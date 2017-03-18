Trump tweets Germany 'owes vast sums of money to NATO' following meeting with Merkel

President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Germany "owes vast sums of money to NATO." His tweet came the day after his meeting Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which Trump said he stressed the importance of NATO allies paying their "fair share" as "many nations owe vast sums of money." Trump also claimed Germany should pay the U.S. for "the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"
Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
His calls for payments from Germany followed his insistence that he had a "GREAT" first meeting with Merkel at the White House, dismissing reports otherwise as "FAKE NEWS." During a tense sit-down in the Oval Office, Trump apparently avoided making eye contact with Merkel and refused to shake her hand. Becca Stanek
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Friday that an agent's laptop was stolen from her car in New York City. The laptop, which has yet to be recovered, apparently did not hold classified information and officials said the laptop is protected by "multiple levels of security."
However, the highly encrypted laptop reportedly does contain Trump Tower floor plans and the building's evacuation protocol, as well as details on the ongoing criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. "There's data on there that's highly sensitive," a police source said. "They're scrambling like mad." Becca Stanek
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met Saturday in Beijing to discuss North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Wang pushed Tillerson to take a "cool-headed" approach after Tillerson on Friday warned a military response was "on the table" if North Korea further threatened South Korean or U.S. forces. Earlier Friday, President Trump tweeted China "has done little to help" the U.S. deal with North Korea, irking China.
After a two-hour talk Saturday, Tillerson said he and Wang agreed to work together to get North Korea to "make a course correction and move away from the development of their nuclear weapons." "We share a common view and a sense that tensions on the peninsula are quite high right now and that things have reached a rather dangerous level, and we've committed ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent any type of conflict from breaking out," Tillerson said.
Wang described the meeting as "candid, pragmatic, and productive." Becca Stanek
The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament came to an end Friday with few upsets or surprises. An exception was the game between No. 11 USC and No. 6 SMU. USC rallied from a 15-point deficit at halftime to win by 1 point in a buzzer-beater, 66-65.
Though No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Marquette were close for most of the game, South Carolina pulled out a win, 93-73. No. 3 UCLA sailed to a win over No. 14 Kent State, 97-80, and No. 2 Kentucky rallied after a tight first half to defeat No. 15 Northern Kentucky, 79-70. No. 9 Michigan State beat No. 8 Miami (Fla.), 78-58; No. 10 Wichita State bested No. 7 Dayton, 64-58; and No. 7 Michigan defeated No. 10 Oklahoma State by 1 point, 92-91.
Round two kicks off Saturday with No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 4 West Virginia at 12:10 p.m. ET. Becca Stanek
Paris' Orly Airport temporarily suspended all flights Saturday after security officers fatally shot a man who had reportedly wrestled a soldier to the ground at the airport in an attempt to grab the soldier's gun. No bystanders were injured, but 3,000 were evacuated from Paris' second-largest international airport.
Prior to the airport incident on Saturday morning, the man reportedly shot at police officers during a traffic stop, wounding one officer in the face, before fleeing and stealing a woman's car. The stolen car was reportedly found nearby Orly Airport.
Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said the man's identity, which has yet to be revealed, is "known to police and intelligence services." France's anti-terrorism division is handling the investigation. Becca Stanek
A Texas lawmaker has proposed a "Man's Right to Know Act," a satirical bill that would fine men for masturbating and impose "informed consent" requirements for Viagra prescriptions and vasectomies, The Texas Tribune reports. Rep. Jessica Farrar says men should undergo the same "unnecessary" and "invasive" procedures as women seeking abortions. She argues that masturbating is a "waste," as semen should be used only "for creating more human life."
CNN's Jake Tapper berates President Trump over wiretap claims: 'Does smearing British intelligence make your family more safe?'
CNN's Jake Tapper tore into President Trump on Friday after Trump defended his administration's wiretapping claims at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Though Trump himself tweeted the baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election — and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer then rehashed the unfounded claims that British spy agency GCHQ was involved — Trump on Friday blamed Fox News for spreading the allegations. "We said nothing. All we did was quote a very talented legal mind," Trump said, referring to former judge Andrew Napolitano, who suggested on Fox News that Obama "used" GCHQ to get intelligence on Trump.
"In a fevered effort to try to force this outlandish claim into something remotely resembling — passably, perhaps, maybe — the truth, the White House appears actually willing to repeat another wild accusation that potentially could alienate our nation's most important ally," Tapper said, referring to Britain. A GCHQ spokesperson on Friday said the allegation repeated by Spicer is "utterly ridiculous."
"Does smearing British intelligence make your family more safe? No? So why is the White House doing it?" Tapper said. "What is the White House defending here? Because it damn sure isn't national security, or American credibility before the world." Watch the clip below. Becca Stanek
Epic rant by @jaketapper on Trump just now.
"Embarrassment"
"Outlandish claim"
"Wild accusation" pic.twitter.com/ZNJdbeFJKo
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 17, 2017