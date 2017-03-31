Indian-American group honors man who tried to stop Kansas shooting with $100,000

A young man who bravely intervened to try to stop a suspected hate crime in Kansas has been rewarded by a group of Indian-American immigrants. Ian Grillot, 24, was dining out in Olathe when a gunman entered the restaurant and shot two Indian immigrants — leaving one dead. Grillot charged at the gunman and was also shot in the hand and chest. At a gala last week, the nonprofit India House Houston surprised a still-recovering Grillot with a check for $100,000 and an invitation to visit India.
"This is the real America," said an India House spokesman of Grillot's actions, "not the America that is generally portrayed."
Americans are more comfortable listening to opposing views if they're confident their side will win anyway
Americans are happy to engage in a productive dialogue with people who think differently than they do, Pew Research finds, if they live in areas where their political perspective is the strong majority.
Republicans who live in counties where President Trump won easily were about 20 percent more likely than those in blue counties to say it is good to address political differences to try to find common ground. For Democrats living in Clinton counties, the same was true.
For partisans living in hostile territory, conversation feels risky. Republicans and Democrats a like living in counties where the opposite party's candidate made a strong win were more likely to say it is wise to avoid discussing political differences, because that will only make things worse. Bonnie Kristian
The unfolding White House drama involving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is starting to remind Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough of a reality TV show. Scarborough's analogy emerged as the panel on Friday morning discussed the recent revelation that White House officials were behind Nunes' recent announcement that Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials.
Nunes had refused to disclose his source, but The New York Times found it out Thursday, raising questions about why Nunes would return to the White House to brief the administration on information he'd received from within the administration. "Why would these staffers give it to Nunes as opposed to walking down the hall and giving it to Trump?" contributor Steve Rattner said.
Scarborough was quick to respond. "Because it was all a show," he said. "It was all a made-for-TV reality show." Scarborough proceeded to take a jab at President Trump's ratings pride and joy: his reality TV show, The Apprentice. "It was as badly produced as The Apprentice," Scarborough said of the Nunes ruse. He then quickly walked back the burn lest he invoke Trump's wrath. "Just joking, Donald. I don't want to really piss him off. That would really piss him off.”
The moral of the story though, Scarborough said, speaking directly to Trump, is that "these shows are harder to produce when you have all these moving parts." "Because the Washington people are smarter than some Hollywood people," Scarborough said, warning the truth "always comes out."
The world's best figure skater is performing to a soundtrack that includes audio of Bush announcing the 9/11 attacks
Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, 17, is defending her 2016 World Figure Skating Championship title in Helsinki this week, and she is fully expected to win again. But this title could be garnered to a rather interesting choice of soundtrack — one that includes audio of George W. Bush announcing in 2001 that two planes had hit the World Trade Center, Deadspin reports.
The soundtrack is lifted from the movie Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, a story about a young boy whose father was killed in the 9/11 attacks. As Medvedeva's competitor, Ashley Wagner of the U.S., put it: "The only thing that I know about is her long program music is not my favorite piece of music."
Deadspin writes:
If the Russian hadn't included the audio from Sept. 11 and sirens and wailing, the music choice probably wouldn't have garnered much attention. (I highly doubt that, a year later, I'd remember the program for anything other than the precision with which she skates it and the fact that it earned her a second world title.) So despite Medvedeva's team's assurances that this program is not about Sept. 11 — they claim it's about "dealing with tragedy and uncertainty in today’s world" per the commentary at the European championships — Sept. 11 is clearly important to the program. The audio is precisely how tragedy is communicated to the audience since Medvedeva, as talented as she is, isn't really capable of pulling that off without a big assist. [Deadspin]
Regardless of the questionable audio, there is no denying Medvedeva's talent; she hasn't lost a title since November 2015. Watch Medvedeva's routine below. Jeva Lange
The Connecticut state legislature is considering a bill that, if passed, would make the state the first in the country to permit police to use drones armed with deadly weapons. The proposed legislation would also ban weaponized drones for non-police use.
