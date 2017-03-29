Ex-federal prosecutor says shady Russian money is keeping the Trump Organization afloat

Amid all the intrigue and speculation over possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russian intelligence, big questions remain about Trump's business dealings with Russia — a mystery that might be solved if Trump released his tax returns. Trump has sent mixed signals about his business ties with wealthy Russians, saying in February he has "no dealings with Russia" or "loans with Russia," and in 2013 telling Real Estate Weekly after a meeting with potential investors in Moscow that he has "great relationship with many Russians," especially "the oligarchs." Donald Trump Jr. also told Russian media in 2008 that "Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets."
On Tuesday, USA Today looked at the "wealthy Russians and oligarchs from former Soviet Republics — several allegedly connected to organized crime," who have invested in Trump-branded real estate, basing the article on a "review of court cases, government and legal documents, and an interview with a former federal prosecutor." The review focused on "10 wealthy former Soviet businessmen with alleged ties to criminal organizations or money laundering," but the pertinent question now is whether Trump is beholden to Kremlin-linked Russian oligarchs.
Ken McCallion, a private lawyer and former assistant U.S. attorney in New York during the Carter and Reagan administrations, says that's a real possibility. McCallion told USA Today that he spent years looking into the Trump Organization and its business relationships, especially with Russians. "The FBI is always concerned if public officials can be blackmailed," he said. "It's Russian-laundered money from people who operate under the good graces of President Putin. If these people pull the plug on the Trump Organization, it would go down pretty quickly." You can read a lot more about the oligarchs and their alleged ties to Trump at USA Today, and get an overview in the video report below.
The White House referred USA Today to the Trump Organization, which said that it "never entered into a single transaction with any of these individuals and the condominium units were all owned and sold by third parties — not Trump." Peter Weber
Late Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a letter formally notifying the European Union that the U.K. is invoking Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, beginning the countdown for Britain's exit from the union. Britain's ambassador to the EU will deliver the letter to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. local time. May's government will then lead divorce negotiations with the EU, and in March 2019, Britain will leave the EU, deal or no deal.
The EU in coming days will come up with draft negotiation guidelines, and EU leaders will meet without May on April 29 to adopt a common negotiating stance. The talks will work to unravel the regulations, laws, and other agreements that have bound Britain and the EU since the U.K. joined the bloc in 1973. Peter Weber
Nobody seems sure what is going on with President Trump and Russia, and that's "partly because it's really complicated," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. It's also because Trump has "really boring spies," he said. "So I'm going to liven it up right now by explaining the situation with more exciting spies, the Tom Clancy novels." This works out better than you might think.
Colbert spent a few minutes on the new Trump-Russia revelations, including Jared Kushner's previously undisclosed meeting with a sanctioned Russian bank in December. "And it looks like the pressure of these Russian rumors are getting to the administration," he said, a point he illustrated with Sean Spicer's quip about Trump and Russian dressing. "Wait a second, the president put Russian dressing on a salad tonight?" Colbert said. "That's huge news! Trump ate a salad?" Still, based on his twitter feed, "Russia rumors must be getting to Trump, too."
Rumors aside, "what's the truth?" Colbert asked. "Was there nefarious collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, or is this all just being blown out of proportion by the liberal media over at The New York Times and the FBI? Who knows?" Not, he suggested, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who "doesn't seem all that focused on Russia, because he's spent a lot of time trying to validate Trump accusing Obama of wiretapping him a couple of weeks ago."
Nunes held a surprise press conference last week saying he'd seen evidence that U.S. intelligence agencies inadvertently picked up Trump team communications with foreign powers, but hasn't shared it with his committee members and says he'll never reveal his source. In fact, Colbert said, "the only person he has briefed on the subject is Donald Trump. Oh, that is brilliant detective work. You gather all the evidence you can on the prime suspect, and then you share it with him." The big questions are "what Nunes found out, and who leaked it to him," Colbert said. "And to get to the bottom of that, we're going to need The Late Show's Figure-It-Out-a-Tron." Think Glenn Beck's chalkboard, but naughtier. "He's really in Trump's inner circle," Colbert said, drawing complete. "And no matter where this investigation leads, no matter what we find out, one thing is true: Nunes is not coming out of this smelling like a rose." Watch below. Peter Weber
If you heard talk about Russian dressing on Tuesday, this testy exchange between White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and April Ryan, the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, is probably why.
