Breitbart was denied permanent Capitol Hill press credentials over concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement

Breitbart News' former executive chair might now serve as White House chief strategist, but that apparently doesn't help the conservative news organization get an in up on Capitol Hill. In fact, it just might do the opposite: On Monday, the Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery denied Breitbart's request for permanent press credentials for Capitol Hill, The Daily Beast reports, citing a need for "more answers" regarding Stephen Bannon's role with the company.

The committee expressed concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement in the news organization. In response, Breitbart's Larry Solov sent a written masthead to the committee purporting to show that Bannon severed ties with the media organization in November, but beyond "us trusting Larry," a committee member noted that there was no actual evidence proving Bannon had divorced himself from Breitbart.

Breitbart additionally irked the committee by sending the documents "late Thursday" when the deadline was Friday morning:

Other details and clarification the committee will seek from Breitbart are the fuller explanations of roles of people on the masthead, explanation of any of their roles on other Bannon-related projects (Glittering Steel production company, Government Accountability Institute), clarification on news reports that Rebekah Mercer is involved in Breitbart editorial decisions, and more information on the location of Breitbart's office. [The Daily Beast]

Until they get permanent approval, Breitbart reporters can continue to receive temporary press passes. Jeva Lange