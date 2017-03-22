This former GOP chair claimed Democrats were always the ones charged with voter fraud. He just got charged himself.
Former Colorado Republican Party chairman Steven Curtis claimed ahead of the 2016 elections that "virtually every case of voter fraud" he could remember "was committed by Democrats." Now, his words are coming back to haunt him.
Court records have revealed that Curtis was charged on Feb. 1 with "forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor," Denver's ABC7 reported. Curtis, who chaired Colorado's Republican Party from 1997 to 1999, allegedly forged his wife's signature on her mail-in ballot, which he'd allegedly filled out.
If convicted, Curtis could face up to 3 years in jail for the forgery charge and up to 18 months for the misdemeanor charge. ABC7 reported Colorado's secretary of state's office said Curtis' case is the "only voter fraud case that has ended in charges stemming from last year's election." Becca Stanek
The United States team will play in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for its first time ever, after vanquishing the Japanese team 2-1 in Tuesday night's semifinal game at Dodger Stadium. The Americans had previously only been as far as the semifinals in the World Baseball Classic, which they accomplished for the only time in 2009.
Two defensive mistakes by the Japanese allowed the Americans to score their two runs Tuesday: In the fourth inning, an error by Japan's second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi paved the way for Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins to reach home plate, while a bobble by Japan's third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda in the eighth inning gave the San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford the chance to score. Kikuchi scored Japan's sole run in the sixth inning off a home run.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Americans in Wednesday night's finals, facing off against the New York Mets' Seth Lugo for Puerto Rico. The game begins at 9 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, and will be broadcast on MLB Network in the U.S. Kimberly Alters
A 2008 plea deal by a billionaire sex offender is coming back to haunt Trump's labor secretary pick — and Trump
In 2008, Alexander Acosta, then the top federal prosecutor in Miami, cut a deal with billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein in which Epstein pleaded guilty to a Florida charge of soliciting underage girls, earning a 13-month jail sentence, in return for immunity from federal prosecution for any offenses committed between 2001 and 2007. If Acosta had prosecuted him on federal charges tied to his alleged sexual abuse of more than 40 girls, mostly aged 13 to 17, he faced up to life in prison. Acosta, who is President Trump's second nominee for labor secretary, is now facing scrutiny in a civil case in Florida over Epstein's light sentence, and Trump is on the witness list.
Trump is just one of the famous people who palled around with Epstein before his fall from grace, partying at his Palm Beach mansion and flying off on his private jet to his private Caribbean estate. Former President Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Jimmy Buffett, Michael Jackson, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair were among his other guests. (None, including Trump, has been accused of participating in Epstein's sexual misdeeds.) But Trump is on the witness list because, lawyers for Epstein's victims say, he might have useful information, as Epstein was apparently banned from Mar-a-Lago "because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club." Lawyers involved with several Epstein cases tell The Washington Post there's almost no chance that Trump will actually be required to testify.
Acosta's deal with Epstein stipulated that "this agreement will not be made part of any public record," though it was unsealed in 2015 as part of a civil lawsuit. In the current suit, lawyers for the women argue they had a right to know about the deal under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act, charging that Acosta hid the agreement to avoid "the intense public criticism that would have resulted from allowing a politically connected billionaire" to get off easy.
In a 2011 open letter to the media, Acosta noted that "Epstein, a billionaire, served time in jail and is now a registered sex offender," and said he had declined to press charges after a "a year-long assault on the prosecution and the prosecutors" by "an army of legal superstars" representing Epstein, including Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr, and several prominent defense attorneys. Dershowitz told The Washington Post that Acosta had tried his best to indict, but "we outlawyered him." Peter Weber
Rex Tillerson says he 'didn't want' to be secretary of state: 'My wife told me I'm supposed to do this'
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed in a recent interview with Independent Journal Review that his wife was more interested in him becoming secretary of state than he was. "I didn't want this job. I didn't seek this job," the former ExxonMobil CEO said. "My wife told me I'm supposed to do this."
Tillerson said he'd never met President Trump before he was called in for a conversation during the transition:
As president-elect, Trump wanted to have a conversation with Tillerson "about the world" given what he gleaned from the complex global issues he dealt with as CEO of Exxon Mobil.
"When he asked me at the end of that conversation to be secretary of state, I was stunned."
When Tillerson got home and told his wife, Renda St. Clair, she shook her finger in his face and said, "I told you God's not through with you."
With a half-worn smile, he said, "I was supposed to retire in March, this month. I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids." [Independent Journal Review]
Tillerson indicated he's since come around to the idea. "My wife convinced me. She was right," Tillerson said. "I'm supposed to do this."
Head over to Independent Journal Review for more on the reluctant secretary of state. Becca Stanek
Shortly after President Trump's Supreme Court nominee called the president's attacks on judges "demoralizing," Trump was back at it. During a speech Tuesday night at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser, Trump admitted he'd been told he "should not criticize" judges — after he'd already eschewed that advice. "The courts are not helping us, I have to be honest with you. It's ridiculous," Trump said. "Somebody said I should not criticize judges. Okay, I'll criticize judges."