Ryan was reminding Spicer of all the Russia-related news the White House is dealing with — the scuttled Sally Yates testimony, President Trump's widely dismissed claims he was wiretapped at Trump Tower, the broader Russia investigation — and Spicer cut it, rejecting the premise. "No, we don't 'have' that," he said. "I've said it from the day that I got here until whenever that there's not a connection. You've got Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection."
Nevertheless, Ryan persisted. Spicer selectively insisted that everyone has dismissed reports of Trump-Russia collusion, despite the ongoing FBI investigation, and told Ryan, "I'm sorry that that disgusts you. You're shaking your head." He accused her of pursuing an "agenda" and ignoring "facts," and when she changed subjects to ask about a White House visit by Condoleezza Rice, Spicer accused Ryan of being "hellbent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about this White House stays," adding again: "Please, stop shaking your head again."
Even though he said "please," Spicer instructing a reporter — especially a black female reporter — on how she should gesture or behave rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, including Ryan.
Lawd!!!!
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 28, 2017
Hillary Clinton, in a rare public speech Tuesday, said Ryan "was patronized and cut off as she tried to ask a question," threw in Bill O'Reilly's jab at Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and said: "Too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride." At The Washington Post, Aaron Blake noted that Spicer has clashed with male reporters plenty of times, but this "seemed to venture into different territory." And oddly, he added, "the mere premise that Russia is an issue for the White House seemed to set Spicer off." Peter Weber
Rep. Maxine Waters multitasked on Tuesday night, dressing down Fox News host Bill O'Reilly while at the same time sharing an empowering message for women.
On Tuesday morning, Fox & Friends had shown a clip of Waters speaking out against President Trump. "I didn't hear a word she said," O'Reilly told the Fox News morning hosts. "I was looking at the James Brown wig." Waters hit back later that day. "I'm a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated," she said on All In with Chris Hayes. "I cannot be undermined."
.@MaxineWaters on Bill O'Reilly comments: "I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated" #inners https://t.co/B1vRE4nelt
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 29, 2017
Speaking directly to the women watching, Waters implored them not to "allow these right-wing talking heads, these dishonorable people, to intimidate you or scare you. Be who you are, do what you do, and let us get on with discussing the real issues of this country." When a woman "stands up and speaks truth to power," people will attempt to "put her down," Waters added. "I am not going to be put down, I am not going anywhere. I am going to stay on the issues." For his part, O'Reilly told Time his comment about her hair was "dumb. I apologize." Catherine Garcia
In a dizzying display of athleticism, 18-year-old Andri Ragettli landed the world's first Quad Cork 1800 on Monday, soaring 38 yards while making five full rotations and four head-under-body flips.
Swiss skier Andri Ragettli lands the world’s first "Quad Cork 1800"
Watch more: https://t.co/pyuFaGUCEU pic.twitter.com/1e63bgo1Or
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 29, 2017
Ragetlli made history while at the Suzuki Nine Royals 2017 competition in Italy, and said it was "crazy," adding, "I'm stoked to land it." Catherine Garcia
Anderson Cooper breaks out a flow chart to nail down some facts about Trump's myriad Russia ties
"Let's talk about the facts tonight, the facts about this White House and those close to it and ties to Russia," CNN's Anderson Cooper said Tuesday night. "We want to show you a flow chart just so everybody can follow along, because it's confusing." Even after he runs down the verified connections between Russian interests and Michael Flynn, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Jeff Sessions, Michael Cohen, and Roger Stone, you may still be scratching your head and noticing that there's a lot of smoke but no raging fire.
Cooper agrees. "So those are some facts. There are a lot more," he said. "The ones we listed, they might be legal, they might be totally legal connections, or nefarious — we don't know in some cases. But we do know they exist." Stay tuned, presumably. Peter Weber
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired its final episode 21 years ago, but the bond between the cast members remains strong.
Alfonso Ribeiro shared a photo on Instagram of himself alongside former co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell-Reid, and Joseph Marcell. "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro wrote. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete." Avery, who played patriarch Philip Banks on the show, died in 2013.
There were a few faces missing in the photo — notably DJ Jazzy Jeff, who portrayed Smith's best friend and was often seen being chucked out of the Banks' home by Uncle Phil, and Ross Bagley, who played Nicky, the youngest member of the Banks family — but this photo evoked enough nostalgia to make even the most casual fan break out into the Carlton Dance. Catherine Garcia