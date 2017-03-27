Democratic senator calls the partisan showdown over Neil Gorsuch 'tragic'

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) revealed Monday on MSNBC's Morning Joe that he's bracing for a political showdown over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch because he doesn't think Gorsuch will get the requisite 60 votes from the Senate to be confirmed. If Gorsuch does not get the necessary 60-vote margin because of Democrats' refusal to support him, Coons noted Republicans will "almost certainly" resort to eliminating the Supreme Court nominee filibuster — a rule introduced by Democrats.

While Coons said he understands Democrats' lingering frustrations over Republicans' refusal to grant a hearing to former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, he also indicated he is irked by his party's approach and by partisanship in general. "And I think this is tragic," Coons said. "And in talking to friends on both sides of the aisle, we've got a lot of senators concerned about where we're headed. There's Republicans still very mad at us over the 2013 change to the filibuster rule, we're mad at them about shutting down the government, they're mad at us about Gorsuch, and we are not headed in a good direction. I'm very concerned about where we're headed."