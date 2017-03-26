Health-care bill blame game begins as Trump targets fellow Republicans

Following Friday's canceled vote on the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to reform ObamaCare which failed significantly because of intra-party opposition, the finger pointing has begun.

President Trump has blamed Democratic leadership as well as the House Freedom Caucus, which organized conservative resistance in Congress. In a tweet Sunday morning, he extended that attack to two conservative advocacy organizations, the Heritage Foundation and the Club for Growth, which he charged with helping Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

Privately, the president is believed to share the critique of House Speaker Paul Ryan's leadership which other Republicans have begun to publicly level. On Saturday, he recommended his Twitter followers watch a Fox News show episode that called for Ryan's resignation from his post.

Outside of Washington, the AHCA was generally unpopular, but its demise — coupled with Trump's assertions that ObamaCare will now "explode" on its own — has produced widespread uncertainty. Bonnie Kristian