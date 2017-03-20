Rex Tillerson will reportedly skip NATO meeting, visit Russia in April

While she won't have an official position in her father's administration or take a salary, Ivanka Trump will be getting an office in the West Wing in order to better serve as President Trump's "eyes and ears," her attorney said Monday.

"Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground," Jamie Gorelick told Politico Monday. "Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not." Ivanka Trump is in the process of obtaining a security clearance, and will also receive communications devices issued by the government. In a statement, Trump's eldest daughter said she will "continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life. While there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president, I will voluntarily follow all of the ethics rules placed on government employees."

Trump has her own fashion and jewelry line, and Gorelick said that while she will distance herself from day-to-day operations, it's impossible for Trump to shut down the business because of outstanding contracts with third party venues. She also can't sell it, because that would give other people the right to license her name. While Trump has divested her common stock, tech investments, and investment funds, her attorney said Trump does have "conflicts that derive from the ownership of this brand. We're trying to minimize those to the extent possible." Catherine Garcia