Today's White House newsletter conspicuously fails to mention health care even once

The biggest news story of the day might be what Republicans plan to do next following the humiliating defeat of their health-care bill last week, but you wouldn't know it from the White House newsletter. Monday's 1600 Daily features a memo about jobs ("it's all about jobs"), a peek at Trump's schedule ("11:00 a.m.: President Trump participates in a roundtable with women small business owners"), and a 360-degree view of the Oval Office, but it conspicuously fails to mention health care even once.

The bruised Trump White House is apparently trying to move on from its defeat entirely. The party is now refocusing on reforming the tax code, something that hasn't been done in about 30 years. Before they embark on tax reform, however, Republicans have to pass a new spending bill, or risk a government shutdown.

In the meantime, might 1600 Daily direct your attention to Reince Priebus' letter honoring Greek Independence Day? Jeva Lange