Burglars trot off with 221-pound coin in the thick of night

Thieves have stolen a 221-pound gold coin from the Bode Museum in Berlin, Time reports. The heist (and heft) took place overnight, and police unsurprisingly suspect it was the work of multiple burglars.

The "Big Maple Leaf," as the coin is known, is worth more than $4 million due to the amount of gold in it. The coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint ("because we can") and features an image of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and a maple leaf on the reverse. It is more than 20 inches wide.

The Royal Canadian Mint's massive 'Big Maple Leaf' gold coin worth millions of dollars has been stolen in Germany https://t.co/6qwbQQuD0D pic.twitter.com/ojUzve9rDu — Yahoo Canada News (@YahooCanadaNews) March 27, 2017

Investigators found a ladder on nearby train tracks, but it is unclear if it is related to the burglars' getaway. Jeva Lange