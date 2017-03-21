Sean Spicer opened his press briefing questions with a Supreme Court pun

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his routine press briefing Tuesday, while at the same time Judge Neil Gorsuch sat a little ways down the National Mall, facing the U.S. Senate for his confirmation hearing to become a Supreme Court justice. Spicer decided to honor the serendipity of it all with a topical pun, which elicited some knowing groans from the White House press corps — and which you can watch below. Kimberly Alters
Sean Spicer gives first question to Fox reporter John Roberts, "since we're talking Supreme Court" pic.twitter.com/GCf4BAMKpC
Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, took the opportunity Tuesday to clear up a former law student's claim he'd implied that women "intentionally manipulate companies" to receive maternity leave benefits, only to leave the company soon after the child is born. During the second day of his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Gorsuch explained that the question the student referred to in her letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was pulled from a "standard" legal textbook.
"One of the chapters in the book confronts lawyers with some harsh realities that they're about to face when they enter the practice of law," said Gorsuch, who has taught a class on ethics and professionalism for several years at the University of Colorado. He explained one of the problems presented in the chapter is a question "directed at young women" about maternity leave.
"Suppose an older partner woman at the firm that you're interviewing at asks you if you intend to become pregnant soon? What are your choices as a young person?" Gorsuch said. "You can say yes, tell the truth — a hypothetical is that it's true — and not get the job and not be able to pay your debts. You can lie — maybe get the job — and say no. That's a choice too. It's a hard choice. Or you can push back in some way, shape, or form."
Gorsuch said students then engaged in a Socratic discussion, weighing the pros and cons of each response to this "very difficult question." Hear Gorsuch's full explanation below. Becca Stanek
#Gorsuch asked about letter by student accusing him of encouraging discrimination against pregnant female lawyers https://t.co/yKRbDMW3i2 pic.twitter.com/kf0kdO1mFD
After a brief lunch break Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) reopened the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch with a series of tough questions. "What about LGBTQ individuals?" Durbin asked, attempting to gain insight into Gorsuch's stance on gay rights issues. "What about them?" Gorsuch said. "They're people."
Gorsuch, who ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in the case over whether the federal government could require companies with religious objections to provide insurance coverage for contraception, insisted he has always "tried to treat each case and each person as a person." "Equal justice under law is a radical promise in the history of mankind," Gorsuch said.
"Does that refer to sexual orientation as well?" Durbin asked. "The Supreme Court of the United States has held that single-sex marriage is protected by the Constitution," Gorsuch said.
Watch the exchange below. Becca Stanek
SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch: Supreme Court "has held that single-sex marriage is protected by the Constitution." https://t.co/JiIwljBdkj pic.twitter.com/weJGogBL98
Judge Neil Gorsuch is facing a second day of confirmation hearings before the Senate on Tuesday, as he seeks to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat after being nominated by President Trump. Gorsuch has been praised by Republicans for his strong conservative record as a federal appeals court judge in Colorado, was introduced to the Senate on Monday by both the Republican and Democratic senators from Colorado, and brings with him a sterling academic pedigree. Over the course of a day and a half of hearings, Gorsuch has been pressed on his views regarding Roe v. Wade, Trump's travel ban and whether he'd uphold it at the Supreme Court, workers' rights, and more.
