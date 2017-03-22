Stephen Colbert tackles White House paranoia, Jeff Sessions' reefer madness, separately

"Apparently, paranoia has seized the Trump White House," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show Tuesday night. "I'm surprised — I thought Russia was going to seize it." White House staffers are reportedly so paranoid about leaks to the media and meddling by the "deep state" that they're going to great lengths so the feds and administration rivals don't listen in on them. "Now, what is a deep state?" Colbert asked. "I thought it's what you achieve after doing three bong hits and watching Planet Earth," but apparently it's less interesting: a permanent national security bureaucracy supposedly calling the shots.
Really, "I think this paranoia is just the frustration every new administration has with Washington, D.C.," Colbert said. "You went to Washington, you went to work for Trump, because you wanted to tear down the government. Now you have to deal with it, now you are the government. It's like a dog who spent his whole life chasing a car, now he has to drive the car. We're not happy about it either, by the way. Remember, we're in the back seat of a car driven by a dog now."
That somehow brought him back to pot, and Jeff Sessions' comments on the relative dangers of weed last week. "Sure, marijuana's only slightly less awful than heroin — like how burning your tongue on hot cocoa is only slightly less awful than being set on fire," Colbert said. "Sessions really is uptight. If only there was some way to mellow him out, something that's legal in half of America at this point."
By the way, if you're wondering why, with so much going on in Washington, Colbert spent his monologue on a Politico story from last week and a March 15 Jeff Sessions quote, Ryan Reynolds sort of gives the game away below. Peter Weber
President Trump's hard push for the GOP health bill cost him the support of at least one super-fan
President Trump spent much of Tuesday on Capitol Hill trying to rally Republicans around the American Health Care Act, the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. His closed-door outreach included carrots and sticks, and at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser Tuesday night, Trump urged Republicans to push forward with the "serious action" he said America voted for in November. "The House bill ends the ObamaCare nightmare," he said. "These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on, and these are the conservative solutions the American people asked us as, a group, to deliver. We are keeping our promises."
The GOP health-care plan is actually deeply unpopular, according to polls, and according to the Congressional Budget Office analysis, it will leave 24 million fewer people with insurance by 2026 versus ObamaCare. Especially hard-hit is the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which will be phased out, along with taxes on the wealthy used to pay for federal subsidies and the individual mandate. In 2014, CNN notes, 25 percent of Americans treated for drug addiction were on Medicaid. That helps explain why Trump's push for the GOP plan finally cost him the support of Kraig Moss.
Moss wasn't a casual Trump fan — he sold his construction equipment for his upstate New York business and followed Trump to 45 campaign rallies, literally singing Trump's praises on a Trump-emblazoned guitar, CNN says. The GOP health-care bill "is an absolute betrayal of what Trump represented on the campaign trail," Moss told CNN. "I feel betrayed."
Moss' son, Rob, died of a heroin overdose in 2014 at age 24, and Trump frequently said on the campaign trail that he would work to help addicts through expanded treatment programs. The ACHA does the opposite, slashing funding for addiction treatment. "I did a lot to promote his candidacy," Moss said. "Now, I wish I had never sold my equipment." You can learn more about Moss and his story in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
It's William Shatner's 86th birthday, and in lieu of presents, all he wants is for The Bachelor's Nick Viall to be the first person eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.
Shatner dedicated much of Monday and Tuesday going into great detail about why Viall, best known for being unable to find love until his fourth time on a Bachelor franchise, shouldn't win the competition. First, Shatner shared what he hopes to accomplish in the near future: "knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP." Then, he offered tips to his followers on how they can make this happen:
Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017
Shatner praised other contestants, including Mr. T, Simone Biles, and Charo, and he explained to his followers that his anti-Viall sentiments stem from his behavior on "Andi's Bachelorette season where he started this Viall journey." He then reminded everyone to get back to the task at hand: Getting Viall kicked off the show as fast as possible.
Monday night ended with Shatner pleading with his followers to vote for literally anyone except Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, a dancer he "loves" but temporarily considers tainted due to her close proximity to Viall. Shatner got right back at it on Tuesday, reminding everyone that voting was still open, unless of course you like Viall, and in that case it closed hours ago. Finally, Viall weighed in, using an emoji to show his sadness over the whole debacle. Shatner did not respond.
During the past 24 hours, the world has learned a lot about Shatner: He's an avowed Dancing With the Stars fan, a proud member of Bachelor Nation, and not afraid to turn millions of people against a newly engaged reality show contestant. Good luck, Nick. Catherine Garcia
"President Trump is a man seriously susceptible to snagging himself in the nettles of obsession," and lately "no compulsion has so consumed his psyche, and his Twitter account, as the deeply held and shallowly sourced belief that President Barack Obama tapped his phones," say Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman in The New York Times. "So why can't he just let go?"
