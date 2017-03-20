GOP congressman says health-care proposal is the most 'universally detested piece of legislation' he's ever seen
The House is planning to vote Thursday on the Republican proposal to replace ObamaCare, known as the American Health Care Act. The bill — drafted mostly by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle, as some Republicans object to its keeping certain provisions of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, while Democrats have pointed to the millions of Americans who would lose insurance.
President Trump has declared his support for the American Health Care Act, and The Washington Post reported last week that Trump was "relishing a role as a high-stakes 'closer'" in the negotiations over the bill. Trump has asked several members of the House directly to support the bill, the Post reported, and Ryan said earlier this month he was confident Republicans would produce the 218 votes needed to advance the bill to the Senate.
But one Republican congressman, Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), hinted at a much different reality in a tweet Monday morning:
While I've been in Congress, I can't recall a more universally detested piece of legislation than this GOP health care bill.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 20, 2017
Amash was elected to Congress in 2010. He is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which said Friday it "opposes the GOP replacement bill in its current form." Kimberly Alters
In case you're hopelessly deep into your March Madness-induced hysteria and completely forgot about the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history — sorry for re-opening that wound — it's good to know the FBI didn't.
To jog your memory: The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy last month, but quarterback Tom Brady left the arena without his game jersey after it was stolen from the locker room. "If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I'll try to track that down," Brady said the day after the game. "Those are pretty special ones to keep."
Evidently, the FBI did Brady's detective work for him: According to an NFL statement, the FBI recovered not only Tom Brady's Super Bowl 51 jersey, but also the jersey from Super Bowl 49 in 2015 that had gone missing as well. Both were found in the possession of a credentialed journalist from the international media, the league said:
NFL statement: FBI has found Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey — *and* his Super Bowl 49 jersey pic.twitter.com/PxYz4wlMpU
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017
Good to know it wasn't in the lost and found. Ricky Soberano
Comey announces FBI, Justice Department 'have no information to support' Trump's wiretapping tweets
FBI Director James Comey made clear Monday that neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice has found "information to support" President Trump's tweets claiming former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election. "We have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said while addressing the House Intelligence Committee at a hearing on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
When asked if it would even be possible for Obama to "unilaterally" order a wiretap, Comey was blunt. "No president could," he said, noting court approval is needed to direct a wiretap.
Since leveling the baseless allegation more than two weeks ago, Trump has yet to provide any evidence, though he has continued to defend the claims. Watch Comey comment on Trump's tweets below. Becca Stanek
FBI Director Comey says there is no evidence to support President Trump's wiretap claims https://t.co/Lm9XXJu7oX pic.twitter.com/PNd6OFLiSC
— Bloomberg (@business) March 20, 2017
Comey confirms the FBI is investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia's 'efforts to interfere' in the election
FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday while testifying publicly at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's election meddling that the FBI is investigating the Russian government's "efforts to interfere" in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts," Comey said, as well as "an assessment of whether any crimes were committed."
Comey said he had received permission from the Department of Justice to publicly disclose the existence of the investigation. "As you know, our practice is not to confirm existence of ongoing investigations, especially those investigations that involve classified matters," Comey said. "But in unusual circumstances where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so, as Justice Department policy has recognized. This is one of those circumstances." Comey was unable to give a concrete timetable for when the investigation will be completed because of the investigation's complexity.
Watch Comey's announcement below. Becca Stanek
BREAKING: FBI Director Comey confirms the FBI is investigating any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia pic.twitter.com/tCukCbB3ol
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017
I hope you're not like me, because if you are, you had a hard time falling asleep last night and so you made the mistake of checking your bracket in the midst of all that tossing and turning. And if you're really like me, your bracket is a total nightmare, so that was a bad idea.
Turns out, we're not alone: There are no perfect brackets left for this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament after this weekend, and according to NCAA.com, only one bracket — out of the tens of millions filled out across NCAA.com, Bleacher Report, CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Yahoo — even made it unscathed through most of Saturday. Just one prescient user on Yahoo picked the tournament's first 39 games correctly, including upsets by No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, No. 11 Xavier, No. 11 USC, and No. 11 Rhode Island. Despite correctly predicting No. 8 Wisconsin would upend No. 1 Villanova on Saturday afternoon, the user's streak ended later in the evening, on the tournament's 40th game, when No. 5 Iowa State fell to No. 4 Purdue. (Don't feel too bad, though: Not even the best bracketeer of the year predicted No. 2 Duke would be upset by No. 7 South Carolina on Sunday.)
