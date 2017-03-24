Trump's budget director advises voters to direct their ire to state politicians if they don't like the GOP health bill

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney's best advice for people whose home state may no longer require maternity benefits, thanks to Republicans' health-care proposal? Figure it out. "Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?" Mulvaney said Friday on CBS This Morning.

Mulvaney defended the American Health Care Act's new provision that repeals the Essential Health Benefits requirement, which Talking Points Memo explained demands insurers "cover a list of 10 essential benefits, including maternity care." "If you live in a state that wants to mandate maternity coverage for everybody, including 60-year-old women, that's fine," Mulvaney said. He noted some states already require the coverage of select essential benefits.

"But what if you live in a state that doesn't do that?" CBS This Morning co-host Alex Wagner asked. "Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in," Mulvaney said.

"So you should move?" Wagner said. "No, they can try to change their own state legislatures and their state laws," Mulvaney said.