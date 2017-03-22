Why can't President Trump let anything go? A theory, and a warning.

"President Trump is a man seriously susceptible to snagging himself in the nettles of obsession," and lately "no compulsion has so consumed his psyche, and his Twitter account, as the deeply held and shallowly sourced belief that President Barack Obama tapped his phones," say Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman in The New York Times. "So why can't he just let go?"
They have four theories, starting with the early influence on Trump from his father, hard-driving real estate developer Fred Trump, and mentor Roy Cohn, a "caustic and conniving McCarthy-era lawyer" who counseled Trump "never to give in or concede error." These men taught Trump the values of relentless self-promotion and all-out war against any threat, The Times says. Trump also uses these attacks to change the subject from other stories he would like to bury — in this case, Russia.
A third reason Trump continues to dig himself into holes is that nobody is stopping him, The Times says, citing aides who describe a White House hamstrung by "a nearly paralytic inability to tell Mr. Trump that he has erred or gone too far on Twitter." Finally, Trump punches back at any perceived slight because, according to aides, the president is furiously "driven by a need to prove his legitimacy as president to the many critics who deem him an unworthy victor forever undercut by Hillary Clinton's three-million-vote win in the popular vote."
"He's deeply, deeply insecure about how he's perceived in the world, about whether or not he's competent and deserves what he's gotten," says Tim O'Brien, who wrote a 2005 biography of Trump. "There's an unquenchable thirst for validation and love. That's why he can never stay quiet, even when it would be wise strategically or emotionally to hold back."
Trump's compulsive clinging "to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle" has serious consequences, The Wall Street Journal warns in an editorial. The editorialists chalk up Trump's "seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials, and other falsehoods" to "the sin of pride in not admitting error," but whatever the reason, Trump is rapidly whittling away his trustworthiness. "Two months into his presidency, Gallup has Mr. Trump's approval rating at 39 percent," the WSJ editors note. "No doubt Mr. Trump considers that fake news, but if he doesn't show more respect for the truth most Americans may conclude he's a fake president." Peter Weber
It's William Shatner's 86th birthday, and in lieu of presents, all he wants is for The Bachelor's Nick Viall to be the first person eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.
Shatner dedicated much of Monday and Tuesday going into great detail about why Viall, best known for being unable to find love until his fourth time on a Bachelor franchise, shouldn't win the competition. First, Shatner shared what he hopes to accomplish in the near future: "knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP." Then, he offered tips to his followers on how they can make this happen:
Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS
Shatner praised other contestants, including Mr. T, Simone Biles, and Charo, and he explained to his followers that his anti-Viall sentiments stem from his behavior on "Andi's Bachelorette season where he started this Viall journey." He then reminded everyone to get back to the task at hand: Getting Viall kicked off the show as fast as possible.
Monday night ended with Shatner pleading with his followers to vote for literally anyone except Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, a dancer he "loves" but temporarily considers tainted due to her close proximity to Viall. Shatner got right back at it on Tuesday, reminding everyone that voting was still open, unless of course you like Viall, and in that case it closed hours ago. Finally, Viall weighed in, using an emoji to show his sadness over the whole debacle. Shatner did not respond.
During the past 24 hours, the world has learned a lot about Shatner: He's an avowed Dancing With the Stars fan, a proud member of Bachelor Nation, and not afraid to turn millions of people against a newly engaged reality show contestant. Good luck, Nick. Catherine Garcia
North Korea conducted a missile launch Wednesday morning, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but it was unsuccessful.
Commander David Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said the missile "appears to have exploded within seconds of launch." It was fired in the vicinity of Kalma, where earlier tests of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile have taken place. U.S. officials believed a missile launch was imminent, as surveillance showed increased activity in the area.
The mobile-launched Musudan is thought to have a minimum range of 1,500 miles, and can be difficult to track and fired on short notice, ABC News reports. North Korea doesn't have the best track record with the missile — in the last year, seven of the eight Musudan launches were failures. Catherine Garcia
Maryland man charged with hate crime for tweeting journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure-inducing image
On Tuesday, a Dallas County jury indicted Maryland resident John Rayne Rivello, 29, on a hate-crime charge for tweeting a strobing image to author and investigative journalist Kurt Eichenwald that induced a seizure. The tweet, sent right after Eichenwald had sparred with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about Donald Trump on Dec. 15, had included the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts." Eichenwald has epilepsy, and Rivello was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; the hate-crime enhancement was added because of his alleged "bias or prejudice against a group identified by race, ancestry, or religion, namely: persons of Jewish faith or descent."
Rivello was arrested last week after police linked the offending Twitter handle @jew_goldstein to his phone number, then an Apple iCloud account with a copy of the animated GIF, a photo of Rivello holding up his Maryland driver's license, and screenshots of the tweet and response from Eichenwald's wife, Eichenwald's home address, a list of triggers for epileptic seizures, and a Wikipedia bio of Eichenwald listing his death as Dec. 16, the day after the tweet that triggered Eichenwald's eight-minute seizure. Police also found a number of direct messages that mentioned Eichenwald in the @jew_goldstien account, including: "I know he has epilepsy," "I hope this sends him into a seizure," "let's see if he dies," and Eichenwald "deserves to have his liver pecked out by a pack of emus."
Rivello's lawyer pleaded for understanding in a statement Tuesday, saying his client is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder, and has apologized to Eichenwald. Eichenwald's lawyer, Steven Liberman, told Newsweek — where his client is a reporter — that sending an epileptic person a seizure-inducing GIF on social media is "no different from someone sending a bomb in the mail or sending an envelope filled with anthrax spores." Peter Weber
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) does not have a good feeling about Thursday's scheduled vote on the GOP health-care plan.
"I am strongly, strongly persuaded that it is not going to pass," he told Fox News on Tuesday. "I think they should cancel the vote because they don't have the votes." He thinks party leaders need to "bring people who have concerns, bring in conservatives, let them express what their concerns are. We can still fix this."
Lee's major issue with the bill is it does not completely repeal and replace ObamaCare, which Republicans have been vowing to do for the past seven years. "That is what we need to do, and that is why I am holding out for a vote that fulfills that promise," he said. Despite President Trump saying otherwise, Lee believes other Republicans don't need to support this iteration of the bill, which "contains a false promise of providing Americans with meaningful health-care cost relief." Republicans can only afford to lose two GOP votes in the Senate, and Lee went on the record saying he is a no. Catherine Garcia
The White House announced Tuesday night that President Trump will attend a summit with leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels.
"The president looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," the White House said in a statement. One of Trump's oft-repeated lines is that NATO allies need to increase their defense spending, and he'll probably bring this up when NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Washington, D.C., on April 12. On Monday, it was reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was skipping a NATO meeting in April, while planning to visit Russia later in the month. Catherine Garcia
The year 2016 saw "extreme and unusual" climate conditions, the World Meteorological Organization says, and they're sticking around.
To put together its State of the Global Climate 2016 report, the WMO looked at research from 80 national weather services. The organization found that in 2016, atmospheric CO2 rose to a new a high, Arctic sea ice recorded a new winter low, and the year itself was the warmest on record. Compared to the 1961-1990 average, 2016 was .83 degrees Celsius warmer than average, and .06 degrees Celsius warmer than 2015 — the pervious warmest year on record. In the Arctic, temperatures were about 3 degrees Celsius above the 1961-1990 average.
There were several extreme weather events in 2016, including devastating droughts in southern and eastern Africa and Central America, and Hurricane Mathew, which slammed into Haiti and across the North Atlantic, and this year, the Arctic is experiencing its own severe weather — so far, there have been at least three events that are the equivalent of a heatwave, with warm, moist air being pushed into the region by Atlantic storms. The report also said because of weather changes in the Arctic and the melting of sea ice, there has been a shift in atmospheric circulation patterns, which has lead to more than 11,000 warm temperature records being shattered this year in the United States.
President Trump has targeted global warming measures enacted by former President Barack Obama, and the new head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has denied that CO2 is a primary contributor to climate change, causing scientists to speak out. "Human-driven climate change is now an empirically verifiable fact, combining year-to-year variability with the consequences of our release of extra greenhouse gases," Dr. Phil Williamson of the University of East Anglia told BBC News. "Those who dispute that link are not skeptics, but anti-science deniers." Catherine Garcia
Intelligence has found that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments, and that's why the U.S. and U.K. told certain airlines to keep passengers from carrying large electronics in the cabin, a U.S. official told CNN.
Airlines based in the Middle East and North Africa have been given 96 hours to comply with this request, and told passengers must place any electronics larger than a cellphone inside their checked luggage. The intelligence was obtained within the last few weeks, the official said, and the Trump administration did not come up with the request solo, but rather while working with intelligence officials. Questions have been raised by airlines and travelers alike regarding the ban, including why, if there is an imminent security threat, the plan has not been immediately implemented. Catherine Garcia