Breitbart was denied permanent Capitol Hill press credentials over concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement
Breitbart News' former executive chair might now serve as White House chief strategist, but that apparently doesn't help the conservative news organization get an in up on Capitol Hill. In fact, it just might do the opposite: On Monday, the Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery denied Breitbart's request for permanent press credentials for Capitol Hill, The Daily Beast reports, citing a need for "more answers" regarding Stephen Bannon's role with the company.
The committee expressed concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement in the news organization. In response, Breitbart's Larry Solov sent a written masthead to the committee purporting to show that Bannon severed ties with the media organization in November, but beyond "us trusting Larry," a committee member noted that there was no actual evidence proving Bannon had divorced himself from Breitbart.
Breitbart additionally irked the committee by sending the documents "late Thursday" when the deadline was Friday morning:
Other details and clarification the committee will seek from Breitbart are the fuller explanations of roles of people on the masthead, explanation of any of their roles on other Bannon-related projects (Glittering Steel production company, Government Accountability Institute), clarification on news reports that Rebekah Mercer is involved in Breitbart editorial decisions, and more information on the location of Breitbart's office. [The Daily Beast]
Until they get permanent approval, Breitbart reporters can continue to receive temporary press passes. Jeva Lange
President Trump's approval rating hit a new low of 36 percent on Monday, with 57 percent of people disapproving of his job in office, Gallup has found.
Trump's record disapproval rating was 58 percent on March 18, following the announcement of the Republican alternative to ObamaCare and Trump's claims that he was "wiretapped" by former President Obama. At that time, his approval rating was 37 percent.
The highest disapproval rating of Obama's entire presidency was 55 percent, which he hit twice in his eight years as commander-in-chief. Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti notes that Trump has hit a disapproval rating of 55 percent or more 12 times since becoming president on Jan. 20.
Gallup tracks American's daily approval of the president, with the results coming from 1,500 adults across the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent. Jeva Lange
The biggest news story of the day might be what Republicans plan to do next following the humiliating defeat of their health-care bill last week, but you wouldn't know it from the White House newsletter. Monday's 1600 Daily features a memo about jobs ("it's all about jobs"), a peek at Trump's schedule ("11:00 a.m.: President Trump participates in a roundtable with women small business owners"), and a 360-degree view of the Oval Office, but it conspicuously fails to mention health care even once.
The bruised Trump White House is apparently trying to move on from its defeat entirely. The party is now refocusing on reforming the tax code, something that hasn't been done in about 30 years. Before they embark on tax reform, however, Republicans have to pass a new spending bill, or risk a government shutdown.
In the meantime, might 1600 Daily direct your attention to Reince Priebus' letter honoring Greek Independence Day? Jeva Lange
Investigators have found "no evidence" that the man who killed four people in London last week had ties to the Islamic State or al Qaeda, The Associated Press reported Monday. The attacker, a 52-year-old English native born Adrian Russell Ajao but known as Khalid Masood, was fatally shot by police at the scene of the crime after killing four people in an SUV and knife attack Wednesday.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told AP that Masood had "an interest in jihad," but that he apparently did not discuss the attack with international terrorist groups. Masood's attack "appear[ed] to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks," Basu added. The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack last week, calling Masood a "soldier of the state."
"At this stage we have no specific information about further threats to the public," Britain's Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley said late last week. Jeva Lange
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons (Del.) revealed Monday on MSNBC's Morning Joe that he's bracing for a political showdown over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Coons said he doesn't think Gorsuch will get the requisite 60 votes from the Senate to be confirmed, and hypothesized Republicans will "almost certainly" resort to eliminating the Supreme Court nominee filibuster via the "nuclear option" to push him through — a tactic first introduced by Democrats under former President Barack Obama.
While Coons said he understands Democrats' lingering frustrations over Republicans' refusal to grant a hearing to Judge Merrick Garland — who was nominated by Obama to fill the same seat Gorsuch now seeks — he also indicated he is irked by his party's approach and by partisanship in general. "I think this is tragic," Coons said. "In talking to friends on both sides of the aisle, we've got a lot of senators concerned about where we're headed. There's Republicans still very mad at us over the 2013 change to the filibuster rule, we're mad at them about shutting down the government, they're mad at us about Gorsuch, and we are not headed in a good direction. I'm very concerned about where we're headed."
Watch the segment below. Coons' comments about the Gorsuch start at the 2:13 mark. Becca Stanek
Paleontologists just discovered the world's biggest dinosaur footprint in 'Australia's Jurassic Park'
Paleontologists have discovered the world's largest dinosaur footprint in a region of Australia's Dampier Peninsula coastline dubbed "Australia's Jurassic Park." The print measures nearly 5 feet, 9 inches in length. Previously, the biggest dinosaur footprint ever discovered was one found last July in Bolivia that measured nearly 3 feet, 9 inches long.
The footprint found in Australia is believed to have been left by a type of sauropod dinosaur, "long-necked, large plant-eaters" that Gizmodo noted "have been found on every continent except Antarctica." "The giant footprints are no doubt spectacular," Steve Salisbury, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Queensland, told CNN. "There's nothing that comes close."
The record-setting footprint wasn't the only fascinating find made by Salisbury and his team: They also discovered the region was once home to a remarkably diverse dinosaur population. "The tracks provide a snapshot, a census if you will, of an extremely diverse dinosaur fauna," Salisbury told Gizmodo. "Twenty-one different types of dinosaurs all living together at the same time in the same area. We have never seen this level of diversity before, anywhere in the world. It's the Cretaceous equivalent of the Serengeti! And it's written in stone." Becca Stanek
Jeffrey Lovitky is suing President Trump. It's a rather daunting task: Lovitky works at a one-man law firm that NPR describes as "a single room just large enough for a desk, a credenza, three bookcases, and two chairs." In fact, Lovitky wishes he wasn't suing Trump at all.
"It is intimidating. I am intimidated," Lovitky told NPR. "I mean, I would rather not be doing this."
But Lovitky has found something wrong with President Trump's financial disclosure form from last May. The form blends Trump's personal liabilities with his corporate liabilities, and as a result, it is impossible to distinguish the personal alone. Ultimately, "the report withholds from citizens something the law says they should have: an accounting of the president's personal liabilities," NPR writes. If Lovitky's case successfully survives the expected return-fire — a motion to dismiss the case for lack of standing — he could "end up setting a precedent that ordinary Americans can sue to seek enforcement of federal ethics laws."
"You go back to the basic premise of what is each individual's civic responsibility?" Lovitky explained. "What do you owe?
Lovitky's federal lawsuit is one of 108 that name Trump as a defendant since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Listen to Lovitky's story below. Jeva Lange
Honolulu-born former President Barack Obama is returning to his tropical roots to work on his memoir, The Washington Post reports. On the heels of post-presidency vacations through Palm Springs, the Caribbean, and Hawaii, Obama is now staying on the South Pacific island of Tetiaroa, where he reportedly plans to write his book.
The French Polynesian atoll once belonged to Marlon Brando and is a favorite vacation spot of celebrities. Obama reportedly arrived at the Tetiaroa resort alone and will stay for at least a month. It is unclear if the rest of his family will be joining him; daughters Malia and Sasha are busy with an internship and high school, respectively.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is also working on a memoir. Her joint deal with her husband is reportedly worth at least $60 million. Jeva Lange