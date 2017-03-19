A health-care plan that can pass Congress is 'a fine needle that needs to be threaded,' says HHS Sec. Tom Price
A health-care bill that can satisfy both the House and the Senate — plus Republican conservatives and moderates alike — is "a fine needle that needs to be threaded," Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary Tom Price said Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
"As you heard the president say, he's been talking with a lot of the House members, and certainly members of the Senate as well," Price said. "We're working through this process. This is what tough legislation looks like, so it's not unusual to have this give-and-take and this back-and-forth. I'm confident that as we move forward, we'll be able to move all portions of the plan."
Beyond antagonism from congressional Democrats, the Trump administration's plan has GOP opponents in both houses of Congress. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a leading critic in the Senate, calling the proposal "ObamaCare Lite," and the conservative House Freedom Caucus reiterated on Friday its members will not vote for the current legislation, contra President Trump's claims.
Price pushed the same message on CNN's State of the Union, pledging that when the plan is complete, "every American will have access to the kind of coverage they want." Watch an excerpt of his comments on ABC below. Bonnie Kristian
Amid conservative pushback, HHS Sec. Price says passing GOP health care bill through both chambers "a fine needle that needs to be thread." pic.twitter.com/Aa53mCVAJL
— ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2017
Is Kellyanne Conway the real first lady of President Trump's administration? That's the suggestion of a lengthy new profile of the silver-tongued White House counselor in Monday's edition of New York Magazine.
"In the time I spent observing her and talking to her over the past several weeks," Olivia Nuzzi writes of Conway, "her mood rarely seemed anything other than elated — perhaps because of how many people she encountered, wherever she went in Washington, who greeted her like a hometown hero." Even when Conway failed, Nuzzi observes, when she was caught in misstatements or falsehoods that would sink other political careers, Conway only became more central to the Trump team:
Her notoriety seemed only to help her standing with the president, who has kept her as a trusted adviser and the White House’s most recognizable avatar on the outside. By March, she was less a pollster, campaign manager, or communications guru and more what the press expected Ivanka Trump would become in the absence of Melania Trump, who remains in New York with her young son, Barron — a pervasive female double of the president, an extension of his will and much more fiendishly committed to her boss than anyone else working on his behalf. Fewer than 50 days into the new administration, Conway had become almost inseparable from the public’s idea of the Trump White House. That is, the functional First Lady of the United States. [New York]
Read the full profile here. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea successfully conducted a "high-thrust engine test" of "historic significance," the totalitarian nation's state media reported Sunday. The new engine will be a "great leap forward" for Pyongyang's missile ambitions, the report said, noting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed the world will "soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries."
North Korea hails test of powerful new rocket engine https://t.co/42nxJNs9HN pic.twitter.com/i00PSsoEf9
— The Japan Times (@japantimes) March 19, 2017
Pyongyang's announcement was timed to coincide with the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday. China is North Korea's only major ally, but neither man mentioned the test publicly. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held an apparently cordial meeting, emphasizing friendly relations between China and America. "You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this," Xi said to Tillerson.
"We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the direction we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development," he continued. "The joint interests of China and the United States far outweigh the differences, and cooperation is the only correct choice for us both."
The meeting in Beijing is the final stop of Tillerson's diplomatic tour through Asia, and its amicable tone stood in noted contrast to President Trump's Friday Twitter allegation that China "has done little to help" America deal with provocation from North Korea. Tillerson and Xi did not publicly address North Korea on Sunday even as Pyongyang tested a new rocket engine. Bonnie Kristian
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry died Saturday at his home in Missouri after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, local police reported. He was 90 years old. Dubbed "the Shakespeare of rock 'n' roll" by Bob Dylan and the "alpha and omega of rock and roll" by former Rolling Stone editor Joe Levy, Berry ranks as perhaps the genre's most influential trailblazer, a skilled songwriter and guitarist remembered for hits like "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven," and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
A black performer who came to fame during the Jim Crow era, Berry's groundbreaking music was popular across racial lines. "He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," said the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger in response to Berry's death. "His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream."
A new album, Berry's first in decades, is due in June. Watch him in action in 1958 below. Bonnie Kristian
The Homeland Security Department on Friday evening released a request for prototype proposals for the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, revealing further details on what the Trump administration envisions. The contract notices describe a "physically imposing" wall that will be made out of reinforced concrete and stand as tall as 30 feet.
One document emphasizes the wall should look "good from the north side," while being "difficult to climb or cut through," The Associated Press reported. "The north side of wall (i.e. U.S.-facing side) shall be aesthetically pleasing in color, anti-climb texture, etc., to be consistent with general surrounding environment," the proposal said.
President Trump's budget proposal released earlier this week requested an additional $3 billion for Homeland Security, some of which will reportedly go toward the border wall. Congressional Republicans have estimated the wall will cost as much as $15 billion. Becca Stanek
President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Germany "owes vast sums of money to NATO." His tweet came the day after his meeting Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which Trump said he stressed the importance of NATO allies paying their "fair share" as "many nations owe vast sums of money." Trump also claimed Germany should pay the U.S. for "the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"
Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
His calls for payments from Germany followed his insistence that he had a "GREAT" first meeting with Merkel at the White House, dismissing reports otherwise as "FAKE NEWS." During a tense sit-down in the Oval Office, Trump apparently avoided making eye contact with Merkel and refused to shake her hand. Becca Stanek
The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Friday that an agent's laptop was stolen from her car in New York City. The laptop, which has yet to be recovered, apparently did not hold classified information and officials said the laptop is protected by "multiple levels of security."
However, the highly encrypted laptop reportedly does contain Trump Tower floor plans and the building's evacuation protocol, as well as details on the ongoing criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. "There's data on there that's highly sensitive," a police source said. "They're scrambling like mad." Becca Stanek