Neil Gorsuch says he never promised Trump he'd overturn Roe v. Wade: ‘That's not what judges do'

On Tuesday, during the second day of his confirmation hearings before the Senate, prospective Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch firmly denied he'd ever indicated to President Trump that he would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision once he got to the bench. "That's not what judges do," Gorsuch stated. His answer came in response to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who asked Gorsuch what his response to the president would have been if Trump had asked for such a guarantee:

"I would have walked out the door. It's not what judges do." - #JudgeGorsuch to @LindseyGrahamSC if @POTUS asks him to overrule Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/YLIp9giDA6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 21, 2017