Top Democrat on House intelligence panel says there's 'more than circumstantial evidence' linking Trump campaign to Russia
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) added a new wrinkle Wednesday to the multiple lines of investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election and whether members of President Trump's team were involved. After being briefed by Nunes, Trump said he felt "somewhat" vindicated by the congressman's unsubstantiated assertion that he'd seen "intelligence reports that clearly show that the president-elect and his team were, I guess, at least monitored," legally and apparently incidentally, between the election and inauguration.
The top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), said it's "deeply troubling" that Nunes shared his information with Trump, a subject of the investigation, rather than the committee doing the investigation. But on MSNBC Wednesday evening, Schiff told Chuck Todd that he's already seen "more than circumstantial evidence" of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. "I can tell you that the case is more than that," he said. "I don't want to go into specifics, but I will say that there is evidence that is not circumstantial and is very much worthy of investigation, so that is what we ought to do."
On Monday, FBI Director James Comey said publicly for the first time that the FBI is investigating possible Trump campaign participation in Russian attempts to sway the election away from Hillary Clinton and toward Trump. There has so far been no evidence made public to tie Trump associates to Russia's hacking of Democratic and Clinton campaign officials and the dissemination of that material. Peter Weber
The GOP health-care bill might incentivize insurers to cover 'aromatherapy but not chemotherapy'
The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover a number of baseline "essential benefits," including hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, and mental health treatments. But on the brink of the health care vote in the House, a group of Republicans are aiming to repeal ObamaCare's minimum requirements. As the argument goes, Americans shouldn't have to pay for benefits they aren't using; a 60-year-old-man, for example, shouldn't have to pay for maternity care.
But as The New York Times reports, the lack of a baseline could lead to fraud and a looser interpretation of what "insurance" means. At a certain point, policies could even cover "aromatherapy and not chemotherapy."
The Republicans' plan proposes that Americans who are buying their own insurance receive money from the government. But "if the essential health benefits go away, insurance companies would be allowed to sell health plans that don't cover, say, hospital care. Federal money would help buy these plans," The New York Times writes. Here's more:
Mark Pauly, a professor of health care management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, who tends to favor market solutions in health care, said that while the Obamacare rules are “paternalistic,” it would be problematic to offer subsidies without standards. “If they're going to offer a tax credit for people who are buying insurance, well, what is insurance?” he said, noting that you might end up with the government paying for plans that covered aromatherapy but not hospital care. “You have to specify what's included.
A proliferation of $1,995 plans that covered mostly aromatherapy could end up costing the federal government a lot more money than the current GOP plan, since far more people would take advantage of tax credits to buy cheap products, even if they weren't very valuable. [The New York Times]
Read more about the potential consequences of losing essential benefits at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
President Trump defended a number of his baseless claims in a head-turning interview with Time magazine published Thursday morning. When pushed by reporter Michael Scherer about sharing conspiracies that he couldn't verify as true, Trump became defensive: "I know you are going to write a bad article because you always do," he said.
After touting his ability to have predicted Brexit and reiterating his false claim that three million people voted illegally in the election, Trump explained, "I inherited a mess in so many ways," but added, "Hey look, in the meantime, I guess, I can't be doing so badly, because I'm president, and you're not. You know."
Read the full transcript at Time, and 10 of Trump's boasts about his ability to predict the future here. Jeva Lange
President Trump is the best predictor. The greatest. And in a new interview with Time magazine, foresight is Trump's favorite talking point. When pushed by reporter Michael Scherer on his ability to tell the truth, Trump repeatedly returned to his knack for getting things "right." Here are 10 times Trump bragged about his clairvoyance. Jeva Lange
1. "I predicted a lot of things, Michael. Some things that came to you a little bit later. But, you know, we just rolled out a list. Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems. Huma [Abedin] and Anthony [Weiner], you know, what I tweeted about that whole deal, and then it turned out he had it, all of Hillary's email on his thing. NATO, obsolete, because it doesn't cover terrorism. They fixed that, and I said that the allies must pay. Nobody knew that they weren't paying. I did. I figured it. Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before. Brussels, I said, Brussels is not Brussels. I mean many other things, the election's rigged against Bernie Sanders. We have a lot of things." [Time]
2. "The other one, election, I said we are going to win, we won. And many other things." [Time]
3. "Look. I predicted a lot of things that took a little of bit of time." [Time]
4. "I'm a very instinctual person, but my instinct turns out to be right." [Time]
5. "I said no I think I am going to win, and people smiled, George Stephanopoulos laughed, you remember. He thought it was very cute, and very funny. Other people smiled. And some people, the smart people or the people that know me didn't laugh at all." [Time]
6. "I predicted Brexit." [Time]
7. "Brexit, I predicted Brexit, you remember that, the day before the event. I said, no Brexit is going to happen, and everybody laughed, and Brexit happened. Many many things. They turn out to be right." [Time]
8. "Brexit. Wait a minute. I predicted Brexit." [Time]
9. "I got attacked on Brexit, when I was saying, I said long before the day before, I said the day before the opening, but I was saying Brexit was going to pass, and everybody was laughing, and I turned out to be right on that." [Time]
10. "And then people said you know Trump was right. What am I going to tell you? I tend to be right." [Time]
Republicans say they still plan to put the American Health Care Act up for a vote on Thursday, even as the White House and House Republican leaders worked through the night to whip up enough votes to ensure passage. "There is no Plan B," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. "There's Plan A and Plan A. We're going to get this done."
