Democrats have landed on a new excuse to obstruct Neil Gorsuch

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee for a third day of confirmation hearings Wednesday. While he's been praised by Republicans for his strong conservative record and boasts a sterling academic pedigree, Democrats have pointed to the federal appellate judge's rulings on workers' rights and women's issues as points of concern. Some Democrats have also cited the unfair treatment of Judge Merrick Garland's nomination to the same seat by former President Barack Obama as reason to obstruct Gorsuch's nomination.
The Garland argument holds little weight at this point, as Obama has left office and President Trump has nominated Gorsuch to the seat, as is his constitutional right. But if Democrats cannot use the Garland argument or Gorsuch's own judicial record to delay the confirmation, it seems they have developed a third tactic: delegitimizing President Trump's right to nominate Gorsuch in the first place.
In light of FBI Director James Comey's disclosure Monday that the bureau is actively investigating whether the Trump campaign has any untoward ties with Russia, both Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have indicated they believe Gorsuch's nomination is illegitimate because of the ongoing probe:
Schumer: It is unseemly to be moving forward on #SCOTUS nominee with cloud of FBI investigation hanging over @POTUS
RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/ib4DETV3Ma
— Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 21, 2017
Looks like Elizabeth Warren wants to postpone Gorsuch's nomination while the Trump campaign is under FBI investigation pic.twitter.com/airpuB3Cmu
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 21, 2017
Gorsuch enjoys unified support from Republicans, while no Democrats have yet said they would support him. His final day of Senate hearings is Thursday. Kimberly Alters
Apparently Republicans haven't concocted a health-care back-up plan. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted Wednesday that the American Health Care Act — which is dangerously close to not having enough votes to pass the House in a scheduled floor vote Thursday — is the GOP's one and only bet for repealing and replacing ObamaCare. "There is no plan B," Spicer said at Wednesday's press briefing. "There's a plan A and plan A. We're going to get this done."
Republicans can only afford to lose 22 GOP votes and still get the health-care bill through the House, and at this point 25 members of the House Freedom Caucus have said they will oppose the bill. But when asked if Republicans were "100 percent confident" the bill was going to get through, Spicer insisted the GOP was "going to get it done." "That's it," he said. "Plain and simple."
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
Spicer on healthcare bill that appears to be in trouble: "There's plan A and plan A. We're gonna get this done." pic.twitter.com/6kFKrjvzLc
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 22, 2017
Just a day ahead of the House's scheduled vote on the GOP health-care bill, conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks announced its opposition to Republicans' ObamaCare replacement plan. In a letter, FreedomWorks urged Republican lawmakers to vote 'no' on the American Health Care Act, arguing it "does not go far enough to permanently dismantle the ObamaCare framework."
"There are parts of the American Health Care Act that bring about positive reforms, including the expansion of health savings accounts (HSAs), the repeal of most of ObamaCare's taxes, and Medicaid reforms," the letter said. "Unfortunately, even with recently submitted changes, the American Health Care Act has too many ObamaCare-like flaws." The letter warned Republicans that Americans will judge the bill based solely on whether health-insurance premiums decline; if premiums don't go down because the AHCA "leaves in place parts of ObamaCare that have caused premiums to rise, Republicans will pay a price."
FreedomWorks is just the latest conservative group to come out against the GOP health-care bill. Earlier this week, both Heritage Action and Club for Growth warned Republican lawmakers the AHCA does not go far enough to undo ObamaCare.
At least 25 members of the House Freedom Caucus plan to oppose the bill, raising the question of whether the Republican Party can eke out enough votes to get the bill passed. Becca Stanek
Trump communications may have been picked up in legal, 'normal foreign surveillance,' House Intelligence Committee chair says
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that it's "possible" President Trump and his transition team's communications were picked up through "incidental collection" by intelligence officials doing "normal foreign surveillance." Nunes said the surveillance was legal and does not seem to be connected to the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. This surveillance is also unrelated to Trump's allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower.