Trump: "The courts are not helping us...it's ridiculous. Someone said I should not criticize judges. OK, I'll criticize judges." pic.twitter.com/mYzCbpyfH0
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 22, 2017
Trump most recently lashed out at the courts for blocking his first immigration executive order, which temporarily banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. He slammed the "so-called judge" on Twitter who made the "ridiculous" decision, and later suggested the courts "seem to be so political."
Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, made clear at his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he takes issue with "anyone" — including the president of the United States — criticizing "the honesty, the integrity, the motives of a federal judge." Becca Stanek
President Trump has been in office for barely two months and already, The Wall Street Journal contends in a scathing editorial published Wednesday, his credibility is shot. Given Trump's penchant for exaggeration and his refusal to back off his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, The Wall Street Journal editorial wonders: "If President Trump announces that North Korea launched a missile that landed within 100 miles of Hawaii, would most Americans believe him? Would the rest of the world?"
The editorial argues Trump is quickly becoming "his own worst enemy," seemingly beholden to the "sin of pride in not admitting error." Already, Trump's successes are getting buried by his refusal to back off the wiretapping claim, which not one government official has been able to offer evidence to support.
Valid questions about "why the U.S. was listening to his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn" are getting lost amid Trump's insistence that Obama wiretapped his phones, the editorial points out. Trump's own FBI director's testimony at a hearing on Russia's election meddling is threatening to overshadow "the smooth political sailing for Mr. Trump's Supreme Court nominee and the progress of health-care reform on Capitol Hill."
While Trump may have been able to escape the effects of his "false claims" when he was still a presidential candidate, the editorial contends that was because "his core supporters treated it as mere hyperbole and his opponent was untrustworthy Hillary Clinton." Trump won't enjoy the same benefit of the doubt now that he's president. "As he is learning with the health-care bill, Mr. Trump needs partners in his own party to pass his agenda," the editorial says. "He also needs friends abroad who are willing to trust him when he asks for support, not least in a crisis."
Read the full editorial at The Wall Street Journal. Becca Stanek
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort earned tens of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2009 secretly working for a billionaire Russian aluminum magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to promote Putin's interests and undermine anti-Kremlin opposition in former Soviet republics, The Associated Press reported early Wednesday, citing business records and interviews with people familiar with Manafort's dealings. "We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin Government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success," Manafort wrote to Oleg Deripaska in 2005, before signing a $10 million annual contract starting in 2006.
Manafort has said he never worked for Russian interests, and he repeated that assertion to AP, saying his work for Deripaska is being mischaracterized as "inappropriate or nefarious" as part of a "smear campaign."
AP says it isn't clear how much work Manafort performed under his contract with Deripaska, or how long past 2009 the business relationship lasted — though it was apparently over by 2014, when Deripaska's representatives alleged in a Cayman Islands bankruptcy court that Manafort had taken $19 million to invest on the Russian oligarch's behalf then stopped responding to his calls. Manafort conducted his contract business with Deripaska not through his consulting firm but instead a company called LOAV Ltd., and he apparently did not detail his lobbying work with the Justice Department, a potential felony violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. When asked about Manafort in 2008, three years into his business relationship with Deripaska, a spokesman for the Russian tycoon said Deripaska had never hired his firm.
Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia," AP says, citing a U.S. official. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to distance President Trump from Manafort, saying Manafort "played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time" in the campaign. Manafort, who ran Trump's campaign from March into August, has said this year he still speaks with Trump on the phone. You can read more at AP. Peter Weber
House Republican leaders say they plan to hold a floor vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday, regardless of the outcome, despite conceding late Tuesday that they currently lack the votes. With all Democrats opposed, Republicans can lose 21 votes and still push the ObamaCare replacement through, but according to The Hill's tally and House Freedom Caucus leaders, there are at least 22 firm no votes, plus six more House Republicans leaning toward voting against the legislation; The New York Times, citing a GOP aide, says as many as 36 Republicans are opposed to the bill or not yet swayed in its favor.
President Trump has thrown himself into flipping enough votes to ensure passage, spending much of Tuesday encouraging, cajoling, and horse-trading with reluctant House Republicans in public and private. Even if the bill does squeak by in the House, six Senate Republicans have said they oppose the legislation as written; three voting no would kill the bill. One of those no votes, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), urged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Tuesday to cut his losses, saying on Fox News he is "strongly, strongly persuaded that it is not going to pass" and thinks "they should cancel the vote because they don't have the votes."
Republicans leaders are still predicting that reluctant members will come around, especially with Trump's ramped-up involvement. "A lot of folks are holding out because they think there will be a better offer," said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.). "I think he's got to make the case and the point that this is the final offer — take it or leave it." "We're not there yet," a top House Republican tells Politico. "I think we'll get there, especially with Trump working it, but we're not there right now." Trump's approval rating hit 37 percent in Gallup's daily tracking poll on Monday, The New York Times notes, and the AHCA is even less popular at 34 percent, per a recent Fox News poll. Peter Weber