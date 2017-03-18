Trump tweets Germany 'owes vast sums of money to NATO' following meeting with Merkel

President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Germany "owes vast sums of money to NATO." His tweet came the day after his meeting Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which Trump said he stressed the importance of NATO allies paying their "fair share" as "many nations owe vast sums of money." Trump also claimed Germany should pay the U.S. for "the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

His calls for payments from Germany followed his insistence that he had a "GREAT" first meeting with Merkel at the White House, dismissing reports otherwise as "FAKE NEWS." During a tense sit-down in the Oval Office, Trump apparently avoided making eye contact with Merkel and refused to shake her hand. Becca Stanek