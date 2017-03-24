Tired of cleaning your cat's litter box? This robot will do it for you.

Maybe you've tried to stay strong, but "there's nothing shameful" in admitting you wish you had a robot to clean out your cat's litter box, says Catological.com. The Litter Robot III Open Air ($449) is easily the most praised of today's self-cleaning options. As sci-fi in its looks as in its concept, the Litter Robot waits until your cat has exited, then rotates its spherical chamber so that clumps are screened out and fall into the closed drawer below. An "extremely durable" machine, it "does wonders for reducing waste odor," and it even has a night-light to aid older cats with vision problems.
Eric Trump plans to share 'quarterly' updates on family business profitability with President Trump
President Donald Trump may have handed control of his business empire over to his sons, but he'll apparently still be getting regular updates on his family business' profitability. In an interview with Forbes published Friday, Eric Trump said he was "deadly serious" about maintaining a clear separation between business and government to avoid any conflicts of interest — only to admit minutes later that he will be keeping his father in the loop on business matters. "Yeah, on the bottom line, profitability reports, and stuff like that, but you know, that's about it," Eric said, noting the updates would likely be "quarterly."
President Trump previously indicated he would not talk to his sons about the business at all, but Eric was singing a different tune in his interview with Forbes. "My father and I are very close," Eric said. "I talk to him a lot. We're pretty inseparable."
For ethics experts already skeptical of President Trump's plans to pass his business off to his kids instead of a blind trust, Eric's comments further call into question just how separate the president will actually remain from his business empire. "He is breaking down one of the few barriers he claimed to be establishing between him and his businesses, and those barriers themselves were weak to begin with," said Larry Noble, general counsel of Campaign Legal Center and former chief ethics officer at the Federal Election Commission. "But if he is now going to get reports from his son about the businesses, then he really isn't separate in any real way." Becca Stanek
Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's one-time deputy chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, skewered House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday for only having "demonstrated talent for two things: slickly rebranding GOP policies that help the rich and hurt working people [and] integrating himself with powerful and influential people."
Jentleson, who now works as a senior strategic adviser for the progressive public policy group, the Center for American Progress, went on:
Because [integrating himself with powerful and influential people] includes the press, [Ryan's] credentials for speaker were widely accepted as a given. Few asked whether he really had the skills. That's a generalization — in private, many reporters questioned whether Ryan was up to the job. But there was little public questioning. In the hierarchy of skills for a successful Hill leader, public salesman ranks relatively low. For Ryan, it was a main selling point. Many of the stories about why Ryan would be a good speaker cited the fact that he would go on TV a lot. That should have been a red flag. A leader's most valuable resource is time, and TV is time-consuming. It's less time spent listening to members, organizing, planning [...] Ryan's appeal for a VERY HARD job was always based on fluff and glitz, not a record of leadership or accomplishment or requisite skills. [Twitter]
Ryan is reportedly the focus of the White House's frustration over the GOP health-care bill failing to get the support of moderate Republicans as well as the conservative House Freedom Caucus members. While the White House still expects to force a do-or-die vote Friday afternoon, many keeping track of "no" votes have found the Republicans do not have sufficient support just yet, although there is still time for that to change.
As for Jentleson: He's kicking back to watch what happens. Jeva Lange
A group of fourth-graders was told to "go back to Mexico" after winning a robotics competition in Indianapolis. It was the Pleasant Run Elementary School team's first time competing at the science fair; the low-income school had just been given a grant to develop a robotics program for the first time a few months ago, USA Today reports. After the team was awarded first place, they were reportedly showered with racist slurs by rivals and parents. The team consists of three Latino and two black students.
"I'm not surprised," said the team's 10-year-old captain, Elijah Goodwin, " because I'm used to this type of behavior."
With conservative support for the GOP health-care bill dwindling in the short hours before the legislation is scheduled to go to a vote, the White House is reportedly keeping tabs on who is friend and foe. Multiple Trump administration officials told The Daily Beast that chief strategist Stephen Bannon has told Trump to keep a "s--- list" of the Republicans who act disloyal to the White House.
"[Bannon] has told the president to keep a s--- list on this," one official said. "He wants a running tally of [the Republicans] who want to sink this … Not sure if I'd call it an 'enemies list,' per se, but I wouldn't want to be on it."
Another aide called it a "hit list" and two others noted Trump and Bannon's "you're either with us or against us" worldview.
