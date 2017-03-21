Neil Gorsuch calls comments critical of judges 'demoralizing'

During his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court pick, said he finds attacks made by "anyone" against judges "disheartening" and "demoralizing."
Trump has spoken out against many judges, including James Robart, who halted his first travel ban (Trump called him a "so-called judge" on Twitter) and Gonzalo Curiel, who oversaw one of the fraud lawsuits against Trump University (Trump questioned his ability to be impartial due to his Mexican heritage and declared he was a "hater"). In the weeks before his hearing, Gorsuch met with senators, including Richard Blumenthal, Democrat from Connecticut, and Blumenthal revealed that Gorsuch said he was uneasy over the way Trump talked about Robart.
This made Trump fume and suggest Blumenthal was lying, but Gorsuch on Tuesday publicly admitted he was bothered by inflammatory comments against judges. "I know these people and I know how decent they are and when anyone criticizes the honesty, the integrity, the motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening, I find that demoralizing, because I know the truth," Gorsuch said. "Anyone, including the president of the United States?" Blumenthal asked. "Anyone is anyone," Gorsuch replied. Catherine Garcia
Intelligence has found that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments, and that's why the U.S. and U.K. told certain airlines to keep passengers from carrying large electronics in the cabin, a U.S. official told CNN.
Airlines based in the Middle East and North Africa have been given 96 hours to comply with this request, and told passengers must place any electronics larger than a cellphone inside their checked luggage. The intelligence was obtained within the last few weeks, the official said, and the Trump administration did not come up with the request solo, but rather while working with intelligence officials. Questions have been raised by airlines and travelers alike regarding the ban, including why, if there is an imminent security threat, the plan has not been immediately implemented. Catherine Garcia
Should North Korea launch a missile within the next few days, the U.S. military won't be surprised, defense officials said Tuesday.
Speaking to The Associated Press, the officials said they don't know what type of missile will be tested, just that they expect a launch based on recent surveillance of North Korea. Using drones, satellites, and aircraft, the U.S. has spotted a missile launcher moving around the country and construction of VIP seating in Wonsan, an eastern coastal city, AP reports.
Earlier this month, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, which came within 120 miles of Japan's shoreline. Pyongyang says it is close to finishing an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead, capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. The U.N. has banned North Korea from conducting long-range missile tests, but experts think the country could have the weapon completed within the next few years. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the threat from North Korea "grave and escalating," and last week, while visiting Asia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested enacting tougher sanctions and possible military action against the country. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, production company Esplanade Productions filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Walt Disney Pictures for its animated film Zootopia. The suit alleges screenwriter and producer Gary Goldman, who has worked on projects including Total Recall and Minority Report, has twice pitched a similar concept to Disney on behalf of Esplanade Productions, and that Disney used Goldman's ideas for Zootopia. The Associated Press reported Goldman said his vision was to "explore life in America through a civilized society of animals"; Disney's film "explores prejudice through a bunny's quest to become a respected police officer."
Disney has rejected Goldman's claims and said the lawsuit is "riddled with patently false allegations." "It is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn't create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court," a Disney spokesperson said. Zootopia won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards this year. Becca Stanek
On Tuesday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) confronted Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch about the fact that the Judicial Crisis Network has raised $10 million from unknown sources toward the effort to confirm him. "It's kind of odd to be sitting here in a United States Supreme Court nomination hearing with a $10 million spend taking place for you, out there in the political world, and absolutely no idea who's behind it. Is that any cause of concern for you?" Whitehouse asked.
"Senator, there's a lot about the confirmation process today that I regret. A lot," Gorsuch said. "When [the late Justice] Byron White sat here, it was 90 minutes. He was through this body in two weeks and he smoked cigarettes while he gave his testimony."
"But to my question?" Whitehouse said. "The fact is, it is what it is," Gorsuch said. "It's this body that makes the laws." He suggested to Whitehouse that if he wished to "have more disclosure, pass a law," and deemed the matter a "politics question."
Whitehouse asks Gorsuch abt his nom. being pushed by $10MIL dollar dark $$$ campaign.
Gorsuch: "It is what it is." https://t.co/kUHLxIZKkn pic.twitter.com/RiDu6ZBjMI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 21, 2017
Whitehouse argued that asking the donors to disclose their identity would not be a "politics determination," as Gorsuch argued, but a "values determination."
Moreover, Whitehouse contended, the Supreme Court's ruling that corporations can pour unlimited amounts of money into politics without publicly disclosing the spending has suggested the highest court in the land isn't exactly removed from politics. "Do you really think that a Supreme Court that decided Citizens United doesn't get involved in politics?" Whitehouse asked. Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his routine press briefing Tuesday, while at the same time Judge Neil Gorsuch sat a little ways down the National Mall, facing the U.S. Senate for his confirmation hearing to become a Supreme Court justice. Spicer decided to honor the serendipity of it all with a topical pun, which elicited some knowing groans from the White House press corps — and which you can watch below. Kimberly Alters
Sean Spicer gives first question to Fox reporter John Roberts, "since we're talking Supreme Court" pic.twitter.com/GCf4BAMKpC
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 21, 2017
Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, took the opportunity Tuesday to clear up a former law student's claim that he'd implied women "intentionally manipulate companies" to receive maternity leave benefits, only to leave the company soon after the child is born. During the second day of his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Gorsuch explained that the question the student referred to in her letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was pulled from a "standard" legal textbook.
"One of the chapters in the book confronts lawyers with some harsh realities that they're about to face when they enter the practice of law," said Gorsuch, who has taught a class on ethics and professionalism for several years at the University of Colorado. He explained one of the problems presented in the chapter is a question "directed at young women" about maternity leave.
"Suppose an older partner woman at the firm that you're interviewing at asks you if you intend to become pregnant soon? What are your choices as a young person?" Gorsuch said. "You can say yes, tell the truth — a hypothetical is that it's true — and not get the job and not be able to pay your debts. You can lie — maybe get the job — and say no. That's a choice too. It's a hard choice. Or you can push back in some way, shape, or form."
Gorsuch said students then engaged in a Socratic discussion, weighing the pros and cons of each response to this "very difficult question." Hear Gorsuch's full explanation below. Becca Stanek
#Gorsuch asked about letter by student accusing him of encouraging discrimination against pregnant female lawyers https://t.co/yKRbDMW3i2 pic.twitter.com/kf0kdO1mFD
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 21, 2017
After a brief lunch break Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) reopened the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch with a series of tough questions. "What about LGBTQ individuals?" Durbin asked, attempting to gain insight into Gorsuch's stance on gay rights issues. "What about them?" Gorsuch said. "They're people."
Gorsuch, who ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in the case over whether the federal government could require companies with religious objections to provide insurance coverage for contraception, insisted he has always "tried to treat each case and each person as a person." "Equal justice under law is a radical promise in the history of mankind," Gorsuch said.
"Does that refer to sexual orientation as well?" Durbin asked. "The Supreme Court of the United States has held that single-sex marriage is protected by the Constitution," Gorsuch said.
Watch the exchange below. Becca Stanek
SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch: Supreme Court "has held that single-sex marriage is protected by the Constitution." https://t.co/JiIwljBdkj pic.twitter.com/weJGogBL98
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 21, 2017