use of which the Trump administration has condemned.
It's unclear what Spicer achieved by upholding the wiretapping claims that have now been disavowed by several Republicans on Capitol Hill, though The Washington Post's Abby Phillip noted Spicer certainly did a good job of reminding the press about all the alleged connections between the Trump administration and Russia. Becca Stanek
Anti-terrorism operations in New York City could be 'hobbled' by President Trump's budget, NYPD commissioner warns
President Trump's budget proposal could seriously undercut the New York City Police Department's anti-terrorism operations, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio estimated the budget jeopardizes $190 million of federal funding devoted to fighting terrorism in New York City, where NBC News reporter Tom Winter noted "nearly 3,000 have been killed from terrorism ... in the past 25 years."
The NYPD boasts an extensive intelligence program, which O'Neill warned could be "hobbled," even though New York City remains the "nation's top terror target." NBC News has reported the NYPD has placed "detectives in big city police departments across the globe amid the growing terror threat from groups like ISIS, part of a growing effort to exchange threat information with international partners in real time." "Training for bomb squad, active shooter training, and intel analysts all could be cut" under the new federal budget unveiled Thursday morning, Winter tweeted.
Trump's budget blueprint calls for cuts to almost all federal agencies, while boosting spending on defense and border security. Becca Stanek
Haitian immigrant Denis Estimon remembers how isolated he felt when he first immigrated to the U.S. Now a popular senior at Boca Raton Community High School, Estimon is making sure no other student ever has to sit alone at lunchtime. Estimon has started a club called "We Dine Together," whose members seek out wallflowers in the courtyard and strike up a conversation. The club has sparked hundreds of unlikely friendships since it formed last fall, and jocks and geeks now sit side by side. "It's not a good feeling, like you're by yourself," said Estimon, of his own experience. "That's something that I don't want anybody to go through." Christina Colizza
Live from beyond New York, it's Saturday night!
Saturday Night Live will broadcast live across the United States for the first time in its 42-season history, Variety reported, with the final four episodes of its 42nd season all set to air live in each time zone. The show will stick to its usual broadcast time of 11:30 p.m. Eastern time and 10:30 p.m. Central time, but will also simultaneously air at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time and 8:30 p.m. Pacific time. In the past, only the broadcasts in Eastern and Central time zones were live on TV.
The change goes into effect April 15, when Jimmy Fallon hosts the show, and will continue for the final three episodes of the season: May 6 with Chris Pine, May 13 with Melissa McCarthy, and May 20 with Dwayne Johnson.
This season of SNL is shaping up to be its most watched in 24 years, and the network is hoping to capitalize on that momentum. It will also spin off its "Weekend Update" segment into four primetime specials this summer.
For those who don't like change, SNL will repeat at 11:30 p.m. in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, so you can still watch your previously recorded broadcast should you so desire. Kathryn Krawczyk