They have four theories, starting with the early influence on Trump from his father, hard-driving real estate developer Fred Trump, and mentor Roy Cohn, a "caustic and conniving McCarthy-era lawyer" who counseled Trump "never to give in or concede error." These men taught Trump the values of relentless self-promotion and all-out war against any threat, The Times says. Trump also uses these attacks to change the subject from other stories he would like to bury — in this case, Russia.
A third reason Trump continues to dig himself into holes is that nobody is stopping him, The Times says, citing aides who describe a White House hamstrung by "a nearly paralytic inability to tell Mr. Trump that he has erred or gone too far on Twitter." Finally, Trump punches back at any perceived slight because, according to aides, the president is furiously "driven by a need to prove his legitimacy as president to the many critics who deem him an unworthy victor forever undercut by Hillary Clinton's three-million-vote win in the popular vote."
"He's deeply, deeply insecure about how he's perceived in the world, about whether or not he's competent and deserves what he's gotten," says Tim O'Brien, who wrote a 2005 biography of Trump. "There's an unquenchable thirst for validation and love. That's why he can never stay quiet, even when it would be wise strategically or emotionally to hold back."
Trump's compulsive clinging "to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle" has serious consequences, The Wall Street Journal warns in an editorial. The editorialists chalk up Trump's "seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials, and other falsehoods" to "the sin of pride in not admitting error," but whatever the reason, Trump is rapidly whittling away his trustworthiness. "Two months into his presidency, Gallup has Mr. Trump's approval rating at 39 percent," the WSJ editors note. "No doubt Mr. Trump considers that fake news, but if he doesn't show more respect for the truth most Americans may conclude he's a fake president." Peter Weber
North Korea conducted a missile launch Wednesday morning, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but it was unsuccessful.
Commander David Benham, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Command, said the missile "appears to have exploded within seconds of launch." It was fired in the vicinity of Kalma, where earlier tests of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile have taken place. U.S. officials believed a missile launch was imminent, as surveillance showed increased activity in the area.
The mobile-launched Musudan is thought to have a minimum range of 1,500 miles, and can be difficult to track and fired on short notice, ABC News reports. North Korea doesn't have the best track record with the missile — in the last year, seven of the eight Musudan launches were failures. Catherine Garcia
Maryland man charged with hate crime for tweeting journalist Kurt Eichenwald a seizure-inducing image
On Tuesday, a Dallas County jury indicted Maryland resident John Rayne Rivello, 29, on a hate-crime charge for tweeting a strobing image to author and investigative journalist Kurt Eichenwald that induced a seizure. The tweet, sent right after Eichenwald had sparred with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about Donald Trump on Dec. 15, had included the message: "You deserve a seizure for your posts." Eichenwald has epilepsy, and Rivello was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; the hate-crime enhancement was added because of his alleged "bias or prejudice against a group identified by race, ancestry, or religion, namely: persons of Jewish faith or descent."
Rivello was arrested last week after police linked the offending Twitter handle @jew_goldstein to his phone number, then an Apple iCloud account with a copy of the animated GIF, a photo of Rivello holding up his Maryland driver's license, and screenshots of the tweet and response from Eichenwald's wife, Eichenwald's home address, a list of triggers for epileptic seizures, and a Wikipedia bio of Eichenwald listing his death as Dec. 16, the day after the tweet that triggered Eichenwald's eight-minute seizure. Police also found a number of direct messages that mentioned Eichenwald in the @jew_goldstien account, including: "I know he has epilepsy," "I hope this sends him into a seizure," "let's see if he dies," and Eichenwald "deserves to have his liver pecked out by a pack of emus."
Rivello's lawyer pleaded for understanding in a statement Tuesday, saying his client is a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder, and has apologized to Eichenwald. Eichenwald's lawyer, Steven Liberman, told Newsweek — where his client is a reporter — that sending an epileptic person a seizure-inducing GIF on social media is "no different from someone sending a bomb in the mail or sending an envelope filled with anthrax spores." Peter Weber
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) does not have a good feeling about Thursday's scheduled vote on the GOP health-care plan.
"I am strongly, strongly persuaded that it is not going to pass," he told Fox News on Tuesday. "I think they should cancel the vote because they don't have the votes." He thinks party leaders need to "bring people who have concerns, bring in conservatives, let them express what their concerns are. We can still fix this."
Lee's major issue with the bill is it does not completely repeal and replace ObamaCare, which Republicans have been vowing to do for the past seven years. "That is what we need to do, and that is why I am holding out for a vote that fulfills that promise," he said. Despite President Trump saying otherwise, Lee believes other Republicans don't need to support this iteration of the bill, which "contains a false promise of providing Americans with meaningful health-care cost relief." Republicans can only afford to lose two GOP votes in the Senate, and Lee went on the record saying he is a no. Catherine Garcia
The White House announced Tuesday night that President Trump will attend a summit with leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels.
"The president looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," the White House said in a statement. One of Trump's oft-repeated lines is that NATO allies need to increase their defense spending, and he'll probably bring this up when NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits Washington, D.C., on April 12. On Monday, it was reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was skipping a NATO meeting in April, while planning to visit Russia later in the month. Catherine Garcia