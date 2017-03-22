William Shatner is on a one-man mission to get The Bachelor kicked off Dancing With the Stars

It's William Shatner's 86th birthday, and in lieu of presents, all he wants is for The Bachelor's Nick Viall to be the first person eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.

Shatner dedicated much of Monday and Tuesday going into great detail about why Viall, best known for being unable to find love until his fourth time on a Bachelor franchise, shouldn't win the competition. First, Shatner shared what he hopes to accomplish in the near future: "knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP." Then, he offered tips to his followers on how they can make this happen:

Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Shatner praised other contestants, including Mr. T, Simone Biles, and Charo, and he explained to his followers that his anti-Viall sentiments stem from his behavior on "Andi's Bachelorette season where he started this Viall journey." He then reminded everyone to get back to the task at hand: Getting Viall kicked off the show as fast as possible.

Monday night ended with Shatner pleading with his followers to vote for literally anyone except Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, a dancer he "loves" but temporarily considers tainted due to her close proximity to Viall. Shatner got right back at it on Tuesday, reminding everyone that voting was still open, unless of course you like Viall, and in that case it closed hours ago. Finally, Viall weighed in, using an emoji to show his sadness over the whole debacle. Shatner did not respond.

During the past 24 hours, the world has learned a lot about Shatner: He's an avowed Dancing With the Stars fan, a proud member of Bachelor Nation, and not afraid to turn millions of people against a newly engaged reality show contestant. Good luck, Nick. Catherine Garcia