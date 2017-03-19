A health-care plan that can pass Congress is 'a fine needle that needs to be threaded,' says Tom Price
A health-care bill that can satisfy both the House and the Senate — plus Republican conservatives and moderates alike — is "a fine needle that needs to be threaded," Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said Sunday in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
"As you heard the president say, he's been talking with a lot of the House members, and certainly members of the Senate as well," Price said. "We're working through this process. This is what tough legislation looks like, so it's not unusual to have this give-and-take and this back-and-forth. I'm confident that as we move forward, we'll be able to move all portions of the plan."
Beyond antagonism from congressional Democrats, the Trump administration's plan has GOP opponents in both houses of Congress. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a leading critic in the Senate, calling the proposal "ObamaCare Lite," and the conservative House Freedom Caucus reiterated on Friday its members will not vote for the current legislation, contra President Trump's claims.
Price pushed the same message on CNN's State of the Union, pledging that when the plan is complete, "every American will have access to the kind of coverage they want." Watch an excerpt of his comments on ABC below. Bonnie Kristian
Amid conservative pushback, HHS Sec. Price says passing GOP health care bill through both chambers "a fine needle that needs to be thread." pic.twitter.com/Aa53mCVAJL
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday he has seen "no evidence of collusion" between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, nor has he seen evidence of a physical wiretap on Trump Tower by the Obama administration.
"The president doesn't go and physically wiretap something," Nunes told host Chris Wallace, referencing President Trump's allegation that former President Obama spied on Trump Tower. "So if you take [Trump] literally, it didn't happen. I think the concern that we have is: Were there any other surveillance activities that were used?"
Wallace followed up, asking if Nunes had seen "any evidence of collusion" between "Trump world and the Russians to swing the 2016 presidential election." "I'll give you a very simple answer: No," the congressman replied. "Up to speed on everything I have up to this morning, no evidence of collusion."
The House Intelligence Committee will interview FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers about Russia and the election on Monday. Bonnie Kristian
Philadelphia's largest Cinco de Mayo parade has been canceled by organizers out of fear that the gathering would be targeted by federal immigration officials searching for illegal immigrants to deport. The annual event was expected to draw about 15,000 people from the Mexican-American community in Philly and surrounding areas.
The decision to cancel is "sad but responsible," said Edgar Ramirez, an organizer of El Carnaval de Puebla. "The group of six organizers decided to cancel unanimously. Everyone is offended by the actions of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]," he said, referencing recent reports of more active ICE enforcement activity. "We have people who travel all the way from Chicago, Connecticut, and New York," he added. "We don't want anything to happen to them."
A representative of the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said the cancelation was understandable, but urged Mexican-Americans to maintain a sense of normalcy. "I would understand why people are scared or worried," he said. "But our message is that we are with them. People should try to continue to live their lives as regular as possible, but in a well-informed matter." Bonnie Kristian
Face the Nation host John Dickerson kicked off his interview Sunday with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) with a line of questioning about President Trump's allegation that former President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower during the election.
Citing a wealth of criticism of Trump's claim, Dickerson began by asking if Trump should simply drop the issue. "Well," Cruz replied, "these are serious allegations. I think they need to be looked into seriously."
After Cruz explained his reasoning, Dickerson pushed back. "You, in the campaign, went back and forth [with Trump] about the question of veracity," he said. "[Trump] told stories about your father and JFK's assassination. There seemed to be as much evidence for that as there is for this wiretapping claim. Can people trust this president?"
Cruz deflected the trustworthiness question entirely. "I don't know what basis the president has for these allegations," he said, reiterating once again his demand for an investigation. Dickerson let the matter go, moving on to health-care policy. Watch their full interview below. Bonnie Kristian
In case you missed #FaceTheNation today ** Ted Cruz Interviwed by John Dickerson On CBS's "Face th... https://t.co/Wj4fgzj0Wm via @YouTube
Is Kellyanne Conway the real first lady of President Trump's administration? That's the suggestion of a lengthy new profile of the silver-tongued White House counselor in Monday's edition of New York.
"In the time I spent observing her and talking to her over the past several weeks," Olivia Nuzzi writes of Conway, "her mood rarely seemed anything other than elated — perhaps because of how many people she encountered, wherever she went in Washington, who greeted her like a hometown hero." Even when Conway failed, Nuzzi observes, when she was caught in misstatements or falsehoods that would sink other political careers, Conway only became more central to the Trump team:
Her notoriety seemed only to help her standing with the president, who has kept her as a trusted adviser and the White House's most recognizable avatar on the outside. By March, she was less a pollster, campaign manager, or communications guru and more what the press expected Ivanka Trump would become in the absence of Melania Trump, who remains in New York with her young son, Barron — a pervasive female double of the president, an extension of his will and much more fiendishly committed to her boss than anyone else working on his behalf. Fewer than 50 days into the new administration, Conway had become almost inseparable from the public's idea of the Trump White House. That is, the functional first lady of the United States. [New York]
Read the full profile here. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea successfully conducted a "high-thrust engine test" of "historic significance," the totalitarian nation's state media reported Sunday. The new engine will be a "great leap forward" for Pyongyang's missile ambitions, the report said, noting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed the world will "soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries."
North Korea hails test of powerful new rocket engine https://t.co/42nxJNs9HN pic.twitter.com/i00PSsoEf9
Pyongyang's announcement was timed to coincide with the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Sunday. China is North Korea's only major ally, but neither man mentioned the test publicly. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held an apparently cordial meeting, emphasizing friendly relations between China and America. "You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this," Xi said to Tillerson.
"We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the direction we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development," he continued. "The joint interests of China and the United States far outweigh the differences, and cooperation is the only correct choice for us both."
The meeting in Beijing is the final stop of Tillerson's diplomatic tour through Asia, and its amicable tone stood in noted contrast to President Trump's Friday Twitter allegation that China "has done little to help" America deal with provocation from North Korea. Tillerson and Xi did not publicly address North Korea on Sunday even as Pyongyang tested a new rocket engine. Bonnie Kristian
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry died Saturday at his home in Missouri after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, local police reported. He was 90 years old. Dubbed "the Shakespeare of rock 'n' roll" by Bob Dylan and the "alpha and omega of rock and roll" by former Rolling Stone editor Joe Levy, Berry ranks as perhaps the genre's most influential trailblazer, a skilled songwriter and guitarist remembered for hits like "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven," and "Sweet Little Sixteen."
A black performer who came to fame during the Jim Crow era, Berry's groundbreaking music was popular across racial lines. "He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," said the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger in response to Berry's death. "His lyrics shone above others and threw a strange light on the American dream."
A new album, Berry's first in decades, is due in June. Watch him in action in 1958 below. Bonnie Kristian