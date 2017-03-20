NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Duke falls to South Carolina 88-81

In a stunning upset, No. 7 South Carolina defeated No. 2 Duke 88-81 Sunday, in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The victorious Gamecocks were led by Sindarius Thornwell, who had 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists. This is the first time since the Blue Devils lost to Mercer in 2014 that the team has not made it past the first weekend of tournament play. South Carolina will face No. 3 Baylor in the Sweet 16. Catherine Garcia
Pentagon leaders have reportedly given their White House political overseer a Soviet-era nickname
Most members of President Trump's Cabinet do not have senior leadership teams or top deputies in place amid historically slow nominating and hiring of White House appointees, "but they do have an influential coterie of senior aides installed by the White House who are charged — above all — with monitoring the secretaries' loyalty," The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing "eight officials in and outside the administration." The Post called the arrangement "unusual," and some of those political liaisons, called White House senior advisers, have apparently overstayed their welcome.
At the Environmental Protection Agency, for example, Don Benton — a former Washington state senator who ran Trump's campaign in the state — offered his unsolicited opinion on policy matters so frequently that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has reportedly disinvited him from meetings, in a situation one official described to The Post as out of an episode of Veep. Pentagon officials privately call Brett Byers, charged with keeping an eye on Defense Secretary James Mattis, "the commissar," The Post reports, helpfully explaining that the nickname is "a reference to Soviet-era Communist Party officials who were assigned to military units to ensure their commanders remained loyal."
Most of these political overseers, placed near the Cabinet secretary's office in every department, have little expertise in the subject matter handled at their assigned agencies — Frank Wuco at Homeland Security, for example, plays a fictional jihadist on YouTube to illustrate his blogged contention that Islam is the root of the terrorist threat — and some observers expect their influence to wane once the departments get staffed up. Also, some Cabinet secretaries have been more welcoming of their White House liaisons.
Trump allies argue that the arrangement is necessary for a new president from a different party — though none of Trump's three predecessors employed a similar system. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who still advises Trump, describes the political monitors as part of Trump's pledge to root out corruption in Washington — in this case, the "swamp" would be career bureaucrats and not, say, lobbyists. "If you drain the swamp, you better have someone who watches over the alligators," he said. "These people are actively trying to undermine the new government." You can read more, including what some experts see as the likely outcome of this system, at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
When Jaden Hayes was 4, his father died, and soon after his mother also passed away, unexpectedly, in her sleep. Understandably, Hayes was surrounded by upset relatives and friends, and while trying to cope with his own grief, he decided it was time to cheer people up.
Hayes asked his temporary guardian to purchase small toys like dinosaurs and rubber ducks, so he could pass them out in downtown Savannah, Georgia. "I'm trying to make people smile," he told CBS News' Steve Hartman at the time. He succeeded, and got plenty of hugs from grateful strangers.
Hartman recently reconnected with Hayes, now living in Winterville, Georgia, with his aunt and uncle. He told Hartman that while he still misses his parents, the passage of time has helped him heal, and he's doing "pretty good." Two years ago, Hayes set the goal of making 33,000 people happy, and after taking a break, he told Hartman he's ready to pick it back up again. He's also looking ahead to the future — Hayes has set his sights on becoming a "famous basketball player and a famous baseball player." Catherine Garcia
Jimmy Breslin, the brash newspaper columnist who covered his hometown of New York City for several decades, died Sunday of pneumonia. He was 88.
Breslin authored more than 20 books and was a longtime columnist for the New York Daily News. "Jimmy Breslin was a furious, funny, outrageous, and caring voice of the people who made newspaper writing into literature," said Arthur Browne, editor-in-chief of the Daily News. He reported from Vietnam, was at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968 when Robert Kennedy was assassinated, became pen pals with the Son of Sam, and won a Pulitzer Prize in the 1980s for a series of columns that brought to light several scandals, including the use of stun guns on jailed suspects by one NYPD precinct.
