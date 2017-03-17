Jimmy Kimmel explains why Trump should watch Sesame Street before he axes it

On Thursday, President Trump unveiled his first budget proposal, and there were a lot of things on the chopping block. Jimmy Kimmel took a look a few of them on Thursday night's Kimmel Live, focusing on three in particular. "The guy who has three oil paintings of himself in his bathroom wants to cut the National Endowment for the Arts," Kimmel deadpanned. And helping feed the homebound elderly? "Meals on Wheels is out, but don't worry, the golf trips back and forth to Mar-a-Lago every weekend, those will not stop," he said. But Kimmel spent most of his time on Trump's proposal to zero out the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
"Not only does Donald Trump want to put a stop to federal funding for public broadcasting, he's already started cleaning house at PBS," Kimmel said, setting up the Sesame Street-Apprentice mashup you maybe didn't know you wanted to see. "Big Bird never had a shot against La Toya Jackson." Still, Kimmel said, "before he gets rid of Sesame Street, I think we should make the president watch it a couple of times. That show teaches so many things he needs to know: Which thing is bigger than the other, how to spell, the importance of telling the truth and sharing, listening to others. Maybe throw in some School House Rock!, he can find out how government works." Watch below. Peter Weber
Trevor Noah has a theory about the oddly similar hairstyles of Trump, Geert Wilders, and Boris Johnson
On Thursday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah celebrated the defeat of "the Dutch Donald Trump," the far-right and virulently anti-Islam candidate Geert Wilders, who came in a distant second in Wednesday's national election in the Netherlands. After providing a short primer on Wilders and his politics, Noah noted that lots of Dutch voters still support him. "That's why the put their trust in a guy who looks like Christopher Walken when he was a Batman villain," Noah said. Then he pointed out a certain look shared by Wilders, British Foreign Secretary and key Brexit advocate Boris Johnson, and President Trump.
"What is it with these villains and their hair?" Noah asked. "Like, they all have the same-looking hair. In Holland, it's Geert; in the U.K. it's Boris; in the U.S., it's Trump. Like, people, I don't know if I'm the only one who sees this, but it's obvious, it's obvious what is going on here: We've been invaded by mind-controlling aliens who look like bad hair." If this were a Hollywood production "and we were watching ourselves," he added, "we'd be like: 'This movie, it's obvious, how do they not see it?'" Watch below. Peter Weber
The Republican health-care plan narrowly advanced out of the House Budget Committee on Thursday, with three conservative Republicans voting no, but it also hit some new turbulence. Four Republican governors wrote congressional leaders saying the bill would harm their states, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said it "is not a bill I could support in its current form." Including Collins, three senators now say they won't back the bill, leaving it short of the votes it needs to pass. Republicans are turning to President Trump to whip up support, The Associated Press reports, but Trump is suggesting this bill is just an early draft.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), the architect of the bill, put on a happy face Thursday, telling reporters, "We feel like we're making great strides and great progress on getting a bill that can pass."
But amid all the talk of changing the legislation to get enough votes, Republicans say they have not even started discussing an aspect of the legislation that hits close to home: What will happen to their own health insurance? Politico explains:
ObamaCare required members of Congress to enroll in the law's health insurance plans. But so far, Republicans aren't planning to require lawmakers to participate in the new insurance market they're proposing.... Health insurance for members of Congress — and their staffs — was one of the most contentious inside-the-Beltway fights in the long, drawn-out battle over ObamaCare. Lawmakers were stripped of the health insurance that other federal employees get and tossed into ObamaCare, initially without a contribution from their employer, the federal government — thanks to a Republican amendment introduced by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. [Politico]
Republicans have some choices: They could put themselves and their staff back on the federal health insurance plan — a politically risky move — or stay on the exchanges set up under ObamaCare (if those exchanges survive the end of federal subsidies for insurance customers), or throw themselves into whatever new market they create. "I haven't given thought to that," Ryan said Thursday. "We have ObamaCare. We wouldn't have ObamaCare." You can read more at Politico. Peter Weber
Several suspected terrorists were killed Thursday when a U.S. airstrike hit an al Qaeda meeting in the Syrian province of Idlib, a senior military official told NBC News.
