Democrats could hardly contain their excitement after Republicans' health-care bill crashed and burned

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has declared Friday — the day House Republican leadership pulled the vote on the American Health Care Act — a "great day for our country." "It's a victory ... for the American people. For our seniors, for people with disabilities, for our children, for our veterans," Pelosi said in a press conference shortly after the House Republican leadership's announcement.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: "Today is a great day for our country... it's a victory for the American people" https://t.co/HAq8bBO0fi — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2017

Other Democrats were just as gleeful. House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) similarly deemed Friday a "good day for the American people," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he has "never seen an administration as incompetent as the one occupying the White House." "So much for the art of the deal," Schumer said, referring to President Trump's bestselling book.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez borrowed the words of former Vice President Joe Biden to describe the moment:

This was a rejection of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In the words of my friend @JoeBiden: This is a BFD. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) March 24, 2017

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) tweeted this sick burn:

Hey Republicans, don't worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 24, 2017

Hillary Clinton also came out of the woods to celebrate, starting off with this tweet and continuing on with several more:

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Trump on Friday blamed Democrats for Republicans' health-care bill's failure, deeming Pelosi and Schumer the real "losers" because now Democrats have to "own" ObamaCare, which he said is "exploding." Democrats were unfazed by that prospect: "We owned it yesterday and the day before and in November," Hoyer said. Becca Stanek