Priebus denies a Trump-Ryan rift, suggests future cooperation with Democrats on health care

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus went to bat on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, addressing the failure of the White House-supported American Health Care Act as well as its political aftermath.
Priebus denied President Trump intended to obliquely support calls for House Speaker Paul Ryan's resignation in his tweeted recommendation of a Justice with Judge Jeanine episode that demanded the Wisconsin Republican step down. Trump's tweet was "more coincidental" and did not involve any "pre-planning," Priebus insisted over Wallace's protest. The president does not blame Ryan or wish him to resign, Priebus continued.
As for the future of American health care, Priebus said, "everything's on the table." The Trump team is not "closing the door on anything," he told Wallace, adding that "it would be nice to get some Democrats on board."
However, he rebuffed Wallace's suggestion that it is unreasonable for Trump to blame Democrats for the AHCA's de facto failure when the White House did not solicit any Democratic support or input. Democrats "weren't going to give us a single vote," Priebus maintained, but "when ObamaCare does ultimately explode, which it will, we're going to be prepared to lead again, and if Democrats come on board with a plan down the road, we'll welcome that."
Watch a brief except of Priebus' comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Wallace asks Priebus how Dems can be to blame when they were never at table. Priebus: "You're right...time for the (GOP) to start governing" pic.twitter.com/YFIPj4ZteM
— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) March 26, 2017
At least 200 people were arrested in Moscow, local authorities reported, after taking part in one of multiple unsanctioned protests against Russian government corruption on Sunday.The crowd in Moscow's Pushkin Square was estimated to be about 7,000 people who gathered under the leadership of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny was among those arrested. His Foundation for Fighting Corruption organized the rallies, which took place in cities across Russia, after publishing information alleging Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev lives in luxury his public service salary could not possibly provide.
Anti-#corruption #protest in central #Moscow today: #RussiaProtests pic.twitter.com/gbrUYXQ52n
— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) March 26, 2017
Russian state media did not cover the protests, which are the largest anti-government demonstrations in Russia since allegations of a tainted parliamentary election stoked dissatisfaction in 2011 and 2012. Bonnie Kristian
Following Friday's canceled vote on the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to reform ObamaCare which failed significantly because of intra-party opposition, the finger pointing has begun.
President Trump has blamed Democratic leadership as well as the House Freedom Caucus, which organized conservative resistance in Congress. In a tweet Sunday morning, he extended that attack to two conservative advocacy organizations, the Heritage Foundation and the Club for Growth, which he charged with helping Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare.
Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017
Privately, the president is believed to share the critique of House Speaker Paul Ryan's leadership which other Republicans have begun to publicly level. On Saturday, he recommended his Twitter followers watch a Fox News show episode that called for Ryan's resignation from his post.
Outside of Washington, the AHCA was generally unpopular, but its demise — coupled with Trump's assertions that ObamaCare will now "explode" on its own — has produced widespread uncertainty. Bonnie Kristian
A crash in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday has led ridesharing company Uber to suspend its self-driving car program. No one was seriously hurt in the incident, but the self-driving Volvo was flipped on its side after another vehicle "failed to yield" appropriately at a left turn.
"There was a person behind the wheel" of the Volvo at the time of the crash, said an Uber representative, and it "is uncertain at this time if they were controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision." The vehicle had two "safety drivers" in its front seats because, as Uber said at its pilot program's rollout, driverless cars "require human intervention in many conditions, including bad weather."
Before the crash, Uber's self-driving cars were being tested in its Arizona, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco markets. Bonnie Kristian
Violence broke out at a Make America Great Again rally south of Los Angeles on Saturday as supporters of President Trump scuffled with counter-protesters. About 2,000 Trump fans were gathered in Huntington Beach, California, when multiple fights erupted in the crowd.
At least one Trump supporter was pepper-sprayed by a Trump opponent wearing a black mask, who was then tackled, punched, and kicked by multiple rally attendees. Four counter-protesters were arrested, local law enforcement said, three of them for illegal pepper spray use.
Attendees described the event as a celebration of Trump plus Vice President Mike Pence, veterans, first responders, and patriotism in general. "Thanks you for all of the Trump Rallies today," Trump tweeted Saturday night. "Amazing support. We will all MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Bonnie Kristian
"Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M.," President Trump tweeted Saturday morning — hardly an unusual post for a president known for his love of cable news shows. But in that evening's episode, Judge Jeanine Pirro kicked off her program with a demand for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to resign.
"Ryan needs to step down as Speaker of the House. The reason, he failed to deliver the votes on his health-care bill, the one trumpeted to repeal and replace ObamaCare," she said, insisting the de facto demise of the bill — backed by Ryan and Trump alike — "is not on President Trump" because "no one expected a businessman to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process. How would he know on what individuals he could rely?"
Pirro said she did not discuss her message with the president before the show.
While Trump has not explicitly blamed Ryan for the defeat, the House speaker is in a difficult position after his legislation alienated the most conservative and moderate wings of his party alike. Bonnie Kristian
At least one person is dead and another 14 injured after gunfire broke out in a Cincinnati, Ohio, nightclub around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. Police are actively investigating the incident at the Cameo Night Club and say they have no reason to suspect terrorism.
"It's a large and complicated homicide scene," said Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Eric Franz. "At this point we have multiple witnesses we're interviewing and we have nobody in custody." "It's going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate this incident, but right now things are stable," Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told NBC News.
Early reports suggested multiple shooters, but police later indicated there may be just a single attacker. Several victims are undergoing emergency surgery. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and other GOP supporters of the failed American Health Care Act cast the vote as a strict with-us-or-against us scenario: Either support this plan or you're stuck with ObamaCare while the White House "agenda moves on" to other issues. More than 30 House Republicans had other ideas.
As The New York Times details in a breakdown of which GOP lawmakers in the lower chamber opposed the AHCA and why, the proposal came under a diversity of criticism from left and right alike — and that's just within the Republican Party. It's a scenario which leads Paul Kane at The Washington Post to observe the rise of a new paradigm of power in the GOP:
[The AHCA's de facto defeat] suggested a new dynamic in which both the right and left flanks of the Republican conference are emboldened to challenge leadership. And that could make each future negotiation more difficult as the issue matrix gets more complicated and the pockets of internal GOP resistance continue to grow, not shrink, in the new era of Trump’s Republican-controlled Washington. ...
This new combination, with Ryan’s right and left flanks willing to buck him and the new president, presents deep concern for the long-term effort to take up the more complicated effort to overhaul the corporate and individual tax codes. [The Washington Post]
Read the rest of his analysis here, and for more context, check out this piece from The Week's own Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry on why the AHCA defeat can be good for the GOP. Bonnie Kristian