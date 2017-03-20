The Senate begins four days of Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court confirmation hearings today

On Monday morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee begins four days of hearings on Judge Neil Gorsuch, nominated by President Trump to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat. Gorsuch is expected to make his first comments on Monday afternoon, after hours of opening statements from members of the Judiciary Committee. On Tuesday and Wednesday, each senator on the committee gets at least 50 minutes to question the conservative federal appellate judge from Colorado, and witnesses will speak for or against Gorsuch on Wednesday and Thursday. Republicans are united in their support for Gorsuch, while no Democrats have yet said they will vote for him.
Democrats are angry that Republicans blocked any consideration of Judge Merrick Garland, a similarly well-credentialed federal appellate judge nominated by former President Barack Obama, for almost a year. Democrats have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch's nomination, probably, though Republicans have threatened to get rid of the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees if they try. In the meantime, they have a list of questions for him and about him to try to figure out how he would rule on the high court. Gorsuch "is a bit of a puzzle," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). "We're going to try to put those pieces together so that the puzzle is complete and we have an understanding of what kind of a fifth vote will be going on the court." Peter Weber
President Trump on Monday dismissed widespread reports of Russia's meddling in the presidential election as "FAKE NEWS." In a series of tweets, Trump alleged Democrats "made up and pushed the Russian story," seemingly referring to the FBI- and CIA-backed reports that Russia interfered in the election to dash Hillary Clinton's chances, thus helping Trump.
Trump claimed Democrats fabricated the story "as an excuse for running a terrible campaign":
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Trump then noted former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper's remark earlier this month that a paper compiled by the DNI, NSA, FBI, and CIA included "no evidence" of Trump associates' collusion with Russia. Clapper said neither he nor the agencies had uncovered any "evidence of such collusion."
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Top House Intelligence Committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) later said he was "surprised" by Clapper's comment because he did not think that claim could be made "categorically." "I would characterize it this way: At the outset of the investigation, there was circumstantial evidence of collusion," Schiff said. "There was direct evidence, I think, of deception."
Later Monday, FBI director James Comey and NSA chief Mike Rogers will testify before Congress about possible connections between Trump's campaign and Russia. Becca Stanek
The claim that Britain's GCHQ spied on Trump for Obama apparently started with an ex-CIA analyst on RT
Last Thursday, the White House provoked a diplomatic spat with America's closest ally, Britain, when Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated a claim from Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano that Britain's GCHQ spy agency had wiretapped President Trump during the presidential campaign at the behest of former President Barack Obama. By Friday, Britain and the White House were sparring over whether the Trump administration had apologized for repeating the claim, and if so, how much, and Napolitano had pointed The New York Times to one of his "intelligence sources," Larry C. Johnson.
Johnson, who was a CIA analyst before leaving the government about 30 years ago, is perhaps most famous, The Times notes, for spreading "false rumors in 2008 that Michelle Obama had been videotaped using a slur against Caucasians." On CNN Sunday, he told Brian Stelter where his information had come from and said he was actually not "knowingly" a source for Napolitano, adding that the retired judge "didn't get it right, accurate either." "I'm not saying the British GCHQ was wiretapping Trump's tower," Johnson said. Napolitano "shouldn't have used the word 'wiretap.' I call it an 'information operation' that's been directed against President Trump."
Johnson explained that the day after Trump's tweets about Obama wiretapping him, he went on RT, the Kremlin-funded news channel, and talked about how "the British through GCHQ were passing information back-channel," then shared that on a discussion board for former intelligence operatives. "Apparently one of the individuals there shared that with Judge Napolitano," he said. "I don't know what his other sources are." Johnson said two people "who were in a position to know" told him about the back-channel communications, but "this was not done at the direction of Barack Obama — let's be clear about that."
.@brianstelter tries to trace the origin of UK wiretapping claims with former intelligence officer @LarryCJohnson https://t.co/f7dJ6wxFTt
— CNN (@CNN) March 19, 2017
Napolitano is reportedly standing by his claim, but Fox News anchor Shepard Smith noted tartly on Friday that "Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano's commentary" and "Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, any way. Full stop." Peter Weber
Shep Smith: "Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that POTUS was surveilled at any time in any way, full stop." pic.twitter.com/GxKSJJGD7D
— Axios (@axios) March 17, 2017
When her first grade teacher told the class to write about something they were experts on, Nia Mya Reese didn't take long to come up with a topic: Being able to handle her 5-year-old brother, Ronald Michael.
That assignment turned into a book, published last November: How to Deal With and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother. Already, it's a bestseller, ranked No. 1 on Amazon's Sibling Relationships list. "It's kind of surreal," the Alabama resident's mother, Cherinita Reese, told AL.com. "I think the best way to explain it is, you know you're supposed to be walking on this path, and then it happens." Now 8 years old and in the second grade, Nia Mya is unfazed by her newfound fame. "I just feel normal," she said. Catherine Garcia
John Oliver explains how Trump's budget would, ironically, turn red states into literal 'flyover country'
Last week, President Trump unveiled his first budget. On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver ran through why that does and doesn't matter. "This budget is simply a blueprint, what's known in Washington as a 'skinny budget' — which sounds like a line item that Trump might have included in one of his pre-nups," he said. But while it's "very unlikely to pass in its current form, it is worth taking just a few minutes to look at it — partly because it gives us a clear sense of our president's priorities, but also because it gives us chance to get to know yet another one of the Trump administration's key characters," White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.
Mulvaney said he came up with the budget figures by going back through Trump's speeches — essentially treating "Trump's past statements the way Trump treats women: randomly singling out a few of them and then reducing them down to numbers," Oliver said. But "translating the noises that come out of Trump's face into hard policy prescriptions is almost impossible," he added, playing some of Trump's relevant musings, describing the language as "toddler psychopath."
"Look, there is nothing wrong with cuts in principle, but with budgets, as with haircuts, it's where and how you cut that matters," Oliver said. For example, you don't slash the EPA, State Department, USAID, public broadcasting, and the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities as a cost-cutting measure — together they make up 1.62 percent of the federal budget — you cut them as a proffered middle finger. "It is the budgetary equivalent of inviting Mitt Romney out to dinner at Jean-Georges before not offering him a Cabinet position — and I will say, that was awesome, by the way," Oliver said, appreciatively. "Trump is so consistently monstrous, sometimes out of sheer coincidence he happens to do something amazing."
But "the weirdest thing of all here: Some of the cuts in Trump's budget heavily impact groups that voted for him," Oliver said, noting in particular the proposed existential cuts to rural airport subsidies. "Think about that," he said. "Trump's rise was fueled by people in red states who were justifiably irritated that liberals sometimes refer to them as 'flyover country.' But this budget could literally turn some of them into flyover country, because there would be no other option." Watch below — with the caveat that there is NSFW language throughout. Peter Weber
Former student: In class, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said women manipulate maternity leave
A University of Colorado Law School graduate wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging that during a class Judge Neil Gorsuch taught in 2016, he told his students that many women exploit their companies for maternity benefits and employers should ask women during the hiring phase about their plans for having children. Gorsuch is President Trump's nominee for an open Supreme Court seat.
Jennifer Sisk sent her letter on Friday to the committee's chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and it was published Sunday on the websites of the National Employment Lawyers Association and the National Women's Law Center. In the letter, Sisk said that during the April 19, 2016, class, Gorsuch shared a hypothetical case about a married female law student with a large amount of debt applying for jobs at law firms. This hypothetical woman also wanted to have a family, and while the class was discussing the matter, Gorsuch interrupted "to ask students how many of us knew women who used their companies for maternity benefits, who used their companies in order to have a baby and then leave right away," Sisk wrote. Some students raised their hands, she added, and Gorsuch said, '"Come on guys. All of your hands should be up. Many women do this.'"
Federal law prohibits employers from making hiring decisions based on pregnancy status or family plans, but does not explicitly ban asking such questions. Sisk told NPR she wrote the letter "so that the proper questions could be asked during his confirmation hearings," which begin Monday. At the time, Sisk notified the law school deans, who said they would talk to Gorsuch when the semester was over; she did not follow up on the matter. Sisk said she was surprised Gorsuch held such views and felt comfortable enough to share them with the class, but never wanted him to get let go as a professor. "My interest is more with having someone talk to him and explain to him why he shouldn't be making these comments in class, why he needed to understand what the state of employment law was, and why it was problematic for him to express this view of employment law to a class full of students," she said. Catherine Garcia
Sean Spicer tells German media Trump probably didn't hear shouts for a handshake with Angela Merkel
President Trump is a hand-shaker — an aggressive one, at times — so it was kind of strange that at an Oval Office photo session with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, he did not shake her hand, despite her asking him if he wanted to. Despite this apparent snub and a later, awkward joke about wiretapping by former President Barack Obama, Trump wants you to know that he had a "GREAT meeting" with Merkel, regardless of what the "FAKE NEWS" and your own eyes might have surmised to the contrary.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer offered an explanation for the strange, apparently icy photo session, where Trump avoided all eye contact with Merkel as well as not shaking her hand. "I do not believe he heard the question," Spicer told Germany's Der Spiegel. If you sit through the first 50 seconds of the photo spray, you can hear what Trump apparently did not — reporters yelling out "Handshake?" and Merkel leaning over and asking if he wants to shake hands:
Now, Trump did shake Merkel's hand at least twice during their visit on Friday.
So if it was meant as a snub or show of pique, it was temporary on Trump's part. And another way to look at this is that Merkel was actually lucky. After Trump's notoriously long handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February, John Oliver's Last Week Tonight put together this (briefly NSFW) compilation of Trump shaking hands in uncomfortable-to-watch ways. Peter Weber
After the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand told police they would not be allowed to interview a diplomat involved in a mysterious incident earlier this month, the staffer was expelled from the country.
Whatever happened took place on March 12 outside Wellington, the BBC reports. While police won't give any details and U.S. officials have only confirmed that the unidentified diplomat left on Saturday, New Zealand Radio says he departed the country with a black eye and broken nose. The 1961 Vienna Convention gives all diplomatic staff working in New Zealand immunity from prosecution, but the foreign ministry says it will pulll immunity "if there are allegations of serious crimes."
The U.S. Embassy said it doesn't comment on matters under investigation, but it takes "seriously any suggestion that our staff has fallen short of the high standards of conduct expected of U.S. government personnel." Catherine Garcia