House pulls health-care bill after failing to get enough Republican votes

President Trump reportedly spoke to Paul Ryan around 3 p.m. ET on Friday and agreed the House speaker should pull the health-care bill, a leadership aide told Politico. The vote was originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon before being pushed back to Friday.
Many organizations counting "no" votes found as many as 34 Republicans said they would oppose the bill ahead of the planned vote; if the legislation lost more than 22 Republican votes, the proposal would not have passed the lower chamber. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had indicated in his early afternoon news conference that the vote was going to go ahead anyway, despite apparently not having enough support to pass, but refused to reveal the president's "strategy."
Trump had issued an ultimatum to House Republicans on Thursday night: Pass the American Health Care Act on Friday, or lose the opportunity to repeal ObamaCare once and for all. Despite two days of tense negotiations — mostly with the far-right House Freedom Caucus, members of which oppose the bill for retaining too much of ObamaCare — it appears Ryan failed to get enough votes. Jeva Lange
At a press conference Friday after GOP leadership canceled the vote on the American Health Care Act, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) admitted "doing big things is hard." "Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with growing pains," Ryan said. "Well, we're feeling those pains today."
Though Ryan conceded the House Freedom Caucus contributed to the GOP being short on votes, he laid the blame on the Republican Party as a whole. He noted the party will "need time to reflect" and consider what could've been done better.
Ryan said Republicans "came really close" but ultimately "came up short," explaining why he advised President Trump earlier Friday that "the best thing to do" would be to pull the bill. "ObamaCare is the law of the land," Ryan said. "It's going to remain the law of the land until it's replaced."
After a seven-year battle to repeal and replace ObamaCare, Ryan confirmed the GOP will be "moving on" for now from health care to tax reform. Catch a snippet of Ryan's comments below. Becca Stanek
Speaker Ryan: "We're gonna be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. I don't know how long it's gonna take us to replace" it.
— ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2017
House Democrats had the perfect GIF picked out and ready to go when House Republicans pulled the vote on the American Health Care Act on Friday afternoon. Within minutes of the announcement, the official account tweeted this out:
The House Republican #TrumpCare health bill.
— House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) March 24, 2017
Sometimes, a picture really is worth a thousand words. Becca Stanek
Those of us still recovering from the Google Reader massacre might want to sit down to read this one. Starting in June, Google will kill off yet another of its most beloved products — this time, the instant messaging app Google Talk, better known as "Gchat," New York reports.
Gchat first launched in 2005 as a hip alternative to AOL Instant Messenger and it persisted due to its simplicity and ease of use. Google will still offer its other instant messaging platform called Hangouts, and Gchat users who haven't already transitioned will seamlessly be rolled over to the service when Gchat pings its last ping on June 26. Hangouts is actually not a new service; it has been around for about four years, and is a glitzier messaging app (you can doodle in it, for example).
As New York writes in its eulogy to the platform, "giving somebody your personal Gmail account to message was an offering of friendship, an invitation to gossip freely away from the potentially prying eyes of company-owned Slack channels and Campfire rooms. If somebody wanted to Gchat, you knew to expect some good dish about your boss, or your ex, or your boss' ex."
RIP Gchat. You will live on in our hearts. Jeva Lange
Eric Trump plans to share 'quarterly' updates on family business profitability with President Trump
President Donald Trump may have handed control of his business empire over to his sons, but he'll apparently still be getting regular updates on his family business' profitability. In an interview with Forbes published Friday, Eric Trump said he was "deadly serious" about maintaining a clear separation between business and government to avoid any conflicts of interest — only to admit minutes later that he will be keeping his father in the loop on business matters. "Yeah, on the bottom line, profitability reports, and stuff like that, but you know, that's about it," Eric said, noting the updates would likely be "quarterly."
President Trump previously indicated he would not talk to his sons about the business at all, but Eric was singing a different tune in his interview with Forbes. "My father and I are very close," Eric said. "I talk to him a lot. We're pretty inseparable."
For ethics experts already skeptical of President Trump's plans to pass his business off to his kids instead of a blind trust, Eric's comments further call into question just how separate the president will actually remain from his business empire. "He is breaking down one of the few barriers he claimed to be establishing between him and his businesses, and those barriers themselves were weak to begin with," said Larry Noble, general counsel of Campaign Legal Center and former chief ethics officer at the Federal Election Commission. "But if he is now going to get reports from his son about the businesses, then he really isn't separate in any real way." Becca Stanek
Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid's one-time deputy chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, skewered House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday for only having "demonstrated talent for two things: slickly rebranding GOP policies that help the rich and hurt working people [and] integrating himself with powerful and influential people."
Jentleson, who now works as a senior strategic adviser for the progressive public policy group, the Center for American Progress, went on:
Because [integrating himself with powerful and influential people] includes the press, [Ryan's] credentials for speaker were widely accepted as a given. Few asked whether he really had the skills. That's a generalization — in private, many reporters questioned whether Ryan was up to the job. But there was little public questioning. In the hierarchy of skills for a successful Hill leader, public salesman ranks relatively low. For Ryan, it was a main selling point. Many of the stories about why Ryan would be a good speaker cited the fact that he would go on TV a lot. That should have been a red flag. A leader's most valuable resource is time, and TV is time-consuming. It's less time spent listening to members, organizing, planning [...] Ryan's appeal for a VERY HARD job was always based on fluff and glitz, not a record of leadership or accomplishment or requisite skills. [Twitter]
Ryan is reportedly the focus of the White House's frustration over the GOP health-care bill failing to get the support of moderate Republicans as well as the conservative House Freedom Caucus members. While the White House still expects to force a do-or-die vote Friday afternoon, many keeping track of "no" votes have found the Republicans do not have sufficient support just yet, although there is still time for that to change.
As for Jentleson: He's kicking back to watch what happens. Jeva Lange
So here's to you, Paul Ryan.
Being a leader is hard - it takes more than a pretty face.
Maybe it's not for you.
11/ pic.twitter.com/vrxWwMHcYl
— Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) March 24, 2017
A group of fourth-graders was told to "go back to Mexico" after winning a robotics competition in Indianapolis. It was the Pleasant Run Elementary School team's first time competing at the science fair; the low-income school had just been given a grant to develop a robotics program for the first time a few months ago, USA Today reports. After the team was awarded first place, they were reportedly showered with racist slurs by rivals and parents. The team consists of three Latino and two black students.
"I'm not surprised," said the team's 10-year-old captain, Elijah Goodwin, " because I'm used to this type of behavior."