Indian-American group honors man who tried to stop Kansas shooting with $100,000

The unfolding White House drama involving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is starting to remind Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough of a reality TV show. Scarborough's analogy emerged as the panel on Friday morning discussed the recent revelation that White House officials were behind Nunes' recent announcement that Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials.

Nunes had refused to disclose his source, but The New York Times found it out Thursday, raising questions about why Nunes would return to the White House to brief the administration on information he'd received from within the administration. "Why would these staffers give it to Nunes as opposed to walking down the hall and giving it to Trump?" contributor Steve Rattner said.

Scarborough was quick to respond. "Because it was all a show," he said. "It was all a made-for-TV reality show." Scarborough proceeded to take a jab at President Trump's ratings pride and joy: his reality TV show, The Apprentice. "It was as badly produced as The Apprentice," Scarborough said of the Nunes ruse. He then quickly walked back the burn lest he invoke Trump's wrath. "Just joking, Donald. I don't want to really piss him off. That would really piss him off.”

The moral of the story though, Scarborough said, speaking directly to Trump, is that "these shows are harder to produce when you have all these moving parts." "Because the Washington people are smarter than some Hollywood people," Scarborough said, warning the truth "always comes out."

Catch Scarborough's burn over at Mediaite. Becca Stanek