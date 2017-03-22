Schiff: Nunes needs to decide if he's the chairman of an investigation or a White House surrogate

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Wednesday it is "deeply troubling" that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, briefed President Trump about his transition team's communications that may have been picked up during "normal foreign surveillance" before sharing the information with the committee.

"The chairman will need to decide whether he is the chairman of an independent investigation into conduct, which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians, or he is going to act as a surrogate of the White House," Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said at a news conference. "Because he cannot to both." Nunes was a member of the transition team, and said the information he saw came from an unidentified source. He did not reveal whose communications were intercepted or what they said.

Because Nunes kept the reports from the committee, it's "impossible" to evaluate the communications, Schiff said. It also makes it clearer than ever that there needs to be an independent commission into Russia's alleged meddling before the presidential election, he added. FBI Director James Comey has confirmed there is an investigation into Russia and the election, and there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower before the election. Catherine Garcia