Civil liberties advocates raised immediate concerns about whether lethal, airborne weaponry is appropriate for local policing, citing the risk of misuse. "We're not in warfare here," said David McGuire of the Connecticut ACLU. Drones foster "a level of separation that makes it almost video game like where [police are] detached from the actual situation," McGuire added, expressing concern that the psychological distance a drone creates would lower the bar for officers to engage in use of force.
The bill's supporters suggest the deadly drones would only be used in extreme, active-shooter situations, much like the original purpose of SWAT teams. Today, fewer than one in 10 SWAT raids serve that purpose.
North Dakota already permits armed drone use in police work, but the weapons must be non-lethal, like tear gas dispensers or stun guns. Maine and Virginia, by contrast, have banned police use of armed drones of any kind. Bonnie Kristian
You could say Chau Smith is in good shape. The 70-year-old Missouri woman recently ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days. Dubbed the "Triple 7 Quest," the challenge saw her pound 26.2 miles a day across Australia, Singapore, Egypt, the Netherlands, the U.S., Chile, and Antarctica. Smith, who works 10 hours a day at her dry cleaning business, says she found the experience invigorating. "I live a stressful life," she says. But after a run, "I always feel better."
Smith is now planning to hike the Appalachian Trail. Christina Colizza
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned Friday on ABC's Good Morning America that relations between the U.S. and Russia are growing increasingly icy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov largely placed the blame on the Obama administration for the state of affairs. He noted the U.S. sanctions placed on Russian entities after U.S. intelligence concluded Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election and the Obama administration's decision to shut down two Russian compounds on U.S. soil, a move Peskov suggested was not "friendly" and "not legal in terms of international laws."
"So, of course, it was a very significant damage for our bilateral relations organized as a farewell party by the then-administration in Washington," Peskov said. He reiterated Putin's denials of Russia's election meddling, deeming the claims "fake news" and "slander."
"If we're at the lowest point in history, that means we're in a new Cold War?" ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked. "New Cold War? Well, maybe even worse," Peskov said. "Maybe even worse taking into account actions of the present presidential administration in Washington."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
When The New York Times reported Thursday that two White House officials had shown House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the classified reports he cited when publicly alleging that President Trump's transition team communications had been incidentally collected during foreign surveillance, Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake took special note. Earlier in the week, Lake said, Nunes had "told me that his source for that information was an intelligence official, not a White House staffer. It turns out, he misled me."
Nunes was reportedly fed the classified intelligence by two Trump political appointees: National Security Council senior intelligence director Ezra Cohen-Watnick, whom Trump stopped National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster from firing, and White House national security lawyer Michael Ellis, who used to work for Nunes in the House. This revelation "is a body blow for Nunes, who presented his findings last week as if they were surprising to the White House," Lake writes. "It strains credulity to think that Trump would need Nunes to tell him about intelligence reports discovered by people who work in the White House."
But the real "tragedy" here, Lake says, is that "incidental collection" of U.S. citizens' communications is a real concern and has been since Edward Snowden's leaked NSA documents were revealed. Congress shouldn't vote to reauthorize the surveillance laws in the fall, he argues, but "sadly, the merits of this case are undermined by how the White House and Nunes have made it."
Barton Gellman, a Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter who helped reveal the Snowden leaks, disagrees with Lake about the real story. "This is far more than a story of intelligence manipulation for political gain," he writes at The Century Foundation. Cohen-Watnick and Ellis almost certainly showed Nunes classified information he wasn't even supposed to see, suggesting all three "engaged in precisely the behavior that the president describes as the true national security threat posed by the Russia debate." And from all available evidence, they — not intelligence agencies — requested that the names in the top secret intelligence be "unmasked," he said.
The biggest, most serious question, Gellman says, is this: "Why would a White House lawyer and the top White House intelligence adviser be requesting copies of these surveillance reports in the first place? Why would they go on to ask that the names be unmasked? ... Were the president's men using the surveillance assets of the U.S. government to track the FBI investigation from the outside?" You can read Gellman's full argument at The Century Foundation. Peter Weber