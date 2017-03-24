The White House is backing away from the endangered health bill like it's on fire

President Trump on Thursday issued an ultimatum to conservative House Republicans reluctant to support the American Health Care Act: Pass this bill Friday, or lose the chance to repeal ObamaCare. Meanwhile, reports leaked out claiming the dealmaker president regretted taking up arms for House Speaker Paul Ryan's bill in the first place, rather than pursuing tax reform as his first major legislative victory.
But after two days of hectic negotiations, last-minute concessions, a revised (and worse) score from the Congressional Budget Office, and a rescheduled vote, it seems the White House is already beginning to lay the burden of blame should the bill fail to pass the House in Trump's mandated Friday vote. And, surprise surprise, it's not landing at the doorway of the Oval Office:
WH set to offload loss on Ryan: SAO tells me “not Ryan’s finest hour." Asked if loss blame goes to Ryan, win credit to Trump, SAO says “Yes"
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 24, 2017
On top of the White House being willing to accept only select responsibility for the bill's fate, CNBC's John Harwood reports that a senior White House aide said that a decisive defeat of the bill in Friday's House vote would in fact be the best outcome for the president, "100 percent." Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, voluntarily offered to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee over ongoing questions about Trump's campaign staff's possible collusion with Russia. Manafort reportedly earned tens of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2009 secretly working for a billionaire Russian aluminum magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to promote Putin's interests and undermine anti-Kremlin opposition in former Soviet republics. A U.S. official told The Associated Press earlier this week that Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia."
Nunes: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intel Committee https://t.co/2DpmpqNSfb pic.twitter.com/y4suhteABq
— CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2017
In his press conference Friday, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes stressed that the committee was encouraging whistleblowers to come forward but that "we will not bring in American citizens in a neo-McCarthyism." FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers are being asked to come back in to be interviewed, ideally next Tuesday, before the committee can move forward with its investigation.
Nunes also reiterated that President Trump's claims that Trump Tower was wiretapped were unfounded. "There was no wiretapping of Trump Tower," he said. "That didn't happen." Jeva Lange
Tax prep companies like TurboTax and H&R Block have what you might call a vested interest in U.S. tax policy — and, specifically, in ensuring it stays complicated enough that their services remain necessary for millions of Americans.
In 2016, ProPublica reports, these two companies alone spent a combined $5 million on lobbying efforts, a portion of which opposed "return-free filing," in which the IRS would generate pre-completed income tax returns for many Americans who have a fairly simple tax filing process.
Return-free filing has been discussed but not realized in Washington for decades. "Comparing the distance between the present system and our proposal is like comparing the distance between a Model T and the space shuttle," then-President Ronald Reagan quipped in 1985. "And I should know — I've seen both."
Pre-populated returns could be available to about 60 million Americans, especially those who work at a single job that issues them a standard W2 form that they file along with the standard deduction. For contract workers who file 1099 forms or those with more complicated employment and deduction situations, manually filing taxes (and, for many, using tax prep services or software) would remain necessary even if return-free filing were implemented. Bonnie Kristian
Conservative commentator David Brooks had some harsh words for Republicans in his column Friday in The New York Times. Underneath a headline declaring the "Trump elite" to be like "the old elite, but worse," Brooks argued the GOP health-care bill is "not molded to the actual health-care needs of regular voters." "It was written by elites to serve the needs of elites," Brooks wrote. "Donald Trump vowed to drain the swamp, but this bill is pure swamp."
The bill, Brooks said, appears to have been written only because the new GOP leaders "needed something they could call ObamaCare repeal — anything that they could call ObamaCare repeal," and because President Trump "needed a win":
They were more concerned with bending, distorting, and folding the bill to meet the Byrd rule, an arbitrary congressional peculiarity of no real purpose to the outside world. They were more concerned with what this internal faction, or that internal faction, might want. The result was a pedantic hodgepodge that made no one happy. [David Brooks, via The New York Times]
While Republicans may feel caught between supporting party leaders and opposing a bill that's widely disliked and "bad for most voters, especially Republican voters," Brooks warned: "This bill takes the most vicious progressive stereotypes about conservatives and validates them."