Nunes said he learned of the possibility from "sources," and he said he was "alarmed" when he found out. However, Nunes noted it's not yet clear whether the surveillance — which apparently happened in November, December, and January — was "beyond routine foreign surveillance," The Washington Examiner reported.
Nunes said he plans to go to the White House later Wednesday to brief President Trump on the matter. Becca Stanek
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn apparently never got around to signing his mandatory ethics pledge during his 23 days on the job. The pledge was a part of President Trump's executive order signed Jan. 28 that prohibits political appointees from "lobbying the government in any way for five years after serving in his administration," ABC News reported. The order was intended to help uphold Trump's promise to "drain the swamp."
Flynn, who resigned in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about a discussion with a Russian ambassador, "didn't have the opportunity to sign it," Flynn spokesman Price Floyd said. Floyd said Flynn planned to "abide by the pledge" anyway, noting Flynn has not done any lobbying work since he left the post on Feb. 13.
However, Flynn has registered as a foreign agent since his ousting because of his company's lobbying work for a firm linked to the Turkish government. The work was apparently being done while Flynn was serving as a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign.
On Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee requested all documents related to Flynn's contact with and payment from "Russian, Turkish, or other foreign sources, including but not limited to payments he received from the Kremlin-backed media outlet known as RT." Becca Stanek
At the ripe old age of 37, Chelsea Clinton will be honored with a lifetime achievement award. Variety magazine announced Tuesday that it's selected the former first daughter to receive the honor at its "Women in Power" luncheon on April 18.
Clinton, mother of two and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, was selected because of "her work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which empowers kids to develop lifelong healthy habits," Variety said.
Other recipients include CBS This Morning's Gayle King; media executive Shari Redstone; and actresses Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, and Blake Lively, who is 29 years old. Becca Stanek
As confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch entered their third day Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) continued his consistent pleas against politicizing the judiciary process. Graham began by noting Gorsuch's stated dislike for "anyone" criticizing the integrity of a federal judge — Gorsuch has called such comments, similar to ones made recently by President Trump, "disheartening and demoralizing" — and said he agreed with Gorsuch that such speech is "out of bounds."
Then, Graham turned his sights from Trump to his Democratic counterparts on Capitol Hill. He read statements from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that were critical of Gorsuch, and noted the apparent hypocrisy:
#Gorsuch Graham quotes Pelosi attack on nomination, likens to DJT tweets. Calls Pelosi statement 'political garbage'
— Kenneth Jost (@jostonjustice) March 22, 2017
Graham now going on a tangent from Trump's judge comments, wonders why Dems criticize him then "slander" Gorsuch.
— Matt Ford (@fordm) March 22, 2017
Graham criticized the apparent "double standard" by Democrats between nominees chosen by a Democratic president versus a Republican president, pointing out that he voted for former President Barack Obama's two nominees, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, because they were qualified, not because they would advance his preferred agenda. "What more can you ask for?" Graham asked his Democratic peers:
"What more can you ask for? What are you looking for?" @LindseyGrahamSC says of Democrats during #GorsuchHearing. pic.twitter.com/Y4WLfG7KMo
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 22, 2017
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), whose questioning followed Graham's, was quick to note Obama actually nominated three judges to the Supreme Court — Sotomayor, Kagan, and Judge Merrick Garland — and that Graham did not in fact vote for all of Obama's nominees, as Senate Republicans refused to give Garland a hearing. Gorsuch is nominated for the same seat Garland was tapped to fill by Obama. Kimberly Alters
A car reportedly struck pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge at 'roughly the same time' shots were fired outside U.K. Parliament
A car reportedly struck and injured pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, amid reports of shots fired outside of the U.K. Parliament. It was not immediately clear how many were injured. Reuters photographers showed "two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily."
BBC reported at "roughly the same time" an assailant, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot by police and a police officer was reportedly stabbed. Officials have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related.
Police have closed off roads to Parliament Square as both the Houses of Parliament and the Palace of Westminster went into lockdown. London Metropolitan Police said in a statement the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident" until information suggests otherwise. Becca Stanek