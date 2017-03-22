Trump communications may have been picked up in legal, 'normal foreign surveillance,' House Intelligence chair says
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that it's "possible" President Trump and his transition team's communications were picked up through "incidental collection" by intelligence officials doing "normal foreign surveillance." Nunes said the surveillance was legal and does not seem to be connected to the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. This surveillance is also unrelated to Trump's allegations former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.
Nunes said he learned of the possibility from "sources," and he said he was "alarmed" when he found out. However, Nunes noted it's not yet clear whether the surveillance — which apparently happened in November, December, and January — was "beyond routine foreign surveillance," The Washington Examiner reported.
Nunes said he plans to go to the White House later Wednesday to brief the Trump administration. Becca Stanek
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn apparently never got around to signing his mandatory ethics pledge during his 23 days on the job. The pledge was a part of President Trump's executive order signed Jan. 28 that prohibits political appointees from "lobbying the government in any way for five years after serving in his administration," ABC News reported. The order was intended to help uphold Trump's promise to "drain the swamp."
Flynn, who resigned in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about a discussion with a Russian ambassador, "didn't have the opportunity to sign it," Flynn spokesman Price Floyd said. Floyd said Flynn planned to "abide by the pledge" anyway, noting Flynn has not done any lobbying work since he left the post on Feb. 13.
However, Flynn has registered as a foreign agent since his ousting because of his company's lobbying work for a firm linked to the Turkish government. The work was apparently being done while Flynn was serving as a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign.
On Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee requested all documents related to Flynn's contact with and payment from "Russian, Turkish, or other foreign sources, including but not limited to payments he received from the Kremlin-backed media outlet known as RT." Becca Stanek
At the ripe old age of 37, Chelsea Clinton will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. Variety magazine announced Tuesday that it's selected the former first daughter to receive the honor at its "Women in Power" luncheon on April 18.
Clinton, mother of two and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, was selected because of "her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits," Variety said.
Other recipients include CBS This Morning's Gayle King; media executive Shari Redstone; and actresses Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, and Blake Lively, who is 29 years old. Becca Stanek
As confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch entered their third day Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) continued his consistent pleas against politicizing the judiciary process. Graham began by noting Gorsuch's stated dislike for "anyone" criticizing the integrity of a federal judge — Gorsuch has called such comments, similar to ones made recently by President Trump, "disheartening and demoralizing" — and said he agreed with Gorsuch that such speech is "out of bounds."
Then, Graham turned his sights from Trump to his Democratic counterparts on Capitol Hill. He read statements from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that were critical of Gorsuch, and noted the apparent hypocrisy:
#Gorsuch Graham quotes Pelosi attack on nomination, likens to DJT tweets. Calls Pelosi statement 'political garbage'
— Kenneth Jost (@jostonjustice) March 22, 2017
Graham now going on a tangent from Trump's judge comments, wonders why Dems criticize him then "slander" Gorsuch.
— Matt Ford (@fordm) March 22, 2017
Graham criticized the apparent "double standard" by Democrats between nominees chosen by a Democratic president versus a Republican president, pointing out that he voted for former President Barack Obama's two nominees, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, because they were qualified, not because they would advance his preferred agenda. "What more can you ask for?" Graham asked his Democratic peers:
"What more can you ask for? What are you looking for?" @LindseyGrahamSC says of Democrats during #GorsuchHearing. pic.twitter.com/Y4WLfG7KMo
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 22, 2017
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), whose questioning followed Graham's, was quick to note Obama actually nominated three judges to the Supreme Court — Sotomayor, Kagan, and Judge Merrick Garland — and that Graham did not in fact vote for all of Obama's nominees, as Senate Republicans refused to give Garland a hearing. Gorsuch is nominated for the same seat Garland was tapped to fill by Obama. Kimberly Alters
A car reportedly struck pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge at 'roughly the same time' shots were fired outside U.K. Parliament
A car reportedly struck and injured pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, amid reports of shots fired outside of the U.K. Parliament. It was not immediately clear how many were injured. Reuters photographers showed "two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily."
BBC reported at "roughly the same time" an assailant, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot by police and a police officer was reportedly stabbed. Officials have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.
Police have closed off roads to Parliament Square as both the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster went into lockdown. London Metropolitan Police said in a statement the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident" until information suggests otherwise. Becca Stanek
Update 11:31 a.m. ET: House of Commons Leader David Lidington has given a statement to MPs confirming there has been "a serious incident within the estate."
Here is David Lidington’s statement to MPs about the attack in Westminster https://t.co/zW4ohe0rU9 pic.twitter.com/wx1o9kr55x
— The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2017
The United States team will play in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for its first time ever, after vanquishing the Japanese team 2-1 in Tuesday night's semifinal game at Dodger Stadium. The Americans had previously only been as far as the semifinals in the World Baseball Classic, which they accomplished for the only time in 2009.
Two defensive mistakes by the Japanese allowed the Americans to score their two runs Tuesday: In the fourth inning, an error by Japan's second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi paved the way for Christian Yelich of the Miami Marlins to reach home plate, while a bobble by Japan's third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda in the eighth inning gave the San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford the chance to score. Kikuchi scored Japan's sole run in the sixth inning off a home run.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Americans in Wednesday night's finals, facing off against the New York Mets' Seth Lugo for Puerto Rico. The game begins at 9 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium, and will be broadcast on MLB Network in the U.S. Kimberly Alters
This former GOP chair claimed Democrats were always the ones charged with voter fraud. He just got charged himself.
Former Colorado Republican Party chairman Steven Curtis claimed ahead of the 2016 elections that "virtually every case of voter fraud" he could remember "was committed by Democrats." Now, his words are coming back to haunt him.
Court records have revealed that Curtis was charged on Feb. 1 with "forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor," Denver's ABC7 reported. Curtis, who chaired Colorado's Republican Party from 1997 to 1999, allegedly forged his wife's signature on her mail-in ballot, which he'd allegedly filled out.
If convicted, Curtis could face up to 3 years in jail for the forgery charge and up to 18 months for the misdemeanor charge. ABC7 reported Colorado's secretary of state's office said Curtis' case is the "only voter fraud case that has ended in charges stemming from last year's election." Becca Stanek