Breslin, who also won a Polk Award, is survived by his second wife, Ronnie Eldridge, four children, three stepchildren, and 12 grandchildren. His first wife and two of his daughters preceded him in death. Catherine Garcia
On Sunday, Israel launched a strike into Syria targeting a vehicle traveling from Damascus to a town in the Golan Heights, leaving one dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says. The Lebanese news service Al Mayadeen said the person killed in the strike was Yasser Hussein Asayeed, a militia member aligned with the Syrian government. A spokesman for the Israeli army would not comment on the report.
Two days earlier, Israeli jets struck what Tel Aviv said was a weapons shipment from Syria to Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite militant group. Syrian forces shot multiple surface-to-air missiles at the jets, and for the first time, Israel fired its Arrow interceptor missile at a rocket headed for its territory, the Los Angeles Times reports. "The next time that the Syrian air defenses fire at us, we will destroy them completely without thinking twice," Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Israel Radio.
The confrontation didn't sit well with Russia, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's allies; after the incident, the country's foreign ministry called the Israeli ambassador to Moscow to show Russia's displeasure with the attack. Israel is concerned that as the Syrian government makes gains against the rebels in the country's civil war, its allies like Iran and Hezbollah could gain a permanent presence along the Golan Heights border. Catherine Garcia
After just six months on the job, Jeff Jones, the president of Uber, is quitting, telling Recode that the "beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride-sharing business."
People close to Jones told Recode that when he took on the role, he was unaware of how many issues the company was facing — drivers were leaving him angry comments on Facebook, a female engineer who left the company wrote a blog post calling management out as being dysfunctional, Uber's engineering head was fired after it came out he was investigated for sexual harassment at another employer, and the head of product left after "questionable sexual behavior was uncovered at a company event," Recode reports. Jones came to Uber from Target, where he was chief marketing officer. Catherine Garcia
While returning home from his mother's birthday celebration in Paris, Hassan Aden, the retired police chief of Greenville, North Carolina, says he was unfairly detained for 90 minutes at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport because of his name.
The 52-year-old naturalized American citizen was born in Italy to an Italian mother and Somali father, and has lived in the United States for 42 years. Aden told The Washington Post he was asked when he arrived at customs on March 13 if he was traveling alone, and when he replied in the affirmative, he was told to "take a walk." He said he was brought back to an office with signs that said "remain seated at all times" and "use of telephones strictly prohibited" without being told why he was there. After several minutes, Aden said he asked the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer why he was being detained and told him about his career in law enforcement. The officer was unmoved, Aden said, and told him he wasn't being detained and someone on a "watch list" was using his name.
A different officer eventually took over his case, and after she contacted another agency multiple times, Aden was let go. "I wondered about others," Aden said. "What happens to people when they don't know any better? I'm sure it's terrorizing a lot of people and not making us any safer." He is not a Muslim, but told the Post that he believes the "cold and unwelcoming" new immigration policies set forth by the Trump administration could make authorities suspicious of his name. "I fully support the mission of the Customs and Border Protection agency," he said. "And I fully appreciate the difficulty of their job and the dangers of their job. What I question here is essentially their policies and what they view as a reasonable detention. And I would venture to say that 90 minutes is an unreasonable detention when there is no probable cause to believe that a crime has occurred."
A spokeswoman for U.S Customs and Border Protection said she could not comment on Aden's claim because of privacy, adding, "At times, travelers may be inconvenienced as we work through the arrival process to ensure those entering the country are doing so legitimately and lawfully." Catherine Garcia
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday he has seen "no evidence of collusion" between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, nor has he seen evidence of a physical wiretap on Trump Tower by the Obama administration.
"The president doesn't go and physically wiretap something," Nunes told host Chris Wallace, referencing President Trump's allegation that former President Obama spied on Trump Tower. "So if you take [Trump] literally, it didn't happen. I think the concern that we have is: Were there any other surveillance activities that were used?"
Wallace followed up, asking if Nunes had seen "any evidence of collusion" between "Trump world and the Russians to swing the 2016 presidential election." "I'll give you a very simple answer: No," the congressman replied. "Up to speed on everything I have up to this morning, no evidence of collusion."
The House Intelligence Committee will interview FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers about Russia and the election on Monday. Bonnie Kristian