Read Brooks' full column at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
President Trump's revised immigration executive order shut down the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program for 120 days, a step of caution he and others have argued is necessary because of the danger refugees could pose to the United States. Terrorists will slip in among those legitimately seeking safe haven from war and famine in their home country, the thinking goes, so the safe choice is to limit or abolish refugee admissions entirely.
But a Washington Post analysis of recent refugee history suggests otherwise. Looking at the Afghan refugee crisis of prior decades, the Post finds refugees who are not resettled to a permanent new home in a safe nation are often prime targets for terrorist recruitment:
The concentration of refugees in the poorest regions of countries in the Middle East echoes the plight of refugees from the conflict in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s, when over three million Afghan refugees fled to Pakistan after the 1979 Soviet invasion. ... These camps became the primary recruiting ground for some of the most radical and brutal mujahidin militias, particularly Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Hizb-i-Islami. The Taliban movement began among Afghan refugees studying in seminaries in northwest Pakistan. These refugee camps have remained a key recruitment ground for the Taliban and continue to destabilize Pakistan. [The Washington Post]
The parallels to the Syrian refugee crisis are not exact, but in Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon today, communities of Syrian refugees kept in camps or other temporary housing have seen violence and extremism increase as refugees are stuck in a state of limbo, unable to put down roots or find gainful employment to occupy their time. Bonnie Kristian
Joe Scarborough blasts Trump for botched health-care bill: 'It's a lot tougher than it looks on TV'
Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough laid into President Trump on Friday for how badly he has botched his first major legislative effort, health-care reform. The morning after House Republican leaders delayed a planned vote on their proposal to repeal and replace ObamaCare, an exasperated Scarborough argued Trump should have spotted these looming problems from the get-go. "This was obvious," Scarborough said. "This was such an obviously stupid play done by somebody or a group of people who didn't know how Washington worked."
Aside from deciding to lead with health care, Trump's first mistake was the decision to lead with House Speaker Paul Ryan's "version of health care," Scarborough contended. Scarborough argued Ryan's version is "completely opposite of what Donald Trump promised every day on the campaign trail."
If Trump weren't such a "neophyte," Scarborough said, he would've known not to listen to Congress. "His problem is getting momentum legislatively, passing tax reform, passing regulatory reform, getting the wind behind their backs, and letting Ryan fight with John McCain and others in the Senate," Scarborough said. Then, when Congress comes "together with a bill ... [Trump] comes in at the end and plays peacemaker."
"But it's a lot tougher than it looks on TV, isn't it?" Scarborough said. Trump has issued an ultimatum to Republicans, ordering them to pass the health-care bill Friday or deal with ObamaCare remaining in place. Watch Scarborough's rant below. Becca Stanek
Donald Trump made his superior health a focal point of his presidential campaign, going as far as to reveal his medical records on a Dr. Oz TV special, where he was ruled to be in ship-shape, if slightly overweight. And Trump — who loves fast food and considers giving a speech to be sufficient exercise — was even praised as being "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" by his own physician.
Randomly, Friday brought even more praise of President Trump's glorious wellness. In a morning discussion with Axios' Mike Allen, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin effused that Trump has "got perfect genes."
Mnuchin added that Trump has stopped eating KFC and McDonald's. "He has incredible energy and he's unbelievably healthy," Mnuchin shared. Jeva Lange
Trump's budget director advises voters to direct their ire to state politicians if they don't like the GOP health bill
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney's best advice for people whose home state may no longer require maternity benefits, thanks to Republicans' health-care proposal? Figure it out yourself. "Why do we look to the federal government to try and fix our local problems?" Mulvaney said Friday on CBS This Morning.
Mulvaney defended the American Health Care Act's new provision that repeals the essential health benefits requirement, which Talking Points Memo explained demands insurers "cover a list of 10 essential benefits, including maternity care." "If you live in a state that wants to mandate maternity coverage for everybody, including 60-year-old women, that's fine," Mulvaney said, noting some states already require the coverage of select essential benefits.
"But what if you live in a state that doesn't do that?" CBS This Morning co-host Alex Wagner asked. "Then you can figure out a way to change the state that you live in," Mulvaney said.
"So you should move?" Wagner asked. "No, they can try to change their own state legislatures and their state laws," Mulvaney replied. Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek