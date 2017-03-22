Trump communications may have been picked up in legal, 'normal foreign surveillance,' House Intelligence chair says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that it's "possible" President Trump and his transition team's communications were picked up through "incidental collection" by intelligence officials doing "normal foreign surveillance." Nunes said the surveillance was legal and does not seem to be connected to the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. This surveillance is also unrelated to Trump's allegations former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.

Nunes said he learned of the possibility from "sources," and he said he was "alarmed" when he found out. However, Nunes noted it's not yet clear whether the surveillance — which apparently happened in November, December, and January — was "beyond routine foreign surveillance," The Washington Examiner reported.

Nunes said he plans to go to the White House later Wednesday to brief the Trump administration. Becca Stanek