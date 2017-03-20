Spicer says Trump still isn't ready to withdraw his baseless wiretapping allegations

President Trump still isn't ready to walk back his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the election, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday. Spicer's insistence that Trump would not apologize to Obama for making the charge without evidence came on the heels of FBI Director James Comey announcing at Monday's House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia that neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has "information to support" Trump's wiretapping claims.

But Spicer insisted "it's clear nothing has changed," arguing that "investigating it and having proof of it are different things." He also suggested further investigation is necessary. "We started a hearing," Spicer said. "It's still ongoing."

Though the hearing — as well as an FBI investigation — is still ongoing about ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, Spicer definitively announced Monday there is "no evidence of a Trump-Russia collusion." "The Obama CIA director said so, Obama's director of national intelligence said so, and we take them at their word," Spicer said.

Becca Stanek