Late Wednesday, the White House and the conservative House Freedom Caucus reportedly reached a deal to strike ObamaCare's requirement that insurance plans cover 10 "essential health benefits" — including hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, mental health, emergency services — and the Freedom Caucus will press their other demands in a meeting with President Trump on Thursday morning. They want to scrap at least some of ObamaCare's Title One provisions, which include prohibitions against denying coverage due to pre-existing conditions and annual or lifetime coverage limits. Even with the changes, many members of the caucus would not commit to voting yes on the bill.
After news of the Freedom Caucus deal spread, House GOP moderates met with House Speaker Paul Ryan and his leadership team and balked at the changes. The House moderates say they are concerned that the AHCA will cause people to lose health insurance and raise costs for the poor and elderly, and the fact that Freedom Caucus members wouldn't sign on even with the hard-to-swallow changes made them even worse. "Everybody's frustrated," one lawmaker in the meeting told Politico. "Some moved; some stayed the same.... Nobody goes closer to the bill on that one."
The changes demanded by House Freedom Caucus members aren't opposed by most Republicans, but they would make passage in the Senate, already facing long odds, even more difficult, as they could render the bill ineligible for the filibuster-proof "reconciliation" process. Mike DeBonis explains the situation at The Washington Post: "The White House and GOP congressional leaders have told the Freedom Caucus that meeting their demands would essentially kill the American Health Care Act before it is born, but the Freedom Caucus, egged on by several conservative Republican senators, refuses to believe that is the case." House Republicans can't lose more than 22 votes. Peter Weber
U.S. Treasury Department agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's work in Eastern Europe have received information this year about Manafort's offshore financial transactions in Cyprus, The Associated Press reported early Thursday, citing "a person familiar with the case." Cypriot investigators reportedly turned over the documents to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Cyprus attorney general was aware of the U.S. request. Manafort declined to comment to the AP and a Treasury spokesman said he could not confirm or deny potential investigations.
The time period covered under the requested documents isn't clear, AP says, though federal prosecutors have been interested in Manafort's actions in relation to stolen Ukrainian assets since one of his clients, pro-Moscow former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted in 2014. (No U.S. charges have been filed in that case.) AP — which reported on Wednesday that Manafort signed a $10 million annual contract in 2006 with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin — says U.S. investigators are expected to examine millions of dollars in wire transfers to Cyprus. Manafort is known to use Cyprus to route money, AP says, including from Deripaska, as detailed in a 2014 lawsuit. Those secretive transfers are not in themselves illegal.
On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump was unaware of Manafort's work for Deripaska. Democrats said the Trump-Russian connections keep piling up. AP's reporting "undermines the groundless assertions that the administration has been making that there are no ties between President Trump and Russia. This is not a drip, drip, drip," said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee. "This is now dam-breaking with water flushing out with all kinds of entanglements." You can read more at AP. Peter Weber
British police arrest 7 after London attack, say assailant likely acted alone, 'inspired by international terrorism'
On Thursday morning, Britain's Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley said that seven people have been arrested in overnight raids in London and Birmingham in connection with Wednesday's deadly attack outside Parliament and on Westminster Bridge.
"It is still our belief — which continues to be borne out by our investigation — that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism," he said. "At this stage we have no specific information about further threats to the public." At least four people, including the attacker, were killed when the unidentified man ran down civilians on the bridge in an SUV, scaled the fence around Parliament, and fatally stabbed a police officer, before being shot. Rowley said 29 people were hospitalized and seven remain in critical condition. Peter Weber
"For weeks now, Republicans have been pushing their ObamaCare replacement plan, but the bill has a pre-existing condition," Stephen Colbert said Wednesday on The Late Show: "Everybody hates it." Having trouble selling TrumpCare to Republican lawmakers, much less Democrats or the public, GOP leaders are "rebranding, they're introducing the 'three-bucket strategy,'" Colbert said. "So no health care, but with all those buckets, think of how much you'll save on urns."
"Maybe it's not literal buckets," Colbert said. "You know, since so many people are losing health care they're just saying, 'Quick, do the first three things on your bucket list.'" The "failing" health-care bill isn't Trump's only problem, he added, noting that to soothe Trump's anger after a federal judge halted his second travel ban order, aides played him a news report suggesting it won't survive Supreme Court review. They treat the president like a 5-year-old, Colbert said, "but if positive coverage helps calm down the big angry man with the launch codes, I say do it." He played a clip form his delightful "Real News Tonight" team.
"But you know, I talk too much about Donald Trump," Colbert said. "I talk about him every night, it makes me miss out on some other aspects of my life. There's so many other things to talk about." He spent the rest of the monologue joking about the "Fat Leonard military sex scandal" — which suggest that, once again, Colbert taped this show last week. Watch below. Peter Weber