But one issue on which Gorsuch reiterated his beliefs the most was the issue of personhood — and not fetal personhood, but the literal fact that he is a person. First, he was indirect, only reassuring the Senate Judiciary Committee of what he is not:
"I'm not an algorithm," Gorsuch says during confirmation hearing https://t.co/TFmRLRl6Os
Then, he went in for the kill:
"Senator, I’m just a person." --Gorsuch
Whoa if true. Kimberly Alters
Gorsuch rejects GOP congressman's claim he'd be good for Trump's travel ban: 'He has no idea how I'd rule'
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday refused to comment on how he would rule on President Trump's immigration executive order, should he be confirmed and should the travel ban make it to the Supreme Court. During the second day of his Senate confirmation hearing, Gorsuch maintained it would be "grossly improper" for him to give any indication on how he would rule on any case — especially one that's "currently being litigated." A Maryland federal court and a Hawaii court have both imposed temporary restraining orders against Trump's ban, which temporarily prohibits people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Gorsuch dismissed a Republican congressman's suggestion that nominating Gorsuch would be "the best thing" Trump "could do for his Muslim ban." When the comment was recalled at the hearing, Gorsuch responded by noting "a lot of people say a lot of silly things." "He has no idea how I'd rule in that case," Gorsuch said of the congressman.
Watch the moment below. Becca Stanek
LIVE: Gorsuch says no one else has any idea how he would rule in Trump travel ban case. https://t.co/qYwBqknKdq pic.twitter.com/yWkDLCtl5K
Neil Gorsuch says he never promised Trump he'd overturn Roe v. Wade: ‘That's not what judges do'
On Tuesday, during the second day of his confirmation hearings before the Senate, prospective Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch firmly denied he'd ever indicated to President Trump that he would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision once he got to the bench. "That's not what judges do," Gorsuch stated. His answer came in response to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who asked Gorsuch what his response to the president would have been if Trump had asked for such a guarantee:
"I would have walked out the door. It's not what judges do." - #JudgeGorsuch to @LindseyGrahamSC if @POTUS asks him to overrule Roe v. Wade pic.twitter.com/YLIp9giDA6
Earlier in the hearing, Gorsuch was questioned on the iconic abortion rights ruling by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Feinstein referred to the Roe ruling as having "super precedent," and noted Trump had publicly stated he'd appoint to the vacant Supreme Court seat someone who would overturn the ruling. Gorsuch responded by acknowledging Roe has "been reaffirmed many times," and offered an extended explanation of the importance of precedent in the law, which you can watch below. Kimberly Alters
.@SenFeinstein presses #SupremeCourt nominee Judge Gorsuch on the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. #GorsuchHearing pic.twitter.com/fP9rOn4yrw
President Trump's approval rating continues to tumble, but his party's health-care proposal might be even less popular than he is. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver reported Tuesday that, on average, only 30 percent of voters are in favor of the GOP-backed plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Forty-seven percent of voters are against the plan, formally titled the American Health Care Act.
Former President Barack Obama had plenty of trouble rallying support for his signature Affordable Care Act, but his net support for the bill was still better than Trump's at the same stage. While 49 percent opposed ObamaCare when it finally passed in March 2010, 40 percent favored it — a net support rating of negative 9 percent. The net support of the AHCA's average approval ratings is negative 17 percent.
Silver noted the same year Democrats passed ObamaCare, they "lost 63 seats in Congress, in part because of the health-care bill's unpopularity."
To find the the GOP bill's net support, Silver considered results from polls by Fox News, Morning Consult, Public Policy Polling, SurveyMonkey, YouGov/CBS News, and YouGov/Huffington Post. Read his full analysis over at FiveThirtyEight. Becca Stanek
President Trump warned House Republicans on Tuesday that a vote against the GOP-backed American Health Care Act could jeopardize their chances of winning re-election in the 2018 midterm elections. "I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done," Trump said, in an attempt to rally fence-sitters ahead of the scheduled vote Thursday on the ObamaCare replacement plan. Trump apparently predicted if Republicans support the proposal they could "gain 10 seats in the Senate."
On Monday, top House Republicans revealed changes to their proposal — including increased tax credits for people ages 50 to 65 and sharper cuts to Medicaid — in an attempt to win over more lawmakers. The House Freedom Caucus has said it has enough "no" votes to defeat the bill, and apparently Trump's comments Tuesday didn't exactly change minds. Becca Stanek
Freedom Caucus member Randy Weber said Trump singling out Mark Meadows only doubled the resolve of conservatives.
