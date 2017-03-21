U.S. officials expect North Korea to launch another missile soon

Should North Korea launch a missile within the next few days, the U.S. military won't be surprised, defense officials said Tuesday.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the officials said they don't know what type of missile will be tested, just that they expect a launch based on recent surveillance of North Korea. Using drones, satellites, and aircraft, the U.S. has spotted a missile launcher moving around the country and construction of VIP seating in Wonsan, an eastern coastal city, AP reports.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, which came within 120 miles of Japan's shoreline. Pyongyang says it is close to finishing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead, capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.N. has banned North Korea from conducting long-range missile tests, but experts think the country could have the weapon completed within the next few years. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the threat from North Korea "grave and escalating," and last week, while visiting Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested enacting tougher sanctions and possible military action against the country. Catherine Garcia