The health-care bill has most notably lost the support of two dozen or so Freedom Caucus members, who claim the Paul Ryan-backed bill does not go far enough in its repeal of ObamaCare. The Freedom Caucus is not exactly quaking from Trump's threats, though. When asked by The Daily Beast about being on Trump and Bannon's "hit list," one member simply said: "Meh." Jeva Lange
Republicans' health-care meltdown prompted a moment of unbridled honesty from GOP Rep. Chris Collins (N.Y.). On Friday, as the GOP tried yet again to prepare for its vote on the GOP-backed health-care bill, Collins suggested that maybe his party just wasn't yet ready for the task of running the government. "Our conference hasn't figured out yet how to be the governing party," Collins said, per Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur.
On the heels of President Trump's ultimatum to Republicans late Thursday to either pass the American Health Care Act on Friday or be stuck with ObamaCare, Collins said tensions are at an all-time high. "I've never seen this before," Collins said. "People are just refusing to talk to each other. They're storming past each other."
When asked what the chances of a straight ObamaCare repeal would be if the AHCA does not pass today, Collins left little room for hope. "Oh, that would get about 50 votes," he said.
Republicans need to get 215 votes to pass their health-care bill Friday. Becca Stanek
These octogenarian Arizonans fell in love over insects. Now their bug collection is a bonanza for scientists.
Bug collectors Charles and Lois O'Brien announced this week that they're parting ways with their impressively massive insect collection, and donating it to Arizona State University for research. The octogenarian couple's collection — which takes up two rooms in their Tucson, Arizona, home — is worth an estimated $10 million and could provide invaluable insight to scientists studying "natural controls on the environment" and insect family trees, The Guardian reported. Out of the collection's more than a million insects, researchers believe as many of 1,000 of the insects could be "new to science."
So how did one couple get so many bugs? After meeting in the late 1950s at the University of Arizona and falling in love, the O'Briens went on to lead what Lois described as "sort of an Indiana Jones life" — at least for Charles. "It's been a wonderful life for me," she said. They both studied the "relations between insects, plants, and humans," before embarking on a life's work that took them to 70 nations across seven continents, The Guardian reported.
The couple would "rent a car and go out into the bush or jungle or desert, wherever, to collect" insects, Charles said. "Hit and run, is what we call it. We drive down the highway from some town and see a place that looks like it might be worth stopping, and we stop," Charles said. "If it's good we spend several hours collecting there."
While Lois was partial to planthoppers and Charles was "very happy with the weevils," the couple seems to have a soft spot for insects of all shapes and sizes. "We were brought together by insects," Charles said.
They still work on their collection 10 hours a day. "They're such wonderful creatures," Lois said. "Wouldn't you like to fly? Wouldn't you like to swim underwater for three days? Not to mention stinging. I have a neighbor I would like to sting."
Read the entire delightful story at The Guardian — and watch The Guardian's interview with the couple below. Becca Stanek
A Republican congressman accidentally leaked classified information while railing against leaks
A New Yorker report has found that shortly after railing about leaks Monday, House Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) stumbled into discussing classified information in a public setting himself. During the committee's hearing concerning Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Nunes emphasized his concern about White House leaks: "Who has leaked classified information?" he demanded. "We aim to determine who has leaked or facilitated leaks of classified information so that these individuals can be brought to justice."
Later, in that same public hearing, Nunes asked FBI Director James Comey, "Do Russians historically prefer Republicans to win over Democrats?" Comey quickly shut Nunes down: "I'm not going to discuss in an unclassified forum," he said. Nunes had accidentally veered too far into publicly discussing classified information.
Then New York Rep. Peter King (R) followed up:
"I would just say on that because again, we're not going into the classified sections, that indicating that historically Russians have supported Republicans, and I know that language is there, to me puts somewhat of a cloud over the entire report," King said.
I didn't notice it at the time, though I was in the room, and the C-SPAN video of the hearing doesn't capture it, but Democrats told me there was, at this point, minor commotion on the dais. King had just revealed that the classified version of the report had concluded "that historically Russians have supported Republicans." [The New Yorker]
King later told The New Yorker: "I have to watch myself. I think it was in the public report that came out, the unclassified report, that there was a finding in there that historically — so don't quote me on this, okay? Because I'm not sure if this was the classified or the unclassified, but there was a conclusion that historically the Russians have favored Republicans." The conclusion was not reached in the public report, The New Yorker notes — and King's slip of the tongue could spark a serious debate, as it could indicate whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted President Trump in particular elected, or simply favored Trump's party.
Read the full report — and why the opposite conclusion might in fact be true — at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange