1 dead, 14 injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

At least one person is dead and another 14 injured after gunfire broke out in a Cincinnati, Ohio, nightclub around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. Police are actively investigating the incident at the Cameo Night Club and say they have no reason to suspect terrorism.

"It's a large and complicated homicide scene," said Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Eric Franz. "At this point we have multiple witnesses we're interviewing and we have nobody in custody." "It's going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate this incident, but right now things are stable," Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told NBC News.

Early reports suggested multiple shooters, but police later indicated there may be just a single attacker. Several victims are undergoing emergency. Bonnie Kristian