The good news is that with several powerhouses going down over the weekend, brackets that bet heavily on one or the other emerged less ruined than expected. In ESPN's bracket game, 45.5 percent of brackets suffered when Villanova went down in the round of 32 rather than making it to the Final Four — but because 39.2 percent of users picked Duke to make it out of the region instead, the Blue Devils' loss late Sunday evened things out between most brackets. In ESPN's Tournament Challenge, only 4.8 percent of brackets chose South Carolina to advance to even the Sweet 16, and only 9.1 percent had Wisconsin doing the same.
For the lucky few who picked No. 3 Baylor or No. 4 Florida to advance out of the East Region and make the Final Four — just 8.2 percent of ESPN's brackets — it might be time to send Wisconsin and South Carolina some flowers, because they just took you a big step further toward winning your office pool. Kimberly Alters
Donald Trump began one of the biggest days of his presidency with tweets about Hillary Clinton and 'fake news'
This week marks a big one for President Trump, with the Senate set to begin confirmation hearings Monday for his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and the House eyeing Thursday to vote on the GOP health-care proposal to replace ObamaCare.
But none of that seems to be on the forefront of the president's mind, given he began the week with these tweets early Monday morning:
James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Granted, also Monday, the House Intelligence Committee will hold a rare public hearing on Russian involvement in the U.S. election, featuring testimonies from FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers. The intelligence community has concluded that Russia did meddle in last year's election, but to what extent and ends is unclear. But rather than redirect attention to his widely praised Supreme Court pick or replacing ObamaCare — a signature campaign promise — Trump insisted the "real story" is the leaking of classified information:
The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Later in the morning, the president took time to blast "Fake News CNN" for continuing its polling operation despite being a "WAY OFF disaster" during the election. He also made sure to praise Fox News for its "much higher ratings":
Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
The Trump presidency is entering its ninth week — a week that could deliver its first major victories in Gorsuch and the American Health Care Act. But so far, Trump's last message of the morning is a simple one: Never forget he beat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency. Kimberly Alters
What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017
Obama's disapproval rating at day 60 was 26 percent. Bush's was 29 percent. Trump's is 58 percent.
President Trump may have just set the record for the highest disapproval rating by day 60 in office. Gallup's latest approval rating poll released Sunday saw Trump's approval rating sink to 37 percent, and his disapproval rating rise to 58 percent. Just one week ago, Trump's approval rating was 8 points higher, at 45 percent.
In a nutshell... pic.twitter.com/cbOaB5laYY
— Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) March 20, 2017
Trump's numbers look even worse when compared to previous presidents' ratings after two months in office. Prior to Trump, the president with the highest disapproval rating at the 60-day mark — at least dating back to 1977 — was former President Bill Clinton, who had a 34 percent disapproval rating at this point in his first term. Trump just beat that record by a whopping 24 points:
Gallup- Job *disapproval* upon hitting 60 days in office:
Carter 9
Reagan 24
HW Bush 16
Clinton 34
W Bush 29
Obama 26
Trump... 58
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 19, 2017
The Gallup poll surveyed about 1,500 adults nationwide by phone. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
FBI Director James Comey, NSA Director Mike Rogers are publicly testifying on Trump, Russia today
The House Intelligence Committee is holding a rare public hearing on Monday, with FBI Director James Comey and NSA chief Adm. Mike Rogers expected to face questions about Russia's involvement in the U.S. election, any ties between Russia and President Trump's campaign, who leaked information to the media about Trump aides' communications with Russia, and whether there is any evidence to back up Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had his Trump Tower phones wiretapped. Comey is expected to say there is no evidence Trump's phones were tapped, but nobody is sure what other questions he will answer. Rogers is predicted to say less than Comey.
Democrats are most eager to discuss any Russian role in the election and any connections between Trump and the Kremlin, while Republicans are focused on who has been disclosing potentially classified information about Trump team members. Comey briefed lawmakers on Friday about the state of the Russian investigation and Trump's wiretapping accusations (he said no about Trump and wiretapping, and "it was a categorical denial," a U.S. official tells The Washington Post). What he told House Intelligence Committee members about Trump and Russia is apparently still up for debate.
On Fox New Sunday, committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said he has seen "no evidence of collusion" between Trump's circles and Russia to sway the election his way. But on NBC's Meet the Press, ranking Democrat Adam Schiff (Calif.) said there is already "circumstantial evidence of collusion" and "direct evidence" of "deception" by the Trump campaign, and "there is certainly enough for us to conduct an investigation."
Here’s where we begin our investigation into Russian interference – with circumstantial evidence of collusion & direct evidence of deception pic.twitter.com/1tobpyCjkj
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 19, 2017
Regarding Trump's wiretapping allegations, "I hope that we can put an end to this wild goose chase, because what the president said was just patently false," Schiff said. "It's continuing to grow in terms of damage, and he needs to put an end to this." Peter Weber