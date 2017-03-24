Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raves about President Trump's 'perfect genes'

Donald Trump made his superior health a focal point of his presidential campaign, going as far as to reveal his medical records on a Dr. Oz TV special, where he was ruled to be in ship-shape, if slightly overweight. And Trump — who loves fast food and considers giving a speech to be sufficient exercise — was even praised as being "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" by his own physician.

Randomly, Friday brought even more praise of President Trump's glorious wellness. In a morning discussion with Axios' Mike Allen, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin effused that Trump has "got perfect genes."

Mnuchin added that Trump has stopped eating KFC and McDonald's. "He has incredible energy and he's unbelievably healthy," Mnuchin shared. Jeva Lange