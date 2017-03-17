Seth Meyers looks at Trump's sad week, wonders if he's tired of losing yet

President Trump had a pretty rough week, watching his "latest travel ban blocked yet again by a judge, his health-care bill start to fall apart, and his wiretapping claims debunked," even by members of his own party, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. Then Trump made things even worse with a draconian budget blueprint that slashes services for the poor and for his own supporters.
"Trump keeps on stumbling, on everything," Meyers said, and yet he "keeps insisting that he's getting so much done." In his campaign rally on Wednesday night, for example, the president claimed he has accomplished more in his first 50 days than any president before him. Meyers was skeptical. "Trump has done more in office the way a toddler helps out in the kitchen," he said. "He may be trying, but by the time he leaves there's snot on the fridge and a shoe in the dishwasher."
Meyers noted some ways Trump seems to be explaining his losses to himself — spinning incoherent conspiracy theories ("You're so paranoid about wiretapping that you talk like a mafia don afraid the feds are listening," Meyers said), trotting out the greatest hits from his campaign ("Wow, you guys are still doing 'Lock her up!'" he marveled. "But hey, I get it. When you go see Billy Joel, you want to hear 'Piano Man'"), and suggesting his supporters might be kind of stupid. "So Trump keeps losing, and yet he still doesn't seem to understand why he keeps losing," Meyers said.
This brought him to Trump's budget, unveiled on Thursday, which cuts everything but military spending and border security. On the chopping block are the EPA and National Endowment for the Arts, which Meyers wasn't surprised about: "The only art you like are paintings of yourself where they take out the neck fat." But the the elimination of community block grants, including one of their best-known programs, did seem shocking. "Meals on Wheels?" he asked. "How dead inside do you have to be to not want old people to get food? Your heart is so small, it makes your tiny hands look like catcher mitts." Then he got a little personal. Watch below. Peter Weber
The British intelligence and security agency GCHQ is adamantly denying claims that it wiretapped President Trump before the election.
The allegations were first made by former judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News, and in Thursday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer quoted him as saying: "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ."
A GCHQ spokesman called these claims "nonsense" and "utterly ridiculous," adding that they "should be ignored." The GCHQ normally does not comment on intelligence work, following its policy of neither confirming nor denying activity, BBC News says, but this is such a sensitive subject that the agency felt it was necessary to respond publicly. Trump has alleged that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the presidential election, but has yet to produce any evidence backing up his claims. The Senate Intelligence Committee declared Thursday that there are "no indications" this ever happened. Catherine Garcia
It's a long way from Nevada to Zambia's North Luangwa National Park, and Vicka, a high-energy black dog who was abandoned at an Elko animal shelter in 2015, is enjoying her new life helping park rangers catch poachers.
Vicka is one of five rescue dogs trained by the Working Dogs for Conservation organization to assist rangers protecting elephants, leopards, rhinos, and pangolin. The dogs are taught to sniff out hidden weapons, ammunition, and harvested animals, and they're responsible for rangers making dozens of arrests and finding contraband like ivory tusks and bush meat. Vicka started off strong — on her first day at work, she discovered 10 guns that would have been used to shoot elephants. Another dog, Ruger from Montana, was feral, and after being rescued went blind. That doesn't stop him from making amazing discoveries, like the time he walked on to a crowded bus and alerted rangers to a suitcase. Inside was a plastic bag containing a matchbox, which held a key component of a muzzle loader that would have been used to poach an elephant.
The dogs are considered 40 times more effective than trail cameras and hair snares, USA Today reports, and the handlers say searches that used to take them all night now only take about 20 minutes, thanks to their four-legged assistants. Catherine Garcia
A New York City EMT was killed Thursday night and another critically injured when a man took control of an ambulance and ran them over, the New York Daily News reports.
The EMTs, both women, were struck in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx at around 7:10 p.m. One had severe head trauma, the Daily News reports, and they were rushed to Jacobi Hospital. At the hospital, one of the EMTs died, and the other remains in critical condition. A suspect is in custody. Catherine Garcia
When incredibly hot lava hits extremely cold snow, it can result in a phreatomagmatic eruption, sending ash, steam, and rocks exploding into the air. On Thursday, this rare event took place at Italy's Mount Etna, sending onlookers running for safety.
At least 10 people were injured by flying debris, including tourists, journalists, and a scientist. A BBC News crew was filming Europe's most active volcano when it spewed out lava and and steam that reached temperatures of more than 1,800 degrees, and journalist Rebecca Morelle wrote on Twitter that a "volcanologist said [it was] the most dangerous incident experience in his 30 years," adding, "Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam — not an experience I ever, ever want to repeat." Morelle also tweeted a photo of her colleague Rachel Price's jacket, which had a "massive hole" in it after rock burnt through it. Catherine Garcia
As one does in the workplace, Fox News host Sean Hannity pulled out a gun and pointed it straight at contributor Juan Williams last October, three people with knowledge of the incident told CNNMoney.
The pair had just finished sparring on air when Hannity pointed the gun and turned the laser sight on, the individuals said. They said he was just "showing off," CNNMoney reports, but it was enough to rattle Williams and those who witnessed the incident, and his colleagues reported what happened to Fox News executives. The matter made its way to Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of Hannity's friends. A Fox News spokesperson told CNNMoney the incident was referred to the legal and human resources departments, but didn't mention if Hannity was reprimanded. Fox News said in a statement to The Week that "the situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger."
Hannity and Williams are both downplaying the encounter. "While discussing the incident of firearms, I showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only," Hannity said in a statement. "Every precautionary procedure that I have been trained in since the age of 11 was followed. I've had a conceal carry permit in five states for all my adult life. Any other interpretation of this is outright false reporting." Williams said in his own statement that "the incident is being sensationalized — everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way. It was clear that Sean put my safety above all else and we continue to be great friends." Catherine Garcia
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney claims Meals on Wheels is 'not showing any results.' Meals on Wheels says otherwise.
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Thursday defended President Trump's budget proposal's plan to slash funding for programs like Meals on Wheels, insisting the food delivery program is among those "not showing any results." "We can't do that anymore. We can't spend money on programs just because they sound good," Mulvaney said of the program that provides meals for the impoverished elderly.
In a statement Thursday, Meals on Wheels noted Trump's budget cuts could have serious implications for its network that operates more than 5,000 local programs, though it pointed out further details on the budget have yet to be released. "So, while we don't know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programs would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced health-care expenses," said Meals on Wheels America CEO and President Ellie Hollander.
The Washington Post's Christopher Ingraham highlighted that numerous peer-reviewed studies have found "home-delivered meal programs to significantly improve diet quality, increase nutrient intakes, and reduce food insecurity and nutritional risk among participants." Becca Stanek
Mick Mulvaney says Meals on Wheels "not showing any results." Actual peer-reviewed research says otherwise. https://t.co/B6ZRxtWIAf pic.twitter.com/YI6jiAgMBk
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 16, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spent nine minutes of the Thursday press briefing rehashing reports about the Trump administration's ties to Russia. Spicer, asked about the Senate Intelligence Committee leaders' joint statement Thursday reporting "no indications" of wiretapping at Trump Tower, insisted President Trump "stands by" his baseless claim former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election.
"There's a ton of media reports out there that indicate something was going on," Spicer said, denying that the Senate Intelligence Committee leaders' statement constituted "findings." Spicer then began reading a series of reports from The New York Times, Fox News, and other media outlets, none of which provided evidence directly backing Trump's claims. Many of the reports Spicer used to make his point notably relied on anonymous sources, the use of which the Trump administration has condemned.
It's unclear what Spicer achieved by upholding the wiretapping claims that have now been disavowed by several Republicans on Capitol Hill, though The Washington Post's Abby Phillip noted Spicer certainly did a good job of reminding the press about all the alleged connections between the Trump administration and Russia. Becca Stanek
So Spicer is now reviewing a bunch of news clips, re-airing months of allegations of connections between the admin and Russia.
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 16, 2017