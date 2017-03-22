Lindsey Graham excoriates Democrats for their hypocritical criticism of Neil Gorsuch

As confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch entered their third day Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) continued his consistent pleas against politicizing the judiciary process. Graham began by noting Gorsuch's stated dislike for "anyone" criticizing the integrity of a federal judge — Gorsuch has called such comments, similar to ones made recently by President Trump, "disheartening and demoralizing" — and said he agreed with Gorsuch that such speech is "out of bounds."
Then, Graham turned his sights from Trump to his Democratic counterparts on Capitol Hill. He read statements from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that were critical of Gorsuch, and noted the apparent hypocrisy:
Graham criticized the apparent "double standard" by Democrats between nominees chosen by a Democratic president versus a Republican president, pointing out that he voted for former President Barack Obama's two nominees, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, because they were qualified, not because they would advance his preferred agenda. "What more can you ask for?" Graham asked his Democratic peers:
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), whose questioning followed Graham's, was quick to note Obama actually nominated three judges to the Supreme Court — Sotomayor, Kagan, and Judge Merrick Garland — and that Graham did not in fact vote for all of Obama's nominees, as Senate Republicans refused to give Garland a hearing. Gorsuch is nominated for the same seat Garland was tapped to fill by Obama. Kimberly Alters
At the ripe old age of 37, Chelsea Clinton will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. Variety magazine announced Tuesday that it's selected the former first daughter to receive the honor at its "Women in Power" luncheon on April 18.
Clinton, mother of two and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, was selected because of "her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits," Variety said.
Other recipients include CBS This Morning's Gayle King; media executive Shari Redstone; and actresses Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, and Blake Lively, who is 29 years old. Becca Stanek
A car reportedly struck pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge at 'roughly the same time' shots were fired outside U.K. Parliament
A car reportedly struck and injured pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, amid reports of shots fired outside of the U.K. Parliament. It was not immediately clear how many were injured. Reuters photographers showed "two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily."
BBC reported at "roughly the same time" an assailant, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot by police and a police officer was reportedly stabbed. Officials have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.
Police have closed off roads to Parliament Square as both the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster went into lockdown. London Metropolitan Police said in a statement the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident" until information suggests otherwise. Becca Stanek
Shots were reportedly fired Wednesday at London's Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament. Police reportedly closed off roads to Parliament Square as both the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster went into lockdown due to what London police officers say was a "firearms incident."
A leader of the House of Commons said the suspect, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot by police. Reuters reported "at least a dozen people were injured." Reuters photographers showed "two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily," and other reports indicated a car had run down "at least five people." A police officer was reportedly stabbed.
Police are on the scene. Becca Stanek
Update 11:31 a.m. ET: House of Commons Leader David Lidington has given a statement to MPs confirming there has been "a serious incident within the estate."
The United States team will play in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for its first time ever, after vanquishing the Japanese team 2-1 in Tuesday night's semifinal game at Dodger Stadium. The Americans had previously only been as far as the semifinals in the World Baseball Classic, which they accomplished for the only time in 2009.
Two defensive mistakes by the Japanese allowed the Americans to score their two runs Tuesday: In the fourth inning, an error by Japan's second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi paved the way for Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins to reach home plate, while a bobble by Japan's third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda in the eighth inning gave the San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford the chance to score. Kikuchi scored Japan's sole run in the sixth inning off a home run.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Americans in Wednesday night's finals, facing off against the New York Mets' Seth Lugo for Puerto Rico. The game begins at 9 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, and will be broadcast on MLB Network in the U.S. Kimberly Alters
This former GOP chair claimed Democrats were always the ones charged with voter fraud. He just got charged himself.
Former Colorado Republican Party chairman Steven Curtis claimed ahead of the 2016 elections that "virtually every case of voter fraud" he could remember "was committed by Democrats." Now, his words are coming back to haunt him.
Court records have revealed that Curtis was charged on Feb. 1 with "forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor," Denver's ABC7 reported. Curtis, who chaired Colorado's Republican Party from 1997 to 1999, allegedly forged his wife's signature on her mail-in ballot, which he'd allegedly filled out.
If convicted, Curtis could face up to 3 years in jail for the forgery charge and up to 18 months for the misdemeanor charge. ABC7 reported Colorado's secretary of state's office said Curtis' case is the "only voter fraud case that has ended in charges stemming from last year's election." Becca Stanek
A 2008 plea deal by a billionaire sex offender is coming back to haunt Trump's labor secretary pick — and Trump
In 2008, Alexander Acosta, then the top federal prosecutor in Miami, cut a deal with billionaire investor Jeffrey Epstein in which Epstein pleaded guilty to a Florida charge of soliciting underage girls, earning a 13-month jail sentence, in return for immunity from federal prosecution for any offenses committed between 2001 and 2007. If Acosta had prosecuted him on federal charges tied to his alleged sexual abuse of more than 40 girls, mostly aged 13 to 17, he faced up to life in prison. Acosta, who is President Trump's second nominee for labor secretary, is now facing scrutiny in a civil case in Florida over Epstein's light sentence, and Trump is on the witness list.
Trump is just one of the famous people who palled around with Epstein before his fall from grace, partying at his Palm Beach mansion and flying off on his private jet to his private Caribbean estate. Former President Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Jimmy Buffett, Michael Jackson, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair were among his other guests. (None, including Trump, has been accused of participating in Epstein's sexual misdeeds.) But Trump is on the witness list because, lawyers for Epstein's victims say, he might have useful information, as Epstein was apparently banned from Mar-a-Lago "because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club." Lawyers involved with several Epstein cases tell The Washington Post there's almost no chance that Trump will actually be required to testify.
Acosta's deal with Epstein stipulated that "this agreement will not be made part of any public record," though it was unsealed in 2015 as part of a civil lawsuit. In the current suit, lawyers for the women argue they had a right to know about the deal under the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act, charging that Acosta hid the agreement to avoid "the intense public criticism that would have resulted from allowing a politically connected billionaire" to get off easy.
In a 2011 open letter to the media, Acosta noted that "Epstein, a billionaire, served time in jail and is now a registered sex offender," and said he had declined to press charges after a "a year-long assault on the prosecution and the prosecutors" by "an army of legal superstars" representing Epstein, including Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr, and several prominent defense attorneys. Dershowitz told The Washington Post that Acosta had tried his best to indict, but "we outlawyered him." Peter Weber
Rex Tillerson says he 'didn't want' to be secretary of state: 'My wife told me I'm supposed to do this'
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed in a recent interview with Independent Journal Review that his wife was more interested in him becoming secretary of state than he was. "I didn't want this job. I didn't seek this job," the former ExxonMobil CEO said. "My wife told me I'm supposed to do this."
Tillerson said he'd never met President Trump before he was called in for a conversation during the transition:
As president-elect, Trump wanted to have a conversation with Tillerson "about the world" given what he gleaned from the complex global issues he dealt with as CEO of Exxon Mobil.
"When he asked me at the end of that conversation to be secretary of state, I was stunned."
When Tillerson got home and told his wife, Renda St. Clair, she shook her finger in his face and said, "I told you God's not through with you."
With a half-worn smile, he said, "I was supposed to retire in March, this month. I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids." [Independent Journal Review]
Tillerson indicated he's since come around to the idea. "My wife convinced me. She was right," Tillerson said. "I'm supposed to do this."
Head over to Independent Journal Review for more on the reluctant secretary of state. Becca Stanek