Some human rights activists and monitoring groups say the U.S. was also behind an airstrike that destroyed a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jinnah, killing at least 42 people. The military official told NBC News that there was a mosque about 50 feet or so from the al Qaeda meeting place, but the U.S. has photographic evidence showing that the mosque was never hit and is still intact. The official did admit it's possible someone else later hit or blew up the mosque. Catherine Garcia
The British intelligence and security agency GCHQ is adamantly denying claims that it wiretapped President Trump before the election.
The allegations were first made by former judge Andrew Napolitano on Fox News, and in Thursday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer quoted him as saying: "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI, and he didn't use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ."
A GCHQ spokesman called these claims "nonsense" and "utterly ridiculous," adding that they "should be ignored." The GCHQ normally does not comment on intelligence work, following its policy of neither confirming nor denying activity, BBC News says, but this is such a sensitive subject that the agency felt it was necessary to respond publicly. Trump has alleged that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the presidential election, but has yet to produce any evidence backing up his claims. The Senate Intelligence Committee declared Thursday that there are "no indications" this ever happened. Catherine Garcia
It's a long way from Nevada to Zambia's North Luangwa National Park, and Vicka, a high-energy black dog who was abandoned at an Elko animal shelter in 2015, is enjoying her new life helping park rangers catch poachers.
Vicka is one of five rescue dogs trained by the Working Dogs for Conservation organization to assist rangers protecting elephants, leopards, rhinos, and pangolin. The dogs are taught to sniff out hidden weapons, ammunition, and harvested animals, and they're responsible for rangers making dozens of arrests and finding contraband like ivory tusks and bush meat. Vicka started off strong — on her first day at work, she discovered 10 guns that would have been used to shoot elephants. Another dog, Ruger from Montana, was feral, and after being rescued went blind. That doesn't stop him from making amazing discoveries, like the time he walked on to a crowded bus and alerted rangers to a suitcase. Inside was a plastic bag containing a matchbox, which held a key component of a muzzle loader that would have been used to poach an elephant.
The dogs are considered 40 times more effective than trail cameras and hair snares, USA Today reports, and the handlers say searches that used to take them all night now only take about 20 minutes, thanks to their four-legged assistants. Catherine Garcia
President Trump had a pretty rough week, watching his "latest travel ban blocked yet again by a judge, his health-care bill start to fall apart, and his wiretapping claims debunked," even by members of his own party, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night. Then Trump made things even worse with a draconian budget blueprint that slashes services for the poor and for his own supporters.
"Trump keeps on stumbling, on everything," Meyers said, and yet he "keeps insisting that he's getting so much done." In his campaign rally on Wednesday night, for example, the president claimed he has accomplished more in his first 50 days than any president before him. Meyers was skeptical. "Trump has done more in office the way a toddler helps out in the kitchen," he said. "He may be trying, but by the time he leaves there's snot on the fridge and a shoe in the dishwasher."
Meyers noted some ways Trump seems to be explaining his losses to himself — spinning incoherent conspiracy theories ("You're so paranoid about wiretapping that you talk like a mafia don afraid the feds are listening," Meyers said), trotting out the greatest hits from his campaign ("Wow, you guys are still doing 'Lock her up!'" he marveled. "But hey, I get it. When you go see Billy Joel, you want to hear 'Piano Man'"), and suggesting his supporters might be kind of stupid. "So Trump keeps losing, and yet he still doesn't seem to understand why he keeps losing," Meyers said.
This brought him to Trump's budget, unveiled on Thursday, which cuts everything but military spending and border security. On the chopping block are the EPA and National Endowment for the Arts, which Meyers wasn't surprised about: "The only art you like are paintings of yourself where they take out the neck fat." But the the elimination of community block grants, including one of their best-known programs, did seem shocking. "Meals on Wheels?" he asked. "How dead inside do you have to be to not want old people to get food? Your heart is so small, it makes your tiny hands look like catcher mitts." Then he got a little personal. Watch below. Peter Weber
A New York City EMT was killed Thursday night and another critically injured when a man took control of an ambulance and ran them over, the New York Daily News reports.
The EMTs, both women, were struck in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx at around 7:10 p.m. One had severe head trauma, the Daily News reports, and they were rushed to Jacobi Hospital. At the hospital, one of the EMTs died, and the other remains in critical condition. A suspect is in custody